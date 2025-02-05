Marvel Rivals Season 1 Mutant Tier List: Ranked Worst to Best

In Marvel Rivals, heroes and villains are categorized into different power types, one of which is Mutant. Originating from the X-Men universe, Mutants are humans who possess a genetic trait known as the X-gene, granting them extraordinary abilities. While each Mutant has unique strengths and traits, some are more effective than others in Marvel Rivals. So, this is our Marvel Rivals Season 1 Mutant tier list, ranked from worst to best!

6. Namor

Yes, Namor is considered a Mutant, as he is in the comics. However, in Marvel Rivals, he is not performing as well as he should be. His attack speed is somewhat slow, and his mobility is surprisingly low despite his mutated ankle wings, which should have provided him with exceptional movement, similar to Iron Fist’s jumps.

He is also easy to dive into, making him an easy target for Venom and Captain America if not played correctly. He works best as a flanker but relies heavily on Luna Snow to activate his Frozen Spawn minion. Even then, his lack of mobility makes him easy to counter.



Namor Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength A flanking specialist who excels when paired with Luna Snow.

5. Wolverine

James “Logan” Howlett, aka Wolverine, received a significant buff in the Marvel Rivals Season 1 update. His base health increased from 300 to 350, which is a great improvement if you know how to play him correctly. However, while he is arguably the best tank-buster in the game, other Mutants possess better kits, skills, and overall stats, making them more effective in most situations. That’s why we place him lower in the Mutant rankings.

That said, Wolverine’s lower ranking is situational. If played correctly with proper positioning, accurate Feral Leap usage, and smart engagements, he can easily climb the tier list.



Wolverine Health 350 Movement Speed 7m/s Key Strength Exceptional tank-busting capabilities with high durability.

4. Psylocke

Psylocke is the only stealth-based Mutant in Marvel Rivals, and she is a strong one. However, you might be wondering why she isn’t ranked higher. While her kit and skills are incredibly powerful, her lack of survivability keeps her in the middle tier.

Another reason she sits in the mid-tier is her high learning curve. To maximize her potential, you must execute perfect combos to disrupt the enemy backline and dominate fights. However, her ultimate ability is one of the best in the game, which prevents her from falling into the low tier.



Psylocke Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength She is a stealth-based specialist with a powerful ultimate ability.

3. Magneto

The Master of Magnetism, Magneto, ranks among the top three best Mutants in Marvel Rivals, thanks to his strong kit and solid base stats. As a Vanguard, he is capable of being the team’s sole tank, offering both durability and utility. His attacks are easy to learn yet highly effective, and his ultimate ability can counter powerful enemy ultimates like those of Punisher and Star-Lord.

In addition to his offensive power, Magneto excels in team support, providing shield metal bubbles that absorb all types of damage, making him a valuable asset to any squad. As one of the strongest Mutants in the comics, he lives up to that reputation in Marvel Rivals as well. Check our detailed guide if you want to know how to use his shield bubble for assist and Homo Superior achievement.



Magneto Health 650 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength Strong defensive utility through shield bubbles while maintaining good offensive capabilities too.

2. Magik

Illyana Rasputina, aka Magik, stands as the second-best Mutant in Marvel Rivals Season 1. She excels in close combat, boasting high damage output and great survivability. Magik is also a flexible pick, making her effective for both new and experienced players.

For beginners: Magik is easy to use, with a simple yet powerful kit that allows for consistent eliminations.

Magik is easy to use, with a simple yet powerful kit that allows for consistent eliminations. For experienced players: She offers room for mastery, rewarding perfect combos and advanced positioning.

Currently, Magik holds the third-highest win rate in competitive play too, just behind Rocket Raccoon and Storm, which brings us to the winner of this list.



Magik Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength High-close combat damage output with great survivability and combo potential.

1. Storm

Once considered the worst character in Marvel Rivals Season 0, a few key buffs have now made Storm the number-one hero in the game, not just among Mutants, but overall. With increased projectile speed, boosted basic attack damage, and a stronger ultimate shield, she has become a terrifying presence in every match.

Beyond her improved stats, her kit is simple and easy to master. Her ultimate ability, if timed correctly, can wipe out an entire team, while her AoE speed and damage buff make her an excellent team player. Overall, Storm is currently the strongest hero in the game, securing her spot as the number-one Mutant in Marvel Rivals.



Storm Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength Exceptional AoE damage combined with team-wide speed and damage buffs.

While Namor and Wolverine struggle due to mobility and risk factors, heroes like Magneto and Magik shine with balanced kits and strong utility. However, Storm stands above the rest, dominating the battlefield with her buffs and team-oriented abilities. As the meta evolves, these rankings may shift too, but for now, Storm remains the best Mutant in Marvel Rivals.