Marvel Rivals Season 1: Which Characters Got Nerfed and Buffed

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Note: Updated with latest info on Marvel Rivals characters who got nerfed and buffed with more details.

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is going to introduce major hero balance changes. If you’ve been dominated by those pesky ranged characters lately, you’ll be happy to know that some big nerfs are coming. But it’s not all about taking characters down a notch – many underperforming characters are also getting the boost they desperately need. Here’s a list of all the characters who were nerfed and buffed in Marvel Rivals season 1.

Marvel Rivals Characters Getting Nerfed in Season 1

We have previously discussed the heroes and villains that must be nerfed in Marvel Rivals. We are happy that some of our wishes are coming true in the upcoming Season 1. It brings significant nerfs to several powerful heroes. Let’s take a look at all the characters that got nerfed in the new season – Eternal Night Falls:

CharacterBuffs
Doctor Strange Marvel Rivals
Doctor Strange		– Added damage falloff 70% at 8m
– Shield recovery rate: 80/s70/s
Hulk Marvel Rivals
Hulk		– Indestructible Guard shield: 250200
Black Panther Marvel Rivals
Black Panther		– Spirit Rend healing: 4030
– Healing cap: 12075
Hawkeye Marvel Rivals
Hawkeye		– Archer’s Focus range: 60m40m
– Maximum additional damage: 8070
Hela Marvel Rivals
Hela		– Base health: 275250
Psylocke Marvel Rivals
Psylocke		– Ultimate now affected by barriers
Luna Snow Marvel Rivals
Luna Snow		– Ultimate healing/damage switch interval: 0.1s0.5s
Mantis Marvel Rivals
Mantis		– Movement speed bonus: 2.5m/s1.5m/s

More Details on the Nerfed Heroes and Villains

Doctor Strange now deals less damage at a distance and has slower shield recovery, making him riskier in close combat. Hulk’s reduced shield makes him less dominant in early battles now. And Black Panther’s sustain has been lowered, requiring more careful timing and strategy in fights.

Marvel Rivals character buffs in Season 1

If you’ve been playing Marvel Rivals, you’ve probably noticed how Hawkeye has been running the show. But Hawkeye players might want to sit down for this one. Those one-hit kill headshots you’ve been landing? Yeah, they have been reduced, with shorter abilities, less damage, and tighter arrow spread.

It’s also hard to miss how dominant Hela has been in Season 0. This ranged Duelist has been crushing it, maybe a bit too much. The good news? She is finally getting toned down in the upcoming season. The biggest change is the removal of her base health, which will make her more vulnerable in close combat.

Psylocke’s ultimate is now affected by barriers, requiring more strategic use. Luna Snow and Mantis also get some changes in a way that makes them less versatile on the battlefield.

Marvel Rivals Characters Getting Buffed in Season 1

To ensure better balance, NetEase is also giving some underperforming heroes and villains a few buffs. Let’s take a closer look at the changes:

CharacterBuffs
Captain America Marvel Rivals
Captain America		– Shield restoration delay: 3s2s
– Liberty Rush cooldown: 12s10s
– Base health: 650675
– Ultimate energy cost: 34003100
– Minor nerf: Ultimate healing 110/s100/s
Thor Marvel Rivals
Thor		– Base health: 500525
– Added CC immunity during Ultimate
Venom Marvel Rivals
Venom		– Symbiotic Resilience ratio: 1 1.2
– Ultimate damage: 4050
Black Widow Marvel Rivals
Black Widow		– Edge Dancer radius: 3m5m
– Fleet Foot recovery time: 12s4s
– Ultimate charge time: 1s0.6s
Magik Marvel Rivals
Magik		– Umbral Incursion damage: 115135
Moon Knight Marvel Rivals
Moon Knight		– Ultimate talons: 1014
– Talon explosion radius: 4m5m
The Punisher Marvel Rivals
The Punisher		– Reduced weapon spread (no specific numbers)
Scarlet Witch Marvel Rivals
Scarlet Witch		– Chaos Control fixed damage: 50/s60/s
– Chthonian Burst damage: 3035
– Minor nerf: percentage damage 5% 3%
Storm Marvel Rivals
Storm		– Wind Blade speed: 100m/s150m/s
– Wind Blade damage: 5055
– Bolt Rush damage: 7080
– Ultimate bonus health: 350450
– Added gradual health decay after Ultimate
Winter Soldier marvel Rivals
Winter Soldier		– Bionic Hook/Tainted Voltage healing: 3040
– Roterstern damage: 7075
– Base health: 250275
– Minor nerf: Area damage 7065
Wolverine marvel Rivals
Wolverine		– Base health: 300350
– Minor nerf: Ultimate damage reduction 50%40%
Cloak and Dagger Marvel Rivals
Cloak & Dagger		– Dagger Storm cooldown: 15s12s
– Ultimate dashes: 34
Jeff the Land Shark Marvel Rivals
Jeff the Land Shark		– Joyful Splash healing: 140/s150/s
Rocket Raccoon Marvel Rivals
Rocket Raccoon		– Repair Mode healing: 60/s 70/s

More Details on the Buffed Heroes and Villains

Good news! Captain America is getting some love in Season 1. While he won’t be dealing more damage, you can expect him to move around the battlefield more quickly. This means Captain America will be better at what he’s supposed to do, which is diving into the enemy backline and causing chaos.

Captain America gets buffed in Marvel Rivals Season 1

Venom’s adjustment is actually contradictory to what we were hoping for. We previously said Venom needs a nerf, not a buff, as he is currently too versatile. However, we’re excited to see how these changes play out in the game. Storm has been struggling at the bottom of the tier list for a while now, but that’s about to change. Storm’s Wind Blade is now faster and stronger, and her ultimate is improved. This will give players more reason to build teams around her.

Black Widow, Magik, and Moon Knight get boosts to their mobility and damage. Namor, The Punisher, and Scarlet Witch become more reliable in battle now. Winter Soldier, Jeff the Land Shark, and Rocket Raccoon receive buffs that improve their survivability on the battlefield.

Last but not least, if you’ve been passing over Cloak & Dagger, you might want to reconsider after Season 1 drops. Our hope for Cloak & Dagger to get their ultimate buff has been answered. Adding more damage to the ultimate’s shadow effect could significantly enhance the fun and utility of playing them.

These balance adjustments change how matches will play out. The ranged meta that’s been dominating the game is getting toned down, which means you’ll probably see more variety in team compositions. Mobile tanks will have an easier time doing their job, and some forgotten heroes might finally get their chance to shine

Remember, these changes go live with Season 1 on January 10th, 2025. That gives you some time to practice with different heroes or villains and be ready for when the meta shifts!

