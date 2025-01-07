Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass: Rewards, Skins, and Maps

Marvel Rivals will launch its first full season, Eternal Night Falls, on January 10th, 2025, with its biggest Battle Pass yet. In this upcoming season, NetEase is taking us straight into a vampiric takeover of New York City, with new heroes to unlock, exclusive rewards to earn, and a ton of fresh content. Here’s a full explanation of everything included in the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards and Price

The Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass is packed with value for just 990 Lattice, which is around $10. It comes with 10 premium costumes, including awesome new looks for:

Loki

Wolverine

Scarlet Witch

On top of that, you’ll earn 600 Lattice and 600 Units back when you complete the Battle Pass. The best part? There’s no expiry date, so you can take your time and enjoy everything the season has to offer. Plus, from the Dev Blog posted in Marvel Rivals’ official account, Season 1 is going to be loaded with double the content compared to Season 0, making it a must-have for anyone joining the Eternal Night Falls.

New Maps and Game Modes in Marvel Rivals Season 1

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals introduces three new maps, each with its own story and unique gameplay mechanics:

1. Sanctum Sanctorum

The Sanctum Sanctorum might be one of the coolest new maps in Marvel Rivals. Doctor Strange’s mystical mansion becomes the ultimate battleground on this map, where reality warps and bends as you fight. This is the game mechanic:

It’s an Arcade map.

You need to use a portal mechanic.

8 to 12 players battle it out across the Astral Plane.

The top 50% of players claim victory.

You’ll use portals scattered around the map to gain tactical advantages, but the unpredictable twists of the environment will definitely keep you on your toes. It’s perfect if you’re into strategy-heavy gameplay and enjoy a mystical vibe.

2. Midtown: New York City

Over in Midtown: New York City, the battlefield turns into a high-stakes delivery mission. Your job is to team up with heroes and protect HERBIE, the Fantastic Four’s robotic assistant, as you guide him from the Baxter Building to Avengers Tower. Sounds simple, right? Not with Dracula’s vampire legions swarming at every turn!

This map will also introduce the innovative Recursive Destruction mechanic, letting you turn back time to reshape the battlefield. You can change the map layout mid-fight, opening up new strategies and ways to take down the enemy. It’s all about pushing back against the darkness and saving the city.

3. Empire of the Eternal Night: Central Park

For those looking for even more action, Central Park has also fallen under vampire control. It’s a chaotic new battleground that adds to the game’s eerie, supernatural atmosphere.

Major Updates in Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass

Not only new heroes, maps, and skins; Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is also packed with updates aimed at improving gameplay and enhancing the overall experience:

Competitive Changes

7-Division Rank Reset: All players will undergo a rank reset, with the highest Platinum 1 players being placed at Silver 2

All players will undergo a rank reset, with the highest Platinum 1 players being placed at Silver 2 New Celestial Rank : A brand-new Celestial rank has been added, sitting between Grandmaster and Eternity. This provides a fresh milestone for top-tier players to achieve.

: A brand-new Celestial rank has been added, sitting between Grandmaster and Eternity. This provides a fresh milestone for top-tier players to achieve. Separate PC/Console Stats: Competitive stats are now separate for PC and console, so matchmaking is fairer, and your performance is tracked based on the platform you play on.

Quality-of-Life

Potato-Tier Graphics Settings : For players with older systems, NetEase added lower graphics quality to boost performance without affecting gameplay.

: For players with older systems, NetEase added lower graphics quality to boost performance without affecting gameplay. Enhanced Frame Rates : Improved frame rate support for smoother gameplay.

: Improved frame rate support for smoother gameplay. Mouse Acceleration Options : Adjust mouse speed for more precise aiming based on your preferences.

: Adjust mouse speed for more precise aiming based on your preferences. Streamer Mode: Keep your privacy intact while streaming by hiding usernames and other sensitive info.

Balance Updates

Ranged Duelists Adjustments : Heroes like Hawkeye have had their power slightly reduced to balance their dominance in long-range combat.

: Heroes like Hawkeye have had their power slightly reduced to balance their dominance in long-range combat. Vanguard Mobility Buffs : Heroes like Captain America and Venom now move faster and more fluidly, making them more effective in high-pressure situations.

: Heroes like Captain America and Venom now move faster and more fluidly, making them more effective in high-pressure situations. Specialized Hero Tweaks : Characters like Adam Warlock and Storm receive targeted improvements to enhance their unique abilities and roles.

: Characters like Adam Warlock and Storm receive targeted improvements to enhance their unique abilities and roles. Cloak and Dagger Upgrade : Cloak and Dagger’s abilities have been fine-tuned to make them more effective and engaging in battle.

: Cloak and Dagger’s abilities have been fine-tuned to make them more effective and engaging in battle. Jeff the Land Shark Fix: An issue with Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate ability has been resolved, ensuring it works as intended and feels more rewarding to use.

Developer NetEase confirms that this “two-in-one” season offers double the usual content, making it the most value-packed Battle Pass yet. Future seasons won’t be as packed, so if you’re thinking about jumping in, now’s the perfect time to take advantage of all the extra rewards and challenges. Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass is filled with awesome gameplay and a solid story.