Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Update: New Heroes, Map Changes, and Balance Updates

Marvel Rivals is leveling up with its Season 1.5 update launching on February 21st, 2025. This update finally introduces the full Fantastic Four team, a fresh map, and important gameplay adjustments that will definitely impact your gameplay strategies in the game.

Fantastic Four Complete: New Heroes Join the Fight

The Season 1.5 update adds two new heroes to complete the Fantastic Four team. The Thing arrives as a powerful Vanguard, great for players who like close combat. He’s the first new Vanguard since the game’s launch and has a “Solid as a Rock” ability that makes him immune to knockback.

Human Torch also joins as a fast and powerful Duelist, bringing explosive firepower to the game. He can create flame fields and fire tornadoes to control the battlefield, making him an excellent choice for players who like aggressive gameplay.

Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park

The update introduces Central Park as the newest map but with a dark twist. This isn’t the peaceful park you might know, it’s been transformed into a vampire-infested battleground under Dracula’s control. The map will give you new tactical opportunities and challenges as you fight through this haunted territory.

Hero Adjustments

The Season 1.5 update addresses major balance issues in Marvel Rivals. Three Strategist heroes are being toned down with higher ultimate ability costs, especially for Clock and Dagger. Vanguards like Venom and Magik will get more frequent ultimates to help counter this shift.

Doctor Strange and Magneto’s durability is being reduced, while Storm and Moon Knight are getting minor adjustments to better match other heroes. For a full list of heroes nerfs and buffs, you can check out our detailed balance changes guide.

Marvel Rivals season 1.5 brings important changes to competitive play, such as:

Players will keep their ranks and scores from the first half of Season 1.

New rewards are being introduced, including exclusive Gold Rank costumes for high-ranking players.

A new Hidden Name feature is being added for players who reach Diamond Rank 3

Battle Pass and Chrono Token Changes

A new token redemption system is being implemented to address player feedback. If you have the Luxury Battle Pass, you’ll be able to convert your excess Chrono Tokens into Units at a specific ratio, ensuring your rewards don’t go to waste.

The first half of Season 1 has shown Marvel Rivals is evolving with player feedback. The Season 1.5 update brings changes and a goal to improve the game for all players. Get ready to enjoy new content when the update drops on February 21!