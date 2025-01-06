Marvel Rivals Season 1 Leaks: Eternal Night Brings Massive Update

Marvel Rivals is preparing for its first big season update, and recent leaks and announcements have revealed plenty of details. The new season, called Eternal Night, will feature the Fantastic Four as the main focus and other new key features. Here’s what’s on the way and when to expect it.

Season 1 kicks off with a story centered around Dracula’s assault on New York City, with the Fantastic Four leading the defense. The season’s first official trailer drops tomorrow, January 6th, 2025, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST, which should give us our first look at the new heroes in action.

The Fantastic Four are joining the roster, but they’re not all arriving together. Two heroes will be available at the season launch, with the other two following mid-season. Based on recent information, Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman look to be the first arrivals, with The Thing and Human Torch likely coming later.

Curious about roles? As per leaks, The Thing will be a Vanguard, while Human Torch takes the Duelist position. Invisible Woman will join as a Strategist, and there’s an ongoing discussion about Mr. Fantastic’s role, though many expect him to be classified as a Duelist.

Nerfs, Buffs, and Balance Changes in Marvel Rivals Season 1

Several heroes are getting adjustments when the new season begins. Hela and Hawkeye are receiving nerfs, while Storm, Wolverine, and Cloak and Dagger are getting buffed. The movement abilities of both Captain America and Venom are also being enhanced. The specific details of these changes should be revealed in a developer blog post coming January 7th, 2025.

The new season of Marvel Rivals brings hero adjustments based on player feedback. We also wrote about Hela’s big problem in the game, because her ultimate ability covers too much area and lasts too long. Hawkeye’s arrows had overly generous hit detection, making them hard to dodge. These issues, combined with their high damage, frustrated many players.

Marvel Rivals Eternal Night New Leaked Map

The season introduces a new battleground set in New York City, fitting the story’s theme of defending the city against Dracula’s forces. More details about the map are expected to be revealed on January 8th, 2025.

What About Other Characters?

You might have noticed some Blade and Ultron leaks floating around on X. While they’re probably coming to the game, don’t expect to see them in Season 1. It looks like they’re being saved for later seasons, which makes sense given how much is already coming with the Fantastic Four.

However, recent leaks have revealed extensive details about Blade’s character. His official description reads: “Half-human and half-vampire, Eric Brooks walks between worlds, craving the very life force of his enemies. As night falls, Blade’s hunt begins as he wields the Swords of Dracula to become the nightmare of any foe who dares to bare their fangs.”

The leaks also unveiled some of Blade’s gameplay mechanics. He will feature a unique transformation system where he can switch into Vampire form, which will change his ability set. The most interesting ability we found is that the Vampire form will grant him the power to see enemies through walls. This mechanic could make him a powerful scout and hunter in the right hands.

If you’re playing the game right now, next week is going to change things up quite a bit. The hero changes might make you want to try different characters, and the new map will give you somewhere new to play. The Fantastic Four addition is pretty significant as having strong Strategist options could change how teams work together.

The first real look at all of this comes tomorrow with the trailer. While these details come from reliable sources, the trailer should confirm most of what we’ve covered here. Keep an eye on the balance changes especially, they usually end up being pretty important for how the gameplay work.