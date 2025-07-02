Marvel Rivals Season 3 Accessories System and Customization You’ve Been Asking For

The Marvel Rivals Dev Vision 07 just dropped, and it shows all the cool stuff coming when the update hits on July 11th. Along with new heroes, team-ups, and events, Season 3 is bringing a brand-new accessory system and way more ways to customize your characters. Let’s see what they have in store for us!

Marvel Rivals Season 3 Accessories System

Season 3 is about to make your heroes look way cooler. Sure, there are awesome new costumes coming, but here’s the real deal: They’re adding an accessories system that’s honestly pretty adorable! These accessories look like little plushies or keychains that hang off your character’s hip. They’re very cute and add that extra bit of personality to your hero.

Right now, only some heroes can use these accessories:

Winter Soldier

Psylocke

Groot

Rocket Raccoon

Jeff the Land Shark

Invisible Woman

Emma Frost

Spider-Man

Want to get these accessories? Just play the game. You’ll earn Accessory Points from Quick Match and Competitive matches, then trade those points for the accessories you want. It’s that simple. Now you can show off cute little plushies while you’re fighting enemies.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 Customizations

The accessories aren’t the only thing NetEase is adding. They’re also bringing in a bunch of customization stuff that players have been asking for so long:

New Chroma Color Variants

Remember Chroma Color from last season? It lets you change the colors on certain costumes to match different themes. Well, they’re finally adding more options now:

Scarlet Witch Immortal Sovereign

Rocket Raccoon Sunshine Raccoon

Jeff the Land Shark Sunshine Land Shark

Invisible Woman Malice

Each of these costumes now comes with three different color palettes to choose from, giving you more variety and style. It’s a great way to switch things up when you’re tired of the default look. If you’re unsure how to change your hero’s costume color, check out our Marvel Rivals color customization guide for step-by-step instructions.

Also Read:

New Ultimate VFX

This one is completely new for Season 3. Ultimate VFX lets you add cool visual effects to some heroes’ ultimates. But here’s the thing: Only you can see these effects. Other players won’t see them, which keeps the game fair and clear for everyone. You will need Unstable Molecules to unlock these VFX effects, though. You can get those through the Battle Pass and special in-game events.

MVP Animation for All Costumes

This is huge news! Starting in Season 3, you can mix and match any MVP animations you want. Before this, MVP animations were stuck to specific costumes. Now, you can pick whatever animation you like, no matter what costume you’re wearing. Lots of players have been asking for this, and it’s cool to see NetEase actually listening to what we want.

With all these new accessories and customization options, Season 3 is going to let players get way more creative with how their heroes look and feel. Whether you want cute plushies hanging from your belt or flashy ultimate effects, there’s going to be something for everyone to make their Marvel Rivals experience more personal.