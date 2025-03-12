Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals Season 1.5: Adam Warlock Twitch Drops Rewards

New York is trapped in eternal night as Dracula and Doctor Doom take over in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5. While you are battling them or having fun in the new Clone Rumble mode, you can also earn rewards just by watching your favorite streamers. Here is how to get the exclusive Adam Warlock Will of Galacta costume and other cool drops from Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops Round 2.

Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops Rewards

Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops: Adam Warlock Rewards

Adam Warlock brings some cosmic light with his new Will of Galacta outfit. This special set of rewards celebrates the powerful Strategist hero and his connection to Galacta. The Twitch Drops event runs from March 14th at 02:00 AM to April 4th at 02:00 AM (UTC+0), giving you three weeks to collect all rewards. Here’s what you can earn by watching Marvel Rivals streams:

30 minutesAdam Warlock Will of Galacta Spray
1 hourAdam Warlock Will of Galacta nameplate
4 hoursAdam Warlock Will of Galacta Skin
How to Get Marvel Rivals Twitch Drop Rewards

Earning these exclusive rewards is easy, but you’ll need to follow these steps carefully:

1. Connect Your Accounts

Before you start watching streams, you need to link your Marvel Rivals account with your Twitch account. This is absolutely necessary. Without this connection, your watch time won’t count toward rewards.

Connect Marvel Rivals account to Twitch

2. Watch Eligible Streams

Not every Marvel Rivals stream will count toward your Drops progress. Here’s how to make sure you’re watching the right content:

  • Look for streams under the Marvel Rivals category.
  • Check for the Drops Enabled tag on the stream.
  • Watch for a pop-up message in Twitch chat confirming that Drops are active.
How to Watch Marvel Rivals twitch stream

Remember that watching multiple streams simultaneously won’t speed up your progress – only one channel counts at a time

3. Track Your Progress and Claim Your Rewards

Wondering how close you are to unlocking that awesome costume? You can easily check your progress:

  • Visit your Twitch Drops Inventory page.
  • Look at the progress bar for each Marvel Rivals reward.
  • If your progress isn’t updating, refresh the page or contact Twitch Support.

Once you’ve watched enough to earn rewards, you’ll need to:

  1. Go to your Twitch Drops Inventory page.
  2. Claim each reward before it expires.
  3. Launch Marvel Rivals and check your in-game inbox.
  4. Redeem your rewards within 30 days before they expire.
How to Claim Twitch Drops for Marvel Rivals

This Twitch Drops event offers a great opportunity to support your favorite Marvel Rivals content creators while earning exclusive cosmetics that show off your Adam Warlock skills in style. Don’t miss your chance to get these limited-time rewards before the event ends on April 4th!

