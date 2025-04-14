Marvel Rivals Season 2 Strategist Tier List: Ranked Worst to Best

Marvel Rivals Season 2 has brought significant changes to the strategist meta. Whether you’re looking to climb the ranks or just have fun with friends, knowing which strategist heroes work best right now can make a big difference. This Marvel Rivals Season 2 Strategist tier list covers every support hero in the game based on their current performance, buffs, nerfs, and overall value to the team.

8. Jeff the Land Shark

In Season 2, Jeff didn’t get any updates and still finds it tough to compete in serious matches, but he’s still a fun pick for casual play. Unfortunately, we still need to put him on the last spot in this Marvel Rivals Season 2 Strategist tier list. His healing isn’t as strong as other Strategists, so players often try a “DPS Jeff” style, focusing more on dealing damage.

This tactic can work now and then, but usually, it doesn’t bring as much benefit as using more specialized heroes. Jeff’s ultimate move, “It’s Jeff!”, sometimes leads to exciting moments when he swallows enemies and throws them off the map, but skilled opponents can see it coming and counter it easily.



Jeff the Land Shark Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength • Fun gameplay with unique mechanics.

• Surprising damage potential if played aggressively.

• Good mobility options. When to Pick Jeff works best when paired with tanks that can protect him or create space.

If you’re a dedicated Jeff main with many hours on the hero, you can still make him work, but be prepared for an uphill battle against meta compositions.

7. Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock got nerfed with a longer cooldown on Soul Bond, going from 30 to 40 seconds, which leaves him and his team more open to attacks. His ultimate, Karmic Revival, now brings back fallen teammates with 30% of their max health instead of a flat 100, helping tanks more but not doing much for weaker heroes. However, he’s still good at keeping enemy damage dealers in check, thanks to his weapon hitting hard when he lands headshots.



Adam Warlock Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength • Soul Bond provides strong protection when available.

• Ultimate now heals tanks better.

• Good at contesting DPS heroes.

• Strong in triple-Strategist compositions. When to Pick Works well when you have Mantis and Star-Lord in your team.

The longer Soul Bond cooldown hurts Adam’s impact, giving enemies 40 seconds to pressure you once it’s used. You now have to be smarter about when to use it. Save it for big enemy plays or to protect key teammates. He still works okay with Star-Lord and Mantis, especially in organized teams. While he can still perform well, Adam now needs more careful timing and resource management to stay effective.

6. Cloak & Dagger

The ability to swap between two forms without a cooldown time makes Cloak & Dagger super versatile in any season. As Cloak, you can hide your team behind his veil, protecting them from enemy ultimates while maintaining offensive pressure. As Dagger, you provide consistent healing through your health dome while dealing respectable damage.



Cloak & Dagger Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength • Improved ultimate with better area coverage.

• Good survivability against dive compositions. When to Pick Especially strong on control point maps, where their ultimate creates big healing zones right on the objective.

If you enjoyed playing Cloak & Dagger before, they’re definitely worth picking up again in Season 2. Cloak & Dagger are one of the most complex characters to play in Marvel Rivals, as you constantly have to juggle abilities in both forms, but this higher skill ceiling is balanced by their incredible flexibility.

5. Mantis

Mantis got some helpful updates in Season 2. Her healing and damage boost abilities now last up to 16 seconds, so you don’t have to keep reapplying them during fights. This makes it easier to focus on staying safe and landing attacks. Her Spore Slumber ability is great for stopping enemies or giving your team some breathing room.



Mantis Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength • Long-range support with strong healing, ally buffs, and high personal damage.

• Passive ability gives her bonus movement speed and self-healing after avoiding damage.

• Spore Slumber provides useful crowd control.

• Strong anti-dive support. When to Pick When paired with Adam Warlock, she can revive herself from a golden cocoon and reposition before respawning.

Her damage boost works really well with powerful ultimates—using it on heroes like Hawkeye or Black Widow can wipe out the enemy team. But with her health dropping from 275 to 250, you’ll need to be more careful with positioning. She may not stand out at first, but these changes make her stronger, and more players will likely pick her up as the season goes on.

4. Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman’s shield was slightly weakened this season, dropping from 300 to 250 HP, but she’s still a strong support pick. Her abilities work really well with flying heroes and other Fantastic Four members. Her Orb Projection can heal teammates and hurt enemies at the same time, making it great in team fights.



Invisible Woman Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength • Invisible Woman’s abilities provide excellent support, shielding, and crowd control while staying safe in combat.

• Invisible Boundary ultimate provides great team protection.

• Strong synergy with Human Torch, Thing, and Mr. Fantastic. When to Pick In Season 2, Mr. Fantastic got big buffs, making the combo with Invisible Woman even stronger.

Managing her shield is still key to surviving and protecting teammates. Her Ultimate, Invisible Boundary, creates a zone that heals allies and hides them from enemies.

3. Loki

Loki got a slight nerf in Season 2 with his Regeneration Domain cooldown going from 25 to 30 seconds, but he’s still one of the strongest Strategist characters. His illusions are great for confusing enemies, often making them attack the wrong target. Skilled players can use these illusions to gather information about enemy movements and control key spots on the map. Loki’s biggest strength is his ability to copy other heroes’ ultimates, letting him adapt to different situations—whether it’s countering an enemy push or backing up his own team with strong support.



Loki Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength • Great anti-dive caoability.

• Can copy other heroes’ Ultimate abilities. When to Pick Works in almost any team composition.

The 5-second cooldown increase on Regeneration Domain means Loki players need to be more strategic with its use. Instead of using it just to make space, it’s better saved for countering dive plays or strong enemy ultimates. Even with the nerf, a skilled Loki can still carry games thanks to his flexibility and ability to adapt to different team comps.

2. Rocket Raccoon

Rocket got major buffs in Season 2 and is now one of the strongest picks. His ultimate now gives both a damage boost and 150 bonus health to nearby allies, helping your team survive and push harder during fights. This makes it easier for DPS heroes to take risks and go all-in. His B.R.B. ability is still one of the best support tools in the game, letting him instantly revive a fallen teammate with full health. It’s a game-changer, especially during overtime or when fighting over an objective.



Rocket Raccoon Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength • Ultimate gives damage boost and 150 shield to allies.

• Can revive fallen teammates with full health.

• More consistent healing output.

• Good mobility options to escape danger. When to Pick Works the best when you have Groot or The Punisher in your team. Since riding on Groot’s shoulders gives him 35% damage reduction, and he van drop a gadget for infinite ammo and faster fire rate when teamed with The Punisher.

Rocket now feels smoother and more versatile in battle. His ultimate boosts ally damage and adds bonus health, making it useful for both pushing and defending. To play him well, balance healing with damage—switch to Bombard Mode when your team doesn’t need immediate support. Always place your ultimate beacon behind cover to keep it safe while still giving your team the benefits during fights. Smart positioning makes a big difference.

1. Luna Snow

Luna Snow didn’t get any changes in Season 2, but she’s still one of the best strategists. Her ultimate is great in team fights, healing teammates and boosting their damage at the same time. You can use it to protect your team from strong enemy abilities or to help your team push forward. Many players don’t realize how much damage Luna can do, but a skilled player can deal solid damage while keeping the team alive. Her passive, Smooth Skate, gives her a speed boost after being out of combat for three seconds, which helps her escape or reposition easily.



Luna Snow Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Key Strength • Powerful 12-second ultimate that heals and boosts damage.

• Good mobility with Smooth Skate passive.

• New team-up with Iron Fist provides extra healing and crowd control.

• Strong defensive tool against enemy ultimates. When to Pick If your team needs steady healing and protection from burst damage, Luna is one of the best options you can choose.

Luna is still a key pick for strategist players. She’s not as strong without the Namor team-up, but her new combo with Iron Fist adds a useful ability that knocks back enemies and heals allies.

That’s the end of our Marvel Rivals Season 2 Strategist tier list. Which support heroes have you been playing in Season 2? Have you discovered any effective strategies or combinations that others might not know about? The meta is still evolving, and your experiences could help shape how the community views these heroes. Share your thoughts and let’s continue building our understanding of Marvel Rivals’ strategist roster together.