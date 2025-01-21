Marvel Rivals Season 1 Strategist Tier List: Ranked Worst to Best

In Marvel Rivals, Strategist heroes are super important for their healing, buffs, and support abilities. While a Strategist’s primary role is keeping teams alive, many support heroes in the game can also deal significant damage when played correctly. This Marvel Rivals Season 1 Strategist Tier List ranks all eight Strategist heroes from least to most powerful, giving you detailed info on what they can do, how they play, and when to use them best. With the introduction of Invisible Woman, the meta has shifted, leading to changes in the rankings.

8. Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark is an adorable yet surprisingly deadly support hero who specializes in quick healing and escape tactics. His main strength lies in his exceptional mobility and ability to deploy Healing Bubbles across the battlefield. However, the latest Season 1 update nerfed Jeff, making him more predictable and easier to counter. This has significantly reduced his strength, placing him as the weakest Strategist in the game. Despite this, Jeff remains a fun hero to play, largely due to the unique impact of his ultimate.



Jeff the Land Shark Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Excellent mobility with Hide and Seek

– Consistent healing output

– Small hitbox makes him hard to target

– Game-changing ultimate that can eliminate enemies When to Pick Pick Jeff when your team needs high mobility support and when the enemy team tends to group up in tight areas

7. Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock brings unique utility through his ability to revive fallen teammates. His Quantum Magic provides both healing and damage capabilities, making him a versatile support option. However, his healing skill has a relatively long cooldown, making him less ideal as the primary choice for teams requiring consistent healing. That said, he is an excellent option as a secondary healer, especially when paired with Mantis and Star-Lord, as they gain a passive skill that can resurrect them.



Adam Warlock Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Team revival ultimate ability

– Self-resurrection capability

– Good range of healing abilities

– Decent damage output When to Pick Pick Warlock when facing heavy burst damage teams or when there are Star-Lord and Mantis in your team

6. Loki

The God of Mischief specializes in creating chaos and confusion with his illusions and tricky abilities. Loki’s unique playstyle is all about disrupting enemies while offering healing through his Regeneration Domain. If you know the tricks to playing Loki, he can be a highly deadly yet supportive character. However, his healing relies on precise aiming, leaving room for error if not executed properly.



Loki Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Excellent at disrupting enemy plans

– Strong escape mechanisms

– Can steal enemy abilities

– Good zone control with Rune Stones When to Pick Pick Loki against dive-heavy compositions and when you have a high and proper skill

5. Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon provides consistent healing and shields while being difficult to pin down due to his small size and mobility. What makes him a valuable asset to the team is his B.R.B skill, which can resurrect a fallen teammate. Despite his fast movement and considerable damage output, Rocket’s healing capabilities are not as strong as those of top-tier characters. This makes him a less popular choice among players, especially in ranked mode.



Rocket Raccoon Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Reliable healing output

– Can provide shields to teammates

– Small hitbox makes him hard to hit

– Good mobility options When to Pick When your team needs defensive support or when there is Punisher or Winter Soldier on the team

Also Read:

4. Cloak and Dagger

This unique duo offers both offensive and defensive capabilities through their ability to switch between forms, making them a strong pick for various team compositions. Dagger’s healing is highly effective when used correctly, while Cloak’s damage rivals that of Scarlet Witch, making him a powerful Strategist. With the recent update, Cloak and Dagger received a significant buff that increased both the duration and effectiveness of their ultimate. This improvement has boosted their performance, elevating their position on the tier list.



Cloak and Dagger Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Flexible playstyle

– Strong ultimate ability

– Good mobility

– Can both heal and damage effectively When to Pick Pick them when you are playing with coordinated teams or if you are a solo healer in the team

3. Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman combines strong defensive capabilities with impressive healing output and excellent battlefield control. Her ability to remain unseen makes her especially effective at providing support from unexpected angles. What secures her spot in the top 3 of this tier list is her ultimate ability. Making her teammates disappear while providing consistent, substantial healing offers a significant advantage in any scenario.



Invisible Woman Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Strong defensive abilities

– Good survivability

– Effective area control

– Can turn invisible for positioning When to Pick You can pick Invisible Woman when your team needs defensive utility and if your team is having a hard time securing the objective

2. Luna Snow

Luna Snow still stands as one of the top Strategists due to her exceptional combination of healing, crowd control, and mobility. Her ability to both support allies and disable enemies makes her a versatile pick in any team composition.



Luna Snow Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Powerful ultimate ability

– Strong crowd control

– Excellent mobility

– Consistent healing output

– Can counter dive compositions When to Pick You can pick Luna Snow and insert her in any team composition

1. Mantis

Mantis still takes the top spot among Strategists thanks to her unparalleled ability to provide consistent healing while offering powerful crowd control through her sleep ability. Her damage boost capabilities make her particularly effective with high-damage teammates, and her Life Orb system allows for strategic resource management that can turn a bad battle into a great one. Mantis is currently the most balanced Strategist in the game. She is one of the most well-rounded and useful characters in the entire roster.



Mantis Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength – Strong consistent healing through Life Orbs

– Powerful crowd control with Spore Slumber

– Can boost team damage significantly

– Easy to learn but rewarding to master

– Ultimate can save entire team fights

– Life Orbs provide both healing and damage boost When to Pick Pick her in damage-focused teams, but to be frank, you can actually use her in any scenario

While all Strategists in Marvel Rivals have their unique strengths, Mantis currently stands as the most versatile and effective choice. However, your success with any Strategist will largely depend on your playstyle, team composition, and ability to coordinate with your teammates. As always, remember to practice with different heroes or villains to find the one that best suits your approach to the support role. Also, don’t forget to check our Vanguards Tier List for Season 1!