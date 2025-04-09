Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals Season 2: Namor Twitch Drops Rewards

Marvel Rivals Season 2: Namor Twitch Drops Rewards

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya


The long-awaited Marvel Rivals Season 2 is almost here, and with it comes a new character, new maps, and of course, new skins to collect. One of the free skins you can earn in the upcoming season is the Namor Will of Galacta. So, how do you get the Namor skin and other cool items from Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch drops? Let’s find out in this guide.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Namor Twitch Drops Rewards

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops: Namor Rewards

One of the new and free cosmetics introduced in Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is the Namor Will of Galacta costume. You can get this Rare costume by watching Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch. This Twitch Drops event runs from April 11th to April 30th. Here’s a list of items that you can get by watching Marvel Rivals streams:

Watch DurationRewardExpiry Date
30 minutesMarvel Rivals Season 2 Namor Twitch Drops
Namor “Will of Galacta” Spray		April 30th, 2025
1 hourMarvel Rivals Namor Will of Galacta Nameplate
Namor’s “Will of Galacta” Nameplate		April 30th, 2025
2 hoursMarvel Rivals Season 2 Namor Twitch Drops
Namor’s “Will of Galacta” Emote		April 30th, 2025
4 hoursMarvel Rivals Season 2 Namor Twitch Drops
Namor’s “Will of Galacta” Costume		April 30th, 2025

Also Read:

How to Get Marvel Rivals Twitch Drop Rewards

To get and claim the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Namor Twitch Drops reward, follow these simple steps:

1. Connect Your Accounts

Make sure to connect your Marvel Rivals and Twitch accounts first—this step is essential. If they aren’t linked, your stream watch time won’t be eligible for rewards.

Connect Marvel Rivals account to Twitch

2. Watch Eligible Streams

Only certain Marvel Rivals streams will count toward your Drops. Follow these tips to make sure you’re watching the eligible content:

  • Browse streams listed under the Marvel Rivals category.
  • Make sure the stream has the Drops Enabled tag.
  • Keep an eye on Twitch chat for a message confirming that Drops are active.
How to Watch Marvel Rivals twitch stream

3. Keep Track and Claim Your Reward

After reaching the required watch time for a reward, here’s what you need to do:

  • Visit your Twitch Drops Inventory.
  • Claim the Namor Will of Galacta skin from your Twitch Drops page before it expires.
  • Open Marvel Rivals and look in your in-game inbox.
How to Claim Twitch Drops for Marvel Rivals

Be sure to tune in to your favorite Marvel Rivals streamers on Twitch and grab the free Namor skin when Season 2 kicks off tomorrow. This limited-time offer ends on April 30th, so don’t forget about it!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

