Marvel Rivals Season 1 Leaks: New Maps and Modes Details

The new year is coming and so is Marvel Rivals’ Season 0. NetEase is already getting ready for an exciting Season 1 launch in January 2025. Recent leaks suggests major additions to the hero shooter game. From new characters, maps, and innovative game modes, here is everything we know about the upcoming content.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Window

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is expected to kick off around January 10th, 2025, right after the Season 0 Battle Pass wraps up. The game runs on a three-month season schedule, and this timing lines up perfectly with the Lunar New Year event starting January 25th, 2025.

New Maps of Marvel Rivals Season 1 Leaked

Tweets from some Marvel Rivals’ reliable leakers suggset the current map pool is expanding with four new locations that draw from rich Marvel lore. Here they are:

EVERY UPCOMING MARVEL RIVALS MAP! 📌



– Arakko

– Empire of Eternal Night

– Krakoa

– New York



[VIA: @zvis_ceral & @mmmmmmmmiller] pic.twitter.com/r6HSWyjy8I — Marvel Rivals News (@MRivalsUpdates) December 28, 2024

New York – Empire of Eternal Night: Connected to Cloak and Dagger’s storyline, this map takes place in a New York controlled by Dracula.

Connected to Cloak and Dagger’s storyline, this map takes place in a New York controlled by Dracula. Arakko : A new battleground that may feature unique environmental elements.

: A new battleground that may feature unique environmental elements. Krakoa : Potentially linked to Arakko through the Timestream Entanglement.

: Potentially linked to Arakko through the Timestream Entanglement. New York: Additional variant for New York City exploring the iconic Marvel location.

These new maps will add to the eight maps already available in the game which are used for modes like Convoy, Domination, and Convergence. There’s talk that Arakko and Krakoa could be combined into bigger maps, like the Hydra base setup.

Leaked Game Modes Coming to Marvel Rivals Season 1

According to recent leaks, Marvel Rivals is planning to introduce several new game modes to expand its gameplay variety:

Marvel Rivals Leaked Game Modes Details Arm Race Players start with basic weapons and get stronger ones as the match goes on. Classic Deathmatch The traditional PvP mode, where individuals battle against each other, with the goal of getting the most eliminations. Hybrid Mode Deathmatch A twist on classic deathmatch with added mechanics, goals, and team play. Team Deathmatch A mode where two teams face off, aiming to score the most eliminations as a group. Escort Mode One team moves an objective to its goal while the other team tries to block it. Free Fight Possibly a free-for-all combat mode. Attack and Defence Strategic objective-based gameplay. Mystery Hero Rush Players get random heroes in fast rounds. Sniper Team Deathmatch with Big Heads A fun team deathmatch with big-headed characters and sniper gameplay.

One of the most exciting leaks reveals a unique take on the classic Capture the Flag game mode. Instead of traditional flags, the mode may feature:

Dragon Eggs : Likely special items players can collect during matches, possibly granting bonuses or serving as objectives to win.

: Likely special items players can collect during matches, possibly granting bonuses or serving as objectives to win. Kraken Elements : These elements could potentially be environmental hazards or mechanics involving a giant kraken on the battlefield.

: These elements could potentially be environmental hazards or mechanics involving a giant kraken on the battlefield. Tentacle Features: These could include tentacle traps or attacks, with players being eliminated by them.

Teams will probably follow the usual Capture the Flag rules. The goal is to protect your base while trying to grab the other team’s flag. You’ll need to work together to help escort flag carriers safely and plan both defensive and offensive moves to outsmart the other team.

Leaked Heroes and Lunar New Year Event for Season 1

While the focus is on maps and modes, Season 1 is also bringing new characters to the roster, such as:

Human Torch

Mr. Fantastic

The Thing

Invisible Woman

Modok

Emma Frost

Jean Grey / Phoenix

Ultron

Blade

Captain Marvel

Hit-Monkey

Angela

Deadpool

Valkyrie

The Hood

The season launch will be followed by a special Lunar New Year event featuring new costumes for:

Mantis

Dr Strange

Moon Knight

Squirrel Girl

Spider-Man

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is looking promising with new maps, game modes, heroes, and events. There’s going to be a lot of new content to explore when it drops in January. Which new mode are you excited to try first? Will you play as The Thing and focus on defense, or are you ready to cause chaos with Ultron’s strategic moves? We can’t wait to see you on the battlefield when Season 1 arrives.