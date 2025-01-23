Marvel Rivals Season 1 Duelist Tier List: Ranked Worst to Best

Marvel Rivals’ Duelist role forms the backbone of any team composition, with 18 unique heroes offering various playstyles, from precise snipers to aggressive melee fighters. This Marvel Rivals Season 1 Duelist tier list ranks every duelist in the roster from least to most powerful, giving clear details on their abilities, best uses, and important stats to help you dominate the battlefield.

18. Black Widow

Black Widow’s rifle delivers consistent damage but can’t take down enemies with a single shot, even with headshots. Though she has a close-range defense with her batons, her overall damage output doesn’t make her a top choice compared to other precision heroes. So sadly, we have to put her in the very end of the tier list.



Black Widow Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Precision headshots When to Pick When your team needs long-range pressure. She is best to use for countering flying enemies too.

17. Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch’s tether ability deals damage based on a target’s health, making her great against enemies with high HP. Her Mystic Projection provides stealth and invulnerability, helping her position better. However, she struggles in direct fights and she requires careful timing of her 4-second ultimate.



Scarlet Witch Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Tank-melting abilities

– One-shot ultimate skill When to Pick Pick her when you are playing against tank-heavy compositions.

16. Iron Man

Iron Man’s Repulsor Blasts deal solid direct hit damage but weak splash damage. His Unibeam is his primary damage source, especially with Armor Overdrive buff, but it leaves him vulnerable while channeling. His ultimate can be easily countered by shield tanks too.



Iron Man Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Sustained ranged damage

– One-shot ultimate skill When to Pick Pick Iron Man when your team has Bruce Banner/Hulk.

15. Star-Lord

Star-Lord’s Element Guns lose damage over distance, so he’s most effective up close only. His Stellar Shift gives him invulnerability, making him great at disrupting enemies and targeting support heroes. However, that’s all to his power in the game.



Star-Lord Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Backline harassment

– Fast fire rate with hitscan damage When to Pick Pick Star-Lord when you are going against teams with vulnerable support heroes.

14. Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl is actually strong, but why did we put her #14 on the list? The reason is although she has high burst damage potential with her Burst Acorn ability, it requires strong map awareness, as her acorns bounce off surfaces. Her effectiveness depends heavily on the environment, being stronger in tight spaces but weaker in open areas.



Squirrel Girl Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Area denial and burst damage

– Great at escaping from danger When to Pick On maps with tight corridors.

13. Wolverine

With 350 health and sustain abilities, Wolverine is naturally tanky. However, being melee-only and relying on percentage-based damage makes him vulnerable to ranged characters. He is strong against tanks but can struggle against mobile or ranged teams.



Wolverine Health 350 Movement Speed 7m/s Key Strength – Percentage-based damage

– Great survivability When to Pick Perfect character to use against tank-heavy teams.

12. Namor

Namor’s Monstro Spawns provide consistent damage pressure, while his trident offers strong burst damage potential. His ultimate can also clear points and counter certain defensive ultimate. However, Namor’s minion-based gameplay can be countered by area damage and good coordination, explaining why he isn’t ranked higher on this Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list.



Namor Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Area control through minions When to Pick Namor is a great choice for objective-based maps.

11. Punisher

Armed with both a rifle and shotgun, Punisher offers versatile damage options for your team. His smoke grenade offers quick escape options, and his passive lets him briefly track enemies. The Punisher’s Ultimate requires clear sight lines but deals powerful and devastating damage.



Punisher Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Consistent damage output

– Hitscan damage, meaning there’s no projectile time When to Pick When your team needs reliable mid-range damage.

10. Black Panther

Black Panther’s Vibranium Mark system gives extra damage and health regeneration for skilled combos, but missing any part of the combo weakens him. He is a strong counter-pick against Strategist-heavy teams, but that means he’s only effective against certain team compositions.



Black Panther Health 300 Movement Speed 7m/s Key Strength – High mobility combos

– Can climb walls and surprise enemies from above When to Pick You can pick Black Panther when you are playing against teams that lack crowd control, or against teams with 3 Strategists.

9. Moon Knight

Moon Knight’s bouncing projectiles can hit grouped enemies hard, especially when combined with well-placed Ankhs. However, shield tanks can limit his effectiveness, so he needs careful positioning and flanking.



Moon Knight Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Area control through Ankh placement

– Great mobility When to Pick Pick Moon Knight when you are playing on control point maps.

8. Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier combines precision ranged attacks with close-combat abilities. His ultimate can chain multiple kills, making him especially dangerous during team fights.



Winter Soldier Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Combo potential with huge damage

– Ultimate chain kills When to Pick When your Strategists are having a hard time because of flanks or when your team lacks consistent damage.

7. Storm

The latest update gives Storm a huge buff that significantly improves her ultimate ability, so she ranks higher in this Duelist tier list. Storm’s kit revolves around Wind Blades that pierce enemies. Her constant Weather Control buff provides either movement speed or damage boost to nearby allies. Her ultimate is now a force to be reckoned with.



Storm Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Team buffs and area control

– Huge ultimate damage and AoE

– High mobility When to Pick You can pick her when your team needs additional support and crowd control or when the enemy team has flying Duelists.

6. Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic‘s high health pool and damage reduction abilities make him incredibly durable. His ability to engage and disengage while dealing consistent damage makes him a reliable pick in Season 1. He offers reliable performance with no major weaknesses and works well in any team composition.



Mister Fantastic Health 350 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Good sustainability

– Good mobility

– Can fit into Vanguard role while dealing consistent damage. When to Pick Choose Mister Fantastic when your team needs frontline pressure.

5. Magik

Magik’s health regeneration ability and Stepping Discs provide excellent survivability. Her Ultimate also transforms her into a more powerful version of herself with enhanced abilities. Her #5 placement is well-earned because she combines high survivability with strong damage, requires little aiming skill, and works well independently.



Magik Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Self-sustain passive skill

– Huge burst damage

– Minimum aim requirement When to Pick You can pick Magik if your team needs a self-sufficient flanker.

4. Spider-Man

Spider-Man‘s web-swing charges and combo potential make him deadly in the right hands. His ability to quickly eliminate targets and escape makes him a constant threat in any team composition. Compared to others, he outshines Magik, Mister Fantastic, Storm, and Black Panther in mobility, target elimination, and escape options, making him a top-tier pick, especially against teams with weak backline protection.



Spider-Man Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Single target elimination

– The best mobility in the game When to Pick Against teams with vulnerable backline.

3. Hawkeye

Hawkeye is a strong Duelist in Marvel Rivals because he is backed by his instant-kill potential. Moreover, he has a reliable one-shot ability and a large hitbox, making him a powerful character. Hawkeye also has a defensive move where he can deflect projectiles. While his position is very high now, it could change if the hitbox is adjusted in future updates. But for now, he is especially dangerous during extended battles.



Hawkeye Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – One-shot potential

– Huge hitbox which is not fixed yet

– Can deflect projectiles with his melee attack When to Pick You can pick Hawkeye when you are playing on maps with long sightlines and against a team with a lot of Duelists.

2. Psylocke

Psylocke’s ability to deal massive damage quickly makes her excellent at securing kills, that’s why we put her on the second strongest Duelist in this tier list. Her stealth and mobility options make her highly effective at taking out priority targets.



Psylocke Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Quick burst damage

– Deadly ultimate skill When to Pick If your team needs fast target elimination, then use Psylocke.

1. Hela

In the current Season 1, we have to put Hela as the strongest S-tier Duelist. She ranks at the top of the list because of her versatility. She can fit into any team without strict counters. She combines the best traits of other Dueslists, including hitscan accuracy, escape option, stun ability, and high damage. With no major weaknesses and a low-skill floor but a high-skill ceiling, she’s a top pick for any player.



Hela Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Consistent high damage output

– Hitscan damage

– Has a stun and escape skill When to Pick You can use Hela in any team composition.

That’s the end of our Marvel Rivals Season 1 Duelist tier list. While Hela and Psylocke lead the meta, every Duelist ranked above Black Widow has strong strategies. Playing a good game and winning battles in Marvel Rivals requires mastering your hero’s positioning and abilities, as team synergy and combos often matter more than individual hero strength. Don’t forget to check out the Vanguard and Strategist tier lists too!