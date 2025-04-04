Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals Season 2 Balance Changes: All Characters Nerf and Buff

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Balance Changes: All Characters Nerf and Buff

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

The upcoming season 2 of Marvel Rivals is making big changes to the hero lineup with some heroes getting nerf, others buff, and a few having their team-up abilities completely reworked. These updates will affect how many heroes play, no matter if you’re just having fun or trying to win more matches. Here’s a simple breakdown of all Marvel Rivals Season 2 balance changes, which heroes are getting stronger or weaker, and how the new team-up abilities could lead to new ways to play the game.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 All Characters Nerf and Buff

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Balance Changes: Characters Nerf

Many formerly dominant heroes are getting toned down in Season 2. Here’s a complete breakdown of all the nerfs:

CharacterNerf Details

Captain America		• Base health reduced: 675 → 650
• Living Legend shield value weakened: 400 → 350

Doctor Strange		• Daggers of Denak damage reduced: 18 → 16 per projectile
• Maelstrom of Madness damage conversion ratio lowered: 1.3 → 1.2

Magneto		• Ultimate ability energy cost increased: 3100 → 3400 making it slower to charge
The Thing Marvel Rivals
The Thing		 Embattled Leap damage reduction effect decreased: 30% → 25% for both himself and teammates
Hela Marvel Rivals
Hela		 Astral Flock cooldown increased: 12s → 15s
Human Torch Marvel Rivals
Human Torch		 Flaming Meteor cooldown increased: 12s → 15s
Iron Fist Marvel Rivals
Iron Fist		 Bonus Max Health from Harmony Recovery reduced: 150 → 100
 Lower fixed damage of Yat Jee Chung Kuen: 10 → 9

Mister Fantastic		 Elasticity gained from passive reduced: 30 → 20
 Inflated state bonus health reduced: 450 → 400

Moon Knight		 New damage falloff for ultimate spell field: 70% reduction at 5 meters
Star-Lord Marvel Rivals
Star-Lord		• Blaster Barrage damage reduced 80 → 75 per second
Scarlet Witch Marvel Rivals
Scarlet Witch		• Removed percentage damage from Chaos Control
• Mystic Projection cooldown increased: 8s → 10s
• Shorter Phased state: 2s → 1.5s
• Delayed slow effect on Reality Erasure: Starts at 1.5s instead of immediately
Winter Soldier Marvel Rivals
Winter Soldier		• Bionic Hook cooldown increased: 8s → 12s
• Kraken Impact ultimate damage reduced: 100 → 80
Wolverine Marvel Rivals
Wolverine		• Ultimate stun time reduced: 1s → 0.75s
• Berserk Claw Strike decreased: 7 → 5
• Feral Leap reduced: 20 → 10
• Vicious Rampage decreased: 20 → 15
Adam Warlock Marvel Rivals
Adam Warlock		• Soul Bond cooldown increased: 30s → 40s
• Karmic Revival changed from fixed 100 health to 30% of max health

Invisible Woman		• Guardian Shield value reduced: 300 → 250

Loki		• Regeneration Domain cooldown increased: 25s → 30s
Mantis Marvel Rivals
Mantis		• Base health reduced: 275 → 250

Rocket Raccoon		• Repair Mode healing reduced: 70/s → 50/s
• Jetpack Dash cooldown increased: 6s → 10s
• Jetpack Dash distance reduced: 10m → 8m
• Ultimate damage boost decreased: 40% → 25%
• Ultimate energy cost increased: 3700 → 4000

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Balance Changes: Characters Buff

Many heroes are getting significant improvements to make them more viable in the game. Here’s who’s getting stronger this season:

CharacterBuff Details

Hulk		• Movement speed increased: 600 → 650
• Indestructible Guard cooldown reduced: 12s → 10s
• Faster Incredible Leap charge time: 0.7s → 0.5s

Thor		• Base health significantly increased: 525 → 600
• Movement speed boosted: 600 → 650
Peni Parker Marvel Rivals
Peni Parker		• Base health massively increased: 650 → 750
• Cyber-Web Cluster can now crit
• Movement penalty reduced while firing: 40% → 20%
Black Widow Marvel Rivals
Black Widow		• New combat flow improvement: can now shoot immediately after Edge Dancer’s second kick and after ultimate
Hawkeye Marvel Rivals
Hawkeye		• Reduced slow effect while charging bow: 30% → 20%
• Hypersonic Arrow damage increased: 50 → 55
• Cheaper ultimate: 3700 → 3100 with faster draw speed 1.35x → 1.5x
Hela Marvel Rivals
Hela		• Soul Drainer cooldown reduced: 12s → 10s
• Piercing Night damage increased: 30 → 35
Human Torch Marvel Rivals
Human Torch		• Faster Fire Cluster attack speed: 0.6s → 0.5s
• Added new 75 bonus health after using Flaming Meteor
Iron Man Marvel Rivals
Iron Man		• Smaller hitbox
• Added a new 100 bonus health when using overdrives
Iron Fist Marvel Rivals
Iron Fist		• K’un-Lun Kick cooldown reduced: 12s → 10s
• Increased percentage damage on Yat Jee Chung Kuen: 1.7% → 2.1%
• Slow the falloff rate of bonus health: 25 → 15 per second

Mister Fantastic		• Base health increased: 350 → 375
• Higher Stretch Punch damage: 60 → 65 and 75 → 80 in Inflated
• New slow Neffect on Flexible Elongation with reduced cooldown: 10s → 8s
• Elasticity from Stretch Punch increased: 5 → 8

Moon Knight		• Faster projectiles: 120m/s → 150m/s
• New healing mechanic: 25 health per hit (up to 100)
• Quicker Moonlight Hook pull: 0.4s → 0.15s
• Massively improved ultimate duration: 3.5s → 4.5s, talons: 14 → 18
Scarlet Witch Marvel Rivals
Scarlet Witch		• Higher fixed damage on Chaos Control: 60/s → 80/s
• Increased Chthonian Burst damage: 35 → 40
Wolverine Marvel Rivals
Wolverine		• Increased Rage from basic attacks: 7 → 10 per Savage Claw hit
• Increased Rage from taking damage: 3 → 5
Cloak and Dagger Marvel Rivals
Cloak & Dagger		• Healing zones from ultimate now last longer (all remain until the final zone expires)
Jeff the Land Shark Marvel Rivals
Jeff the Land Shark		• One-time healing boost of 55 health added to Repair Mode

Rocket Raccoon		• New instant healing: 55 health one-time heal to allies
• Added new ultimate effect: 100 health per second to linked allies (max 150)

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Team-Up Adjustments in Detail

Season 2 completely overhauls the team-up system with new combinations, removed pairings, and adjusted abilities:

New Team-Ups Added

Team-Up NameCharactersTeam-Up Anchor BonusPartner Ability
Arcane Order Scarlet Witch Marvel Rivals
Doctor Strange + Scarlet Witch		• Doctor Strange: +100 Max Health• Scarlet Witch: Mystic Burst (rapid-fire long-range attacks)
Stars Aligned Winter Soldier Marvel Rivals
Captain America + Winter Soldier		• Captain America: +100 Max Health
• +5% Damage		• Winter Soldier: Stellar Impact (pounce or clash with Cap’s shield for AoE damage)
Mental Projection
Emma Frost + Psylocke / Magneto		• Emma Frost: +100 Max Health• Magneto: Magnetic Resonance
• Psylocke: Soul Resurgence
• Both can summon clones with Emma’s help

Removed Team-Ups

Team-Up AbilityCharacters AffectedRemoved Effects
Metallic ChaosScarlet Witch Marvel Rivals
Scarlet Witch + Magneto		• Magneto loses Metallic Fusion
Voltaic Union
Thor + Captain America / Storm		• Captain America loses Charged Aegis
• Storm loses Charged Gale

Changed Team-Ups

Team-Up AbilityChangeEffect
Dimensional Shortcut
Psylocke removed		• Psylocke no longer part of this team-up
Ammo OverloadWinter Soldier Marvel Rivals
Winter Soldier removed		• Loses Infinite Grit ability
Chilling CharismaNamor Marvel Rivals
Namor removed		• Loses Frozen Spawn ability
Gamma Charge Namor Marvel Rivals
• Doctor Strange removed
• Namor added		• Strange loses Gamma Maelstrom
• Namor gains Gamma Monstro

The biggest winners in Season 2 are Peni Parker, Moon Knight, and Thor. Peni gets a big health boost and better crit chance, Moon Knight has a stronger ultimate and better movement, and Thor gets more health and speed. On the other hand, Rocket Raccoon and Captain America got hit with major nerfs—Rocket loses power across the board, and Cap is now easier to take down

Ready to try the buffed heroes or worried about your main getting weaker? Jump into Season 2 and test out the new team-ups to see what works best for you this April 11!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

