Marvel Rivals Season 1.5: Fantastic Four Twitch Drops Rewards

Your favorite Marvel heroes are assembling once again, and this time it’s extra special. The Fantastic Four family is finally complete in Marvel Rivals with Human Torch and The Thing joining the battlefield. To celebrate this milestone, Marvel Rivals is launching Season 1.5 Twitch Drops, bringing you exclusive rewards while you watch your favorite streamers take on the vampiric threats in New York.

Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops: Fantastic Four and Hela Rewards

The latest update offers more than just new heroes to the game. From February 21st to March 6th, you can earn unique in-game rewards simply by watching Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch. This time around, the rewards are particularly exciting for fans of Marvel’s first family and the goddess of death.

You don’t need to spend countless hours watching streams to get these rewards. In fact, you can collect everything in just 2.5 hours of viewing time. Here are the rules for the Twitch Drops rewards:

Reward Watch Duration Expiry Date

Two-in-One Spray 30 minutes March 6th, 2025

Hela Great Galaxy Emote 2 hours March 6th, 2025

How to Get Marvel Rivals Twitch Drop Rewards

Getting your hands on these exclusive items is simple, but you’ll want to make sure you follow each step carefully to avoid missing out. Here’s what you need to do:

Set Up Your Accounts

First things first, you need to connect your Marvel Rivals account to your Twitch account. This connection is crucial – without it, you won’t be able to receive any rewards, no matter how long you watch. You can do this through the official Marvel Rivals website.

Find the Right Streams

Not every Marvel Rivals stream will earn you progress toward your rewards. Look for streams with the Drops Enabled tag under the Marvel Rivals category. You’ll also see a notification in the Twitch chat confirming that drops are enabled for that stream.

Claiming and Checking Your Rewards

Once you’ve watched enough time to earn a reward, head to your Twitch Drop Inventory page to claim it. After claiming, check your in-game inbox to collect your new items. Remember, these emails expire after 30 days, so don’t wait too long to claim the rewards.

When you’re watching Twitch streams to earn rewards, remember you can only progress on one channel at a time. You can’t speed up the process by watching multiple streams. This event runs until March 6th, so make sure to tune in before then to get your Twitch Drops rewards!