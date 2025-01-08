Marvel Rivals Season 1: Which Characters Got Nerfed and Buffed

Note: Updated with latest info on Marvel Rivals characters who got nerfed and buffed with more details.

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is going to introduce major hero balance changes. If you’ve been dominated by those pesky ranged characters lately, you’ll be happy to know that some big nerfs are coming. But it’s not all about taking characters down a notch – many underperforming characters are also getting the boost they desperately need. Here’s a list of all the characters who were nerfed and buffed in Marvel Rivals season 1.

Marvel Rivals Characters Getting Nerfed in Season 1

We have previously discussed the heroes and villains that must be nerfed in Marvel Rivals. We are happy that some of our wishes are coming true in the upcoming Season 1. It brings significant nerfs to several powerful heroes. Let’s take a look at all the characters that got nerfed in the new season – Eternal Night Falls:

Doctor Strange – Added damage falloff 70% at 8m

– Shield recovery rate: 80/s → 70/s

Hulk – Indestructible Guard shield: 250 → 200

Black Panther – Spirit Rend healing: 40 → 30

– Healing cap: 120 → 75

Hawkeye – Archer’s Focus range: 60m → 40m

– Maximum additional damage: 80 → 70

Hela – Base health: 275 → 250

Psylocke – Ultimate now affected by barriers

Luna Snow – Ultimate healing/damage switch interval: 0.1s → 0.5s

Mantis – Movement speed bonus: 2.5m/s → 1.5m/s

More Details on the Nerfed Heroes and Villains

Doctor Strange now deals less damage at a distance and has slower shield recovery, making him riskier in close combat. Hulk’s reduced shield makes him less dominant in early battles now. And Black Panther’s sustain has been lowered, requiring more careful timing and strategy in fights.

If you’ve been playing Marvel Rivals, you’ve probably noticed how Hawkeye has been running the show. But Hawkeye players might want to sit down for this one. Those one-hit kill headshots you’ve been landing? Yeah, they have been reduced, with shorter abilities, less damage, and tighter arrow spread.

It’s also hard to miss how dominant Hela has been in Season 0. This ranged Duelist has been crushing it, maybe a bit too much. The good news? She is finally getting toned down in the upcoming season. The biggest change is the removal of her base health, which will make her more vulnerable in close combat.

Psylocke’s ultimate is now affected by barriers, requiring more strategic use. Luna Snow and Mantis also get some changes in a way that makes them less versatile on the battlefield.

Marvel Rivals Characters Getting Buffed in Season 1

To ensure better balance, NetEase is also giving some underperforming heroes and villains a few buffs. Let’s take a closer look at the changes:

Character Buffs

Captain America – Shield restoration delay: 3s → 2s

– Liberty Rush cooldown: 12s → 10s

– Base health: 650 → 675

– Ultimate energy cost: 3400 → 3100

– Minor nerf: Ultimate healing 110/s → 100/s

Thor – Base health: 500 → 525

– Added CC immunity during Ultimate

Venom – Symbiotic Resilience ratio: 1 → 1.2

– Ultimate damage: 40 → 50

Black Widow – Edge Dancer radius: 3m → 5m

– Fleet Foot recovery time: 12s → 4s

– Ultimate charge time: 1s → 0.6s

Magik – Umbral Incursion damage: 115 → 135

Moon Knight – Ultimate talons: 10 → 14

– Talon explosion radius: 4m → 5m

The Punisher – Reduced weapon spread (no specific numbers)

Scarlet Witch – Chaos Control fixed damage: 50/s → 60/s

– Chthonian Burst damage: 30 → 35

– Minor nerf: percentage damage 5% → 3%

Storm – Wind Blade speed: 100m/s → 150m/s

– Wind Blade damage: 50 → 55

– Bolt Rush damage: 70 → 80

– Ultimate bonus health: 350 → 450

– Added gradual health decay after Ultimate

Winter Soldier – Bionic Hook/Tainted Voltage healing: 30 → 40

– Roterstern damage: 70 → 75

– Base health: 250 → 275

– Minor nerf: Area damage 70 → 65

Wolverine – Base health: 300 → 350

– Minor nerf: Ultimate damage reduction 50% → 40%

Cloak & Dagger – Dagger Storm cooldown: 15s → 12s

– Ultimate dashes: 3 → 4

Jeff the Land Shark – Joyful Splash healing: 140/s → 150/s

Rocket Raccoon – Repair Mode healing: 60/s → 70/s

More Details on the Buffed Heroes and Villains

Good news! Captain America is getting some love in Season 1. While he won’t be dealing more damage, you can expect him to move around the battlefield more quickly. This means Captain America will be better at what he’s supposed to do, which is diving into the enemy backline and causing chaos.

Venom’s adjustment is actually contradictory to what we were hoping for. We previously said Venom needs a nerf, not a buff, as he is currently too versatile. However, we’re excited to see how these changes play out in the game. Storm has been struggling at the bottom of the tier list for a while now, but that’s about to change. Storm’s Wind Blade is now faster and stronger, and her ultimate is improved. This will give players more reason to build teams around her.

Black Widow, Magik, and Moon Knight get boosts to their mobility and damage. Namor, The Punisher, and Scarlet Witch become more reliable in battle now. Winter Soldier, Jeff the Land Shark, and Rocket Raccoon receive buffs that improve their survivability on the battlefield.

Last but not least, if you’ve been passing over Cloak & Dagger, you might want to reconsider after Season 1 drops. Our hope for Cloak & Dagger to get their ultimate buff has been answered. Adding more damage to the ultimate’s shadow effect could significantly enhance the fun and utility of playing them.

These balance adjustments change how matches will play out. The ranged meta that’s been dominating the game is getting toned down, which means you’ll probably see more variety in team compositions. Mobile tanks will have an easier time doing their job, and some forgotten heroes might finally get their chance to shine

Remember, these changes go live with Season 1 on January 10th, 2025. That gives you some time to practice with different heroes or villains and be ready for when the meta shifts!