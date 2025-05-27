Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals Season 2.5: Emma Frost Twitch Drops Rewards

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5: Emma Frost Twitch Drops Rewards

Shida Aruya
Marvel Rivals is giving away another awesome Will of Galacta Costume, and this time it’s for Emma Frost. If you’ve been collecting these cool cosmic skins, you definitely don’t want to miss this one. Just like all the previous Twitch Drops, it’s totally free. So, how do you get Emma Frost Twitch Drops and other free cosmetics in Marvel Rivals season 2.5? I will show you the steps!

Season 2.5 brings back the Twitch Drops program that everyone loves. It’s an easy way to get premium skins without paying any Units or Lattice. The Emma Frost Will of Galacta collection has four items you can unlock just by watching Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch. Each reward needs different amounts of watch time, so you can decide how much time you want to put in.

This Twitch Drops event runs from May 30th until June 27th, 2025. Here’s what you can get by watching the streams:

Watch DurationRewardExpiry Date
30 minutes
Emma Frost “Will of Galacta” Spray		June 27, 2025
1 hour
Emma Frost “Will of Galacta” Nameplate		June 27, 2025
2 hours
Emma Frost “Galacta Gleam” Emotes		June 27, 2025
4 hours
Emma Frost “Will of Galacta” Costume		June 27, 2025

Also Read:

How to Get Marvel Rivals Twitch Drop Rewards

To get the Emma Frost Will of Galacta skin and other Season 2.5 Twitch Drops, here’s what you need to do:

1. Connect Your Accounts

First things first – link your Marvel Rivals and Twitch accounts. This step is super important. If they’re not connected, your watch time won’t count for rewards.

Connect Marvel Rivals account to Twitch

2. Watch Eligible Streams

Not all Marvel Rivals streams will work for Drops. Here’s how to make sure you’re watching the right ones:

  • Look for streams in the Marvel Rivals category.
  • Check that the stream has the Drops Enabled tag.
  • Watch Twitch chat for a message that says Drops are active.

3. Keep Track and Claim Your Reward

Once you’ve watched long enough for a reward, here’s what to do:

  • Go to your Twitch Drops Inventory.
  • Claim the Emma Frost Will of Galacta skin from your Twitch Drops page before it expires.
  • Open Marvel Rivals and check your in-game inbox.
How to Claim Twitch Drops for Marvel Rivals

Make sure to grab this free Emma Frost Twitch Drops skin before the event ends on June 27th!

