Marvel Rivals Season 1: Get Free Hela Skin From Twitch Drops

Want to grab some free Marvel Rivals cosmetics? Season 1 is coming in two days and it’s bringing Twitch Drops you don’t want to miss. Here’s how you can get free Hela skin and other rewards from Twitch Drops and stay ahead in everything Marvel Rivals Season 1 has to offer.

What’s Available in Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drops?

The first part of Season 1 focuses entirely on Hela-themed rewards. You can unlock these items just by tuning in to participating Twitch streams. It’s a simple way to make some unique additions to your cosmetic collection in the game while supporting your favorite streamers. Here is the complete list of rewards:

Rewards Image Stream Duration Hela Will of Galacta Spray 30 minutes Hela Will of Galacta Nameplate 1 hour Hela Will of Galacta Costume 4 hours

How to Claim Your Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops Rewards

Getting these Twitch Drops is pretty simple. It’s a quick and easy way to score some free cosmetics in Marvel Rivals. Here’s how you can claim them:

Create and log into your Marvel Rivals account. Visit the official Marvel Rivals website. Link your Twitch account through the connections page. Watch eligible Marvel Rivals streamers (live stream labeled Drops Enabled) between January 10th (12:00 UTC) and January 25th (23:30 UTC). Check your Drops and Rewards tab on Twitch when you’ve watched long enough. Claim your rewards and find them in your in-game mailbox.

Step 1 Step 2 Step 3

Step 4

Just make sure your Marvel Rivals account is connected to your Twitch account through the game’s settings or Twitch’s connections page. Also, remember to watch the stream within the time window mentioned above, or you won’t be able to claim the rewards.

What’s New in Season 1?

While you’re collecting your Twitch Drops, there’s plenty more to look forward to in Season 1 Eternal Night Falls:

Dracula takes center stage as the main villain.

The Fantastic Four are joining the roster throughout the season.

Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic arrive on January 10th, 2025.

Human Torch and The Thing will follow in the mid-season update.

A new Doom Match mode lets 8-12 players battle in chaos.

To collect Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drops efficiently, start by linking your Marvel Rivals account to Twitch before the drops begin. You can let streams with Drops Enabled run in the background while you do other things, but remember to check the drops progress bar in your Twitch inventory to see how close you are to earning rewards. If you are a Hela player, grab these cosmetics quickly since she’s getting balance changes with the Season 1 update. Happy watching.