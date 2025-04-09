Marvel Rivals Season 2: Namor Twitch Drops Rewards



The long-awaited Marvel Rivals Season 2 is almost here, and with it comes a new character, new maps, and of course, new skins to collect. One of the free skins you can earn in the upcoming season is the Namor Will of Galacta. So, how do you get the Namor skin and other cool items from Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch drops? Let’s find out in this guide.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops: Namor Rewards

One of the new and free cosmetics introduced in Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is the Namor Will of Galacta costume. You can get this Rare costume by watching Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch. This Twitch Drops event runs from April 11th to April 30th. Here’s a list of items that you can get by watching Marvel Rivals streams:

Watch Duration Reward Expiry Date 30 minutes

Namor “Will of Galacta” Spray April 30th, 2025 1 hour

Namor’s “Will of Galacta” Nameplate April 30th, 2025 2 hours

Namor’s “Will of Galacta” Emote April 30th, 2025 4 hours

Namor’s “Will of Galacta” Costume April 30th, 2025

How to Get Marvel Rivals Twitch Drop Rewards

To get and claim the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Namor Twitch Drops reward, follow these simple steps:

1. Connect Your Accounts

Make sure to connect your Marvel Rivals and Twitch accounts first—this step is essential. If they aren’t linked, your stream watch time won’t be eligible for rewards.

2. Watch Eligible Streams

Only certain Marvel Rivals streams will count toward your Drops. Follow these tips to make sure you’re watching the eligible content:

Browse streams listed under the Marvel Rivals category .

. Make sure the stream has the Drops Enabled tag .

. Keep an eye on Twitch chat for a message confirming that Drops are active.

3. Keep Track and Claim Your Reward

After reaching the required watch time for a reward, here’s what you need to do:

Visit your Twitch Drops Inventory .

. Claim the Namor Will of Galacta skin from your Twitch Drops page before it expires.

from your before it expires. Open Marvel Rivals and look in your in-game inbox.

Be sure to tune in to your favorite Marvel Rivals streamers on Twitch and grab the free Namor skin when Season 2 kicks off tomorrow. This limited-time offer ends on April 30th, so don’t forget about it!