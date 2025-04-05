Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass: All Hellfire Gala Skins and Release Date

Marvel Rivals is rolling out the red carpet for Season 2 with its Hellfire Gala-themed “Flower of Krakoa” Battle Pass. Coming April 11th, 2025, this new season brings 10 stunning hero skins that will have you dressed to impress as you battle across the Marvel universe. Let’s take a closer look at everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass and what it offers.

When Does Marvel Rivals Season 2 Start?

Mark your calendars – Marvel Rivals Season 2 officially begins on April 11th, 2025. Along with the new season comes the “Flower of Krakoa” Battle Pass, which will likely cost around 1,000 Lattice, similar to previous Battle Passes.

All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass Skins

Season 2’s Battle Pass features 10 character skins, most of which are themed around the Hellfire Gala – an annual mutant event in Krakoa from the Marvel comics hosted by Emma Frost. Here’s the complete rundown of every skin you can unlock:

Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff wears a sophisticated outfit inspired by her appearance at the 2022 Hellfire Gala in the comics. The Red Runway Veil skin features elegant details, like her mask and signature red braid, while maintaining Black Widow’s dangerous edge with matching stun batons.

Bruce Banner or Hulk

This skin transforms Bruce Banner and Hulk into Joe Fixit, a multiversal variant from Earth-517, where Hulk works as an enforcer for the Las Vegas mafia. Complete with social attire, including a fedora hat, this skin brings a unique twist to the character. Mind you, his skin will turn grey in this costume.

Captain America

Steve Rogers shows he can be stylish even in formal wear with a blue and red suit inspired by his 2022 Hellfire Gala appearance in the comics. The “Star-Spangled Style” skin proves Captain America looks just as good in a three-piece suit as he does in his battle gear.

Cloak & Dagger

The duo receives complementary formal attire that reverses their usual color scheme – Cloak wears a beautiful white cape with gold details, while Dagger dons a striking purple dress. This skin perfectly represents their light and dark powers working in harmony.

Iron Fist

This time, Iron Fist exchanges his traditional green and yellow for a stylish white, gold, and red ensemble. This elegant outfit maintains the character’s martial arts flair while giving him a more formal appearance suitable for the gala with an all white ensemble.

Luna Snow

Luna Snow’s stunning black and white dress comes complete with feathered shoulder pads and a gold moon pendant. This skin was specially designed by legendary comic artist Peach Momoko exclusively for Marvel Rivals.

Magik

Magik returns to her roots with a classic blue and yellow X-Men uniform. This nostalgic look pays homage to the X-Men’s iconic costumes and fits perfectly with the Season 2 Krakoa theme.

Psylocke

Matching with Magik, Psylocke also sports a classic X-Men uniform in the signature blue and yellow colors. The pair makes a striking team on the battlefield while celebrating their X-Men heritage.

Spider-Man

Also designed by Peach Momoko, Spider-Man’s “Spider-Oni” winter-themed skin features an impressively detailed mask with fur around it and extra spider limbs for a spooky twist on the web-slinger’s look. This unique design stands out from typical Spider-Man costumes.

Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl gets a punk rock makeover with the “Nut Rocker” skin, featuring spiky red hair and an edgy outfit. This rebellious look shows a different side to the usually cheerful hero while maintaining her squirrel-themed aesthetics.

New Playable Characters and Team-Up Changes in Marvel Rivals Season 2

The Hellfire Gala celebration doesn’t stop at skins. Season 2 will also introduce new playable characters to the Marvel Rivals roster:

Emma Frost will make her debut as a playable character, bringing her telepathic abilities to the battlefield. She’ll also receive her own Hellfire Gala skin called X-Revolution, featuring a striking silvery black and gold dress.

will make her debut as a playable character, bringing her telepathic abilities to the battlefield. She’ll also receive her own Hellfire Gala skin called X-Revolution, featuring a striking silvery black and gold dress. Ultron has also been confirmed to join the growing cast of characters in Season 2.

Beyond cosmetics and new heroes, Season 2 will bring significant gameplay updates. NetEase has announced changes to the team-up mechanics, including new team-up abilities and adjustments to some current team-up abilities. These changes aim to add more strategic depth to gameplay and keep the Marvel Rivals experience fresh and evolving.

What’s Next for Marvel Rivals?

According to leakers, there might be more skins coming that haven’t been officially announced yet. Popular Marvel Rivals leaker RivalsAssembled has shared an image on X, showing Thor in a blue Hellfire Gala dress, reportedly taken from the loading screen for the Krakoa map. Additionally, Namor will also get a retro X-Men outfit.

Namor is also getting a Retro X-Men outfit



Via/@X0X_LEAK pic.twitter.com/9AcpHVvXvT — Marvel Rivals Intel (@RivalsAssembled) April 5, 2025

In addition to the Battle Pass skins, players can expect more cosmetics to be available in the in-game store throughout the season, as well as potentially through limited-time events.

If you liked past Battle Passes in Marvel Rivals, Season 2 gives you even more. It includes 10 character skins, along with nameplates, sprays, MVP animations, and in-game currency. This season’s theme is based on the Hellfire Gala, which brings stylish and fancy outfits, which are great for X-Men fans and anyone who likes cool superhero fashion.

From dressing Spider-Man in a winter outfit to turning Hulk into a mafia boss, the “Flower of Krakoa” Battle Pass gives you plenty of fun content when Season 2 starts on April 11th, 2025. Are you ready for it?