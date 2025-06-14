Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Vanguard Tier List: Ranked Worst to Best

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is here, and let me tell you, the tank game has completely changed. If you want to win more matches, you need to know which Vanguard heroes actually work right now. Playing as a tank now is all about making space for your team and controlling what happens on the battlefield. To help you choose a hero before the match, here is Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Vanguard tier list. Ranking the heroes you should probably avoid to the absolute best pick in the current meta.

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Vanguard Tier List

After playing the newest season for a while, here is what I realized about season 2.5: Everything is different now. Remember when everyone was just running around punching each other? Yes, that’s over. Now it’s all about tanks that can hold their ground and keep their team safe from long-range attacks.

Plus, the flying heroes are everywhere now, so you need Vanguard heroes who can either protect your team from all that ranged damage or move fast enough to get in and get out without dying. Here is the breakdown from the worst hero to the best:

10. Thor

Thor was one of the best Vanguard heroes in Season 2, but now he has a complete makeover, and it’s not great. They turned him from a mobile fighter into a damage-dealing tank who has to stay in his Awakened state to work. The problem is, he moves slowly and has no way to escape when things go bad. Unless you really know what you’re doing, skip him for now. The drastic changes require players to relearn him, so until effective strategies emerge, he sits in the bottom tier. However, if he is your favorite character and you still want to play him, then check out our Thor guide!

Stat Value Health 700 HP Movement speed Low (in Awakened state) What he’s good at High damage potential When to use him Only if you’re feeling brave

9. The Thing

The Thing didn’t change at all in Season 2.5, but the game changed around him. He looks good on paper with the massive health pool, but good luck getting close to anyone when Emma Frost and Groot are dominating the matches these days. They make it hard for The Thing to close gaps, so he is stuck trying to chase enemies who can just back away and shoot him.

Stat Value Health 750 HP Movement speed Low What he’s good at High health and close-range damage When to use him Only against Doctor Strange

8. Captain America

Cap got hit hard with the nerf update in Season 2.5 With everyone playing more defensively now, his whole dive deep and punch stuff strategy just doesn’t work anymore. Cap now serves mainly as a space-maker and situational pick. If you do play him, focus on throwing that shield and controlling crowds. Don’t try to brawl!

Stat Value Health 650 HP Movement speed Medium What he’s good at Crowd control and mobility When to use him When you need to buy time, for specific stall situation

7. Venom

Here is where it gets interesting. Despite losing his Spider-Man team-up, Venom rises in the tier list thanks to the current anchor-heavy meta. Why? Because everyone is playing those slow, defensive tanks, and Venom can dive right into the enemy team, cause chaos, and swing away before they can kill him. His new Jeff team-up isn’t as powerful, but still has situational value.

Stat Value Health 700 HP Movement speed High (with his web swings) What he’s good at Jumping on enemies and escaping fast When to use him Against teams with weak backlines

6. Emma Frost

Emma’s diamond form (which was her main thing) got nerfed pretty hard, too. NetEase did give her a bit more range on her basic attack, but it doesn’t really make up for losing that tankiness of a Vanguard. She’s still a decent pick though, if you need someone who can adapt to different situations, but she’s not the powerhouse she used to be. If you still want to pick her as your main, we have Emma Frost guide to help you with the gameplay.

Stat Value Health 650 HP Movement speed Medium What he’s good at Diamond form keeps her alive When to use him When your team needs flexibility

5. Peni Parker

Last season, Peni was almost on the bottom of the list, bur now. Peni’s climbing up the rankings thanks to her new Rocket Raccoon team-up. Now she gets two Spider-Nests and can give armor to her team, which is a pretty nice upgrade. Her mines are still her core strength for controlling space, and her nets help catch slippery enemies. Just watch out for Hawkeye and Ultron. They can melt you from across the map.

Stat Value Health 550 HP Movement speed Medium What he’s good at Controlling areas with her mines When to use him For area denial and team support

4. Magneto

Magneto got a small buff in Season 2.5, but it was exactly what he needed. His magnetic shields are perfect against all these ranged heroes, and his Iron Rings hit harder now. He fits into pretty much any team and can handle most situations. Solid pick all around. Check out our Magneto guide for some tips and tricks on how to play him.

Stat Value Health 650 HP Movement speed Medium What he’s good at Protecting the team and controlling space When to use him Against projectile-heavy teams

3. Bruce Banner (Hulk)

Hulk stays in his spot this season, because he is still one of the best brawler tanks around. Sure, everyone is playing more defensively now, but Hulk can jump in, mess things up, and jump back out. With Iron Mand out of his team-up rotation and some other changes, he’s not getting banned as much either. Great for taking out powerful heroes like Magneto or Doctor Strange. We have a detailed Hulk guide to help you dominate the matches.

Stat Value Health 750 HP Movement speed High (when leaping) What he’s good at Extreme mobility and massive damage When to use him Against slow teams

2. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange moved from the bottom of our Marvel Rivals Season 2 Vanguard tier list to the top! He is back in a big way. This ranged-focused meta is perfect for him. They buffed his damage, so he hits harder now, and his defensive abilities make him one of the best anchor tanks around. Position yourself well, protect your teammates, and pressure their damage dealers. He is not getting banned as much this season either, so you can actually play him properly. Check out our Doctor Strange guide if you want to learn his moves.

Stat Value Health 600 HP Movement speed Low What he’s good at Controlling areas and protecting the team When to use him When your team needs a solid defender

1. Groot

Even with the nerf to his Iron Wall cooldown, Groot is still the king of utility tanks. Those walls can split enemy teams, trap people, and completely change how fights play out. Yes, you have to be more careful with your wall timing now, but he is still incredibly strong against both aggressive and defensive team compositions. Learn how to place those walls with our Groot guide and you will dominate!

Stat Value Health 700 HP Movement speed Medium What he’s good at Iron Wood walls When to use him Against dive teams and when your team needs utility

Thet’s the end of our Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Vanguard tier list. Just remember that dfferent enemy teams need different approaches. If they’re all shooting from far away, pick anchor tanks with good shields. If they’re diving your backline, pick tanks with crowd control or escape abilities. Also, pay attention to their team-ups. Some combinations are really strong against certain tank types, so don’t be afraid to switch if your first pick isn’t working out.

The biggest tip? Stay flexible. Don’t fall in love with one character. The best Vanguard players switch based on what their team needs and what the enemy is doing.