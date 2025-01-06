Marvel Rivals Season 1 Eternal Night Falls: Fantastic Four Join Dracula’s NYC Battle

Marvel Rivals is bringing its first major content update with Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, launching on January 10th, 2025 at 1 AM PST. Here’s what you can expect from this exciting new season.

The Story Behind Marvel Rivals Eternal Night Falls

We found in the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Eternal Night Falls trailer description that Doctor Strange is trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane. Furthermore, Dracula has teamed up with Doctor Doom to wreak havoc on New York City. They have disrupted the moon’s orbit, creating an endless night that lets Dracula’s vampire army run wild. With the city in chaos, the Fantastic Four steps in to help the existing hero roster fight back.

Here is the breakdown of the release date and time for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls in major regions:

Region Date Time Eastern (EST) January 10th, 2025 4:00 AM Central Europe (CET) January 10th, 2025 10:00 AM Japan (JST) January 10th, 2025 6:00 PM India (IST) January 10th, 2025 2:30 PM Pacific (PST) January 10th, 2025 1:00 AM

Meet the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals Eternal Night Falls

Here is a closer look at the design for Marvel’s First Family in Marvel Rivals. They will join the battle with their unique abilities:

Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic)

The genius scientist is set to join the game with his incredible stretching powers, likely as a Duelist class character. His strategic mindset and flexible abilities make him a great choice for players who enjoy outsmarting their opponents.

Susan Storm (Invisible Woman)

Reed’s wife, Susan Storm, will join Marvel Rivals’ roster as a support or as they call it in the game, a Strategist. Sue’s force fields and invisibility powers will give teams new defensive options. Expect her to excel at controlling space and protecting teammates.

Johnny Storm (Human Torch)

The Human Torch, another rumored Duelist, is expected to bring high mobility and powerful area damage to the battlefield. His flame powers should work great for aggressive players who like to stay on the move.

Ben Grimm (The Thing)

As a Vanguard, The Thing will be your go-to tank character. His rock-hard exterior and super strength make him perfect for leading the charge into battle.

New Battlefield: Empire of Eternal Night

Finally, the new map is revealed, and as you can see in the trailer, it transforms New York into a vampire-infested battleground that will be called the Empire of Eternal Night. You’ll fight through dark streets and ruined buildings, with the never-ending night adds a cool and unique vibe to the matches.

Marvel Rivals has been a huge hit, reaching 20 million players in just two weeks. The addition of the Fantastic Four brings the roster to 37 characters in total. Their arrival adds new possibilities for heroes or villain synergies, and we know it will be exciting. Get ready to combat the endless night starting January 10th, when you can begin unlocking the Fantastic Four at no additional cost.