Marvel Rivals Season 3 Balance Changes: All Heroes Nerf and Buff

Season 3 of Marvel Rivals is here with another wave of balance changes. Some heroes are getting stronger, others are getting a little tweak so that they’re not too strong, and there are new team-ups to try out. If you’ve been playing the same heroes for a while, you might want to switch things up this time. This guide covers all Marvel Rivals Season 3 balance changes, including the list of all heroes that got nerfed and buffed. This way, you can jump back in and know exactly what’s different.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 Balance Changes: Heroes Nerf

Several powerful heroes are receiving targeted nerfs to bring them more in line with the rest of the roster:

Hero Nerf Details

Emma Frost • Telepathic Pulse damage reduced: 120/s → 110/s at 99 energy

• Diamond Form damage reduction decreased: 30% → 25%

Human Torch • Fire Cluster damage per projectile reduced: 6 → 5.5

• Supernova activation damage reduced: 80 → 75

• Fire Tornadoes DoT reduced: 120/s → 110/s

Iron Man • The first two Repulsor Blast hits were reduced: 40 → 35 and 50 → 45 in Armor Overdrive

• Ultimate energy cost increased: 2800 → 3400

Mister Fantastic • Inflated state bonus health reduced: 400 → 350

The Punisher • Culling Turret damage reduced: 12 → 10 projectile and spell field

• Ultimate energy cost increased: 3400 → 3700

Wolverine • Feral Leap cooldown increased: 12s → 15s

• Strike duration extended: 4s → 5s

Loki • Ultimate energy cost increased: 4000 → 4300

Mantis • Ultimate energy cost increased: 3700 → 4300

Ultron • Dynamic Flight acceleration time reduced: 8s → 6s

• Firewall bonus health reduced: 75 → 65 self and 55 → 50 allies

Marvel Rivals Season 3 Balance Changes: Heroes Buff

Many heroes are also receiving significant improvements that could make them much more viable in the current meta:

Hero Nerf Details

Emma Frost • Ultimate energy cost reduced: 3700 → 3400

The Thing • New Battle Blitz ability: Leap with 25% damage reduction and 20m range

• Stone Haymaker gains a knockdown effect on flying enemies

Venom • Cellular Corrosion slow effect increased: 15% → 25%

Human Torch • New team-up anchor bonus: 5% damage boost

Namor • Trident damage increased: 70 → 75

• Projectile speed increased: 120m/s → 150m/s for both primary and secondary

Scarlet Witch • Ultimate damage increased: 750 → 850

• Ultimate slow rate reduced: 35% → 25%

Spider-Man Multiple damage increases:

• Get Over Here kick: 50 → 55

• Spider-Power midair: 50 → 55

• Amazing Combo: 55 → 60

Winter Soldier • Roterstern damage falloff improved: 60% → 70% at 40m

Invisible Woman Orb Projection adjustments:

• Launch healing increased: 40 → 45

• Damage increased: 20 → 25

• Return healing reduced: 40 → 35

• Damage reduced: 20 → 15

Mantis • New Healing Flower effect: 25%/s health

• Ultimate bonus health increased: 100 → 150

Marvel Rivals Season 3 Team-Up Adjustments

Team-ups got a big shake-up this season. Some are gone, some are new, and others work differently now:

New Team-Ups Added

Team-Up Name Heroes Team-Up Anchor Bonus Partner Ability Ever-Burning Bond

Human Torch + Spider-Man • Human Torch: 5% Damage Boost • Spider-Man: Inferno Blast (fire-enhanced web attacks) Primal Flame

Phoenix + Wolverine • Phoenix: 10% Damage Boost • Wolverine: Phoenix Warrior (cosmic fire claws)

Team-Up Additions and Changes

Team-Up Name Change Effect Stark Protocol

Squirrel Girl added • Squirrel Girl: Squirrel Missile (lock-on rocket ability) Symbiote Shenanigans

Hela added • Hela: Hel Tendrils (death-enhanced symbiote powers)

Removed Team-Ups

Team-Up Ability Heroes Affected Removed Effects ESU Alumnus

Spider-Man + Squirrel Girl • Squirrel Girl loses Webbed Acorn ability Storming Ignition

Storm + Human Torch • Storm loses Burning Hurricane

• Human Torch loses Omega Fire

Balance Adjustments to Existing Team-Ups

Team-Up Ability Change Effect Guardian Revival Cooldown increased • Leader’s Soul and Nature’s Soul: 120s → 135s cooldown Symbiote Shenanigans Power increase • Guardian of the Deep max bonus health: 50 → 100

• Tendril link period: 3s → 5s

If you like quick, aggressive games, this update might frustrate you a little bit. However, if you prefer longer, more tactical fights where positioning and teamwork matter more, you’ll love these changes. The best advice is to try out the buffed heroes and see which new team-ups work for you. The game feels different now, so don’t stick to old strategies that might not work anymore.

Jump into Season 3 and try out these changes for yourself. Some heroes you never played before might be really good now, and some team-ups could be way more fun than you think. Have fun in the new season!