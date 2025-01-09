Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass: All 10 New Skins Revealed

Marvel Rivals is dropping its Season 1 Battle Pass on January 10th, 2025, bringing ten new character skins themed around vampires and dark magic. For $10, you’ll get access to these skins plus bonus cosmetics like emotes and sprays. Here are all the 10 new skins coming to Marvel Rivals Season 1 battle pass.

All 10 New Skins in Marvel Rivals Season 1

So we got to check out everything in Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass early. How? Some content creators were playing the early access version and they streamed the videos for everyone to see. It’s pretty cool. You get 10 different cosmetics with the new Battle Pass and each comes with its own special item. It’s exciting to see all the rewards we can unlock.

1. All-Butcher Loki Costume

The first legendary skin transforms Loki into a necro god with an all-black and green symbiote design. His staff becomes a scythe in this costume, and the skin includes a special intro animation and MVP screen showing off dark magic effects.

2. Blood Berserker Wolverine

The second legendary skin gives Wolverine white hair and a wide-brimmed hat, making him look like a classic vampire hunter. His claws glow blood-red, and the skin comes with unique animations too. The name Blood Berserker fits perfectly with the Season 1 vampire theme.

3. Blood Edge Armor Iron Man

One of the most striking designs in Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass is Blood Edge Armor. This costume gives Iron Man a gothic makeover with red energy effects and complex armor detailing.

4. Blood Soul Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock gets a vampiric upgrade this season with a special staff topped with a bat design and dark magic effects. His costume is filled with red and gold color; complete with a pair of knee-high leather boots. This costume is part of the Gothic Recursion collection.

5. King Magnus Magneto

Finally, Magneto is shown without his helmet with this King Magnus costume, revealing a striking design. His distinguished white hair and commanding presence really show why he’s such a respected (and sometimes feared) figure in the mutant community.

Also Read:

6. Emporium Matron Scarlet Witch

The Hellfire Scarlet Witch transformed into the Emporium Matron is absolutely jaw-dropping. The elegant design takes her iconic Hellfire Gala look in full red and elevates it with luxurious patterns.

7. Blood Moon Knight

They’ve taken Moon Knight’s already intimidating look and gave it a wicked vampire makeover to match Season 1’s bloodthirsty vibe. This is a darker take on Moon Knight. The classic white costume now has dark, blood-red accents, giving him an even more intimidating look.

8. Bounty Hunter Rocket Raccoon

Remember that awesome Rocket skin from the beta that everyone went crazy for? Well, he’s back and looking better than ever. The fan-favorite skin now gives Rocket a mercenary makeover for Season 1.

9. Blue Tarantula Peni Parker

Check out this new recolor of Peni Parker’s costume. While everything else is going dark and spooky this season, her Sp//dr suit is rocking this super eye-catching vibrant blue makeover. The color details pop against her mech suit and totally make her stand out from all the darker, vampire-themed stuff we’re seeing above.

10. Savage Sub-Mariner Namor

The Savage Sub-Mariner costume for Namor combines elements from both classic and modern designs. NetEase managed to perfectly mix his original comic book look with his more recent appearances, making him look so stylish and fierce. You can see hints of his classic green-scaled swimsuit mixed with the more warrior-like elements in gold. It’s pretty cool.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Details

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass launches on January 10th, 2025, priced at 990 Lattice. Unlike traditional battle passes, this one never expires once purchased, letting you unlock the content with unlimited time.

Upon completing the pass, you’ll earn back 600 Lattice and 600 Units, which can be used for future purchases. The pass includes extensive cosmetic content beyond skins. That’s because you get emotes, sprays, MVP screens, and Gallery Cards that unlock additional lore and bonus content. The Season 1 Battle Pass also launches alongside new heroes Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, with Human Torch and The Thing coming in the mid-season update. Are you excited for it? Which skins and cosmetics are your favorite?