Marvel Rivals Season 2 Balance Changes: All Characters Nerf and Buff

The upcoming season 2 of Marvel Rivals is making big changes to the hero lineup with some heroes getting nerf, others buff, and a few having their team-up abilities completely reworked. These updates will affect how many heroes play, no matter if you’re just having fun or trying to win more matches. Here’s a simple breakdown of all Marvel Rivals Season 2 balance changes, which heroes are getting stronger or weaker, and how the new team-up abilities could lead to new ways to play the game.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Balance Changes: Characters Nerf
Many formerly dominant heroes are getting toned down in Season 2. Here’s a complete breakdown of all the nerfs:
|Character
|Nerf Details
Captain America
|• Base health reduced: 675 → 650
• Living Legend shield value weakened: 400 → 350
Doctor Strange
|• Daggers of Denak damage reduced: 18 → 16 per projectile
• Maelstrom of Madness damage conversion ratio lowered: 1.3 → 1.2
Magneto
|• Ultimate ability energy cost increased: 3100 → 3400 making it slower to charge
The Thing
|• Embattled Leap damage reduction effect decreased: 30% → 25% for both himself and teammates
Hela
|• Astral Flock cooldown increased: 12s → 15s
Human Torch
|• Flaming Meteor cooldown increased: 12s → 15s
Iron Fist
|• Bonus Max Health from Harmony Recovery reduced: 150 → 100
• Lower fixed damage of Yat Jee Chung Kuen: 10 → 9
Mister Fantastic
|• Elasticity gained from passive reduced: 30 → 20
• Inflated state bonus health reduced: 450 → 400
Moon Knight
|• New damage falloff for ultimate spell field: 70% reduction at 5 meters
Star-Lord
|• Blaster Barrage damage reduced 80 → 75 per second
Scarlet Witch
|• Removed percentage damage from Chaos Control
• Mystic Projection cooldown increased: 8s → 10s
• Shorter Phased state: 2s → 1.5s
• Delayed slow effect on Reality Erasure: Starts at 1.5s instead of immediately
Winter Soldier
|• Bionic Hook cooldown increased: 8s → 12s
• Kraken Impact ultimate damage reduced: 100 → 80
Wolverine
|• Ultimate stun time reduced: 1s → 0.75s
• Berserk Claw Strike decreased: 7 → 5
• Feral Leap reduced: 20 → 10
• Vicious Rampage decreased: 20 → 15
Adam Warlock
|• Soul Bond cooldown increased: 30s → 40s
• Karmic Revival changed from fixed 100 health to 30% of max health
Invisible Woman
|• Guardian Shield value reduced: 300 → 250
Loki
|• Regeneration Domain cooldown increased: 25s → 30s
Mantis
|• Base health reduced: 275 → 250
Rocket Raccoon
|• Repair Mode healing reduced: 70/s → 50/s
• Jetpack Dash cooldown increased: 6s → 10s
• Jetpack Dash distance reduced: 10m → 8m
• Ultimate damage boost decreased: 40% → 25%
• Ultimate energy cost increased: 3700 → 4000
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Balance Changes: Characters Buff
Many heroes are getting significant improvements to make them more viable in the game. Here’s who’s getting stronger this season:
|Character
|Buff Details
Hulk
|• Movement speed increased: 600 → 650
• Indestructible Guard cooldown reduced: 12s → 10s
• Faster Incredible Leap charge time: 0.7s → 0.5s
Thor
|• Base health significantly increased: 525 → 600
• Movement speed boosted: 600 → 650
Peni Parker
|• Base health massively increased: 650 → 750
• Cyber-Web Cluster can now crit
• Movement penalty reduced while firing: 40% → 20%
Black Widow
|• New combat flow improvement: can now shoot immediately after Edge Dancer’s second kick and after ultimate
Hawkeye
|• Reduced slow effect while charging bow: 30% → 20%
• Hypersonic Arrow damage increased: 50 → 55
• Cheaper ultimate: 3700 → 3100 with faster draw speed 1.35x → 1.5x
Hela
|• Soul Drainer cooldown reduced: 12s → 10s
• Piercing Night damage increased: 30 → 35
Human Torch
|• Faster Fire Cluster attack speed: 0.6s → 0.5s
• Added new 75 bonus health after using Flaming Meteor
Iron Man
|• Smaller hitbox
• Added a new 100 bonus health when using overdrives
Iron Fist
|• K’un-Lun Kick cooldown reduced: 12s → 10s
• Increased percentage damage on Yat Jee Chung Kuen: 1.7% → 2.1%
• Slow the falloff rate of bonus health: 25 → 15 per second
Mister Fantastic
|• Base health increased: 350 → 375
• Higher Stretch Punch damage: 60 → 65 and 75 → 80 in Inflated
• New slow Neffect on Flexible Elongation with reduced cooldown: 10s → 8s
• Elasticity from Stretch Punch increased: 5 → 8
Moon Knight
|• Faster projectiles: 120m/s → 150m/s
• New healing mechanic: 25 health per hit (up to 100)
• Quicker Moonlight Hook pull: 0.4s → 0.15s
• Massively improved ultimate duration: 3.5s → 4.5s, talons: 14 → 18
Scarlet Witch
|• Higher fixed damage on Chaos Control: 60/s → 80/s
• Increased Chthonian Burst damage: 35 → 40
Wolverine
|• Increased Rage from basic attacks: 7 → 10 per Savage Claw hit
• Increased Rage from taking damage: 3 → 5
Cloak & Dagger
|• Healing zones from ultimate now last longer (all remain until the final zone expires)
Jeff the Land Shark
|• One-time healing boost of 55 health added to Repair Mode
Rocket Raccoon
|• New instant healing: 55 health one-time heal to allies
• Added new ultimate effect: 100 health per second to linked allies (max 150)
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Team-Up Adjustments in Detail
Season 2 completely overhauls the team-up system with new combinations, removed pairings, and adjusted abilities:
New Team-Ups Added
|Team-Up Name
|Characters
|Team-Up Anchor Bonus
|Partner Ability
|Arcane Order
|
Doctor Strange + Scarlet Witch
|• Doctor Strange: +100 Max Health
|• Scarlet Witch: Mystic Burst (rapid-fire long-range attacks)
|Stars Aligned
|
Captain America + Winter Soldier
|• Captain America: +100 Max Health
• +5% Damage
|• Winter Soldier: Stellar Impact (pounce or clash with Cap’s shield for AoE damage)
|Mental Projection
|
Emma Frost + Psylocke / Magneto
|• Emma Frost: +100 Max Health
|• Magneto: Magnetic Resonance
• Psylocke: Soul Resurgence
• Both can summon clones with Emma’s help
Removed Team-Ups
|Team-Up Ability
|Characters Affected
|Removed Effects
|Metallic Chaos
|
Scarlet Witch + Magneto
|• Magneto loses Metallic Fusion
|Voltaic Union
|
Thor + Captain America / Storm
|• Captain America loses Charged Aegis
• Storm loses Charged Gale
Changed Team-Ups
|Team-Up Ability
|Change
|Effect
|Dimensional Shortcut
Psylocke removed
|• Psylocke no longer part of this team-up
|Ammo Overload
Winter Soldier removed
|• Loses Infinite Grit ability
|Chilling Charisma
Namor removed
|• Loses Frozen Spawn ability
|Gamma Charge
|
• Doctor Strange removed
• Namor added
|• Strange loses Gamma Maelstrom
• Namor gains Gamma Monstro
The biggest winners in Season 2 are Peni Parker, Moon Knight, and Thor. Peni gets a big health boost and better crit chance, Moon Knight has a stronger ultimate and better movement, and Thor gets more health and speed. On the other hand, Rocket Raccoon and Captain America got hit with major nerfs—Rocket loses power across the board, and Cap is now easier to take down
Ready to try the buffed heroes or worried about your main getting weaker? Jump into Season 2 and test out the new team-ups to see what works best for you this April 11!