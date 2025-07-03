Marvel Rivals Season 3 Balance Changes: All Heroes Nerf and Buff

Season 3 of Marvel Rivals is here with another wave of balance changes. Some heroes are getting stronger, others are getting a little tweak so that they’re not too strong, and there are new team-ups to try out. If you’ve been playing the same heroes for a while, you might want to switch things up this time. This guide covers all Marvel Rivals Season 3 balance changes, including the list of all heroes that got nerfed and buffed. This way, you can jump back in and know exactly what’s different.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 Balance Changes: Heroes Nerf
Several powerful heroes are receiving targeted nerfs to bring them more in line with the rest of the roster:
|Hero
|Nerf Details
Emma Frost
|• Telepathic Pulse damage reduced: 120/s → 110/s at 99 energy
• Diamond Form damage reduction decreased: 30% → 25%
Human Torch
|• Fire Cluster damage per projectile reduced: 6 → 5.5
• Supernova activation damage reduced: 80 → 75
• Fire Tornadoes DoT reduced: 120/s → 110/s
Iron Man
|• The first two Repulsor Blast hits were reduced: 40 → 35 and 50 → 45 in Armor Overdrive
• Ultimate energy cost increased: 2800 → 3400
Mister Fantastic
|• Inflated state bonus health reduced: 400 → 350
The Punisher
|• Culling Turret damage reduced: 12 → 10 projectile and spell field
• Ultimate energy cost increased: 3400 → 3700
Wolverine
|• Feral Leap cooldown increased: 12s → 15s
• Strike duration extended: 4s → 5s
Loki
|• Ultimate energy cost increased: 4000 → 4300
Mantis
|• Ultimate energy cost increased: 3700 → 4300
Ultron
|• Dynamic Flight acceleration time reduced: 8s → 6s
• Firewall bonus health reduced: 75 → 65 self and 55 → 50 allies
Marvel Rivals Season 3 Balance Changes: Heroes Buff
Many heroes are also receiving significant improvements that could make them much more viable in the current meta:
|Hero
|Nerf Details
Emma Frost
|• Ultimate energy cost reduced: 3700 → 3400
The Thing
|• New Battle Blitz ability: Leap with 25% damage reduction and 20m range
• Stone Haymaker gains a knockdown effect on flying enemies
Venom
|• Cellular Corrosion slow effect increased: 15% → 25%
Human Torch
|• New team-up anchor bonus: 5% damage boost
Namor
|• Trident damage increased: 70 → 75
• Projectile speed increased: 120m/s → 150m/s for both primary and secondary
Scarlet Witch
|• Ultimate damage increased: 750 → 850
• Ultimate slow rate reduced: 35% → 25%
Spider-Man
|Multiple damage increases:
• Get Over Here kick: 50 → 55
• Spider-Power midair: 50 → 55
• Amazing Combo: 55 → 60
Winter Soldier
|• Roterstern damage falloff improved: 60% → 70% at 40m
Invisible Woman
|Orb Projection adjustments:
• Launch healing increased: 40 → 45
• Damage increased: 20 → 25
• Return healing reduced: 40 → 35
• Damage reduced: 20 → 15
Mantis
|• New Healing Flower effect: 25%/s health
• Ultimate bonus health increased: 100 → 150
Marvel Rivals Season 3 Team-Up Adjustments
Team-ups got a big shake-up this season. Some are gone, some are new, and others work differently now:
New Team-Ups Added
|Team-Up Name
|Heroes
|Team-Up Anchor Bonus
|Partner Ability
|Ever-Burning Bond
Human Torch + Spider-Man
|• Human Torch: 5% Damage Boost
|• Spider-Man: Inferno Blast (fire-enhanced web attacks)
|Primal Flame
Phoenix + Wolverine
|• Phoenix: 10% Damage Boost
|• Wolverine: Phoenix Warrior (cosmic fire claws)
Team-Up Additions and Changes
|Team-Up Name
|Change
|Effect
|Stark Protocol
Squirrel Girl added
|• Squirrel Girl: Squirrel Missile (lock-on rocket ability)
|Symbiote Shenanigans
Hela added
|• Hela: Hel Tendrils (death-enhanced symbiote powers)
Removed Team-Ups
|Team-Up Ability
|Heroes Affected
|Removed Effects
|ESU Alumnus
Spider-Man + Squirrel Girl
|• Squirrel Girl loses Webbed Acorn ability
|Storming Ignition
|
Storm + Human Torch
|• Storm loses Burning Hurricane
• Human Torch loses Omega Fire
Balance Adjustments to Existing Team-Ups
|Team-Up Ability
|Change
|Effect
|Guardian Revival
|Cooldown increased
|• Leader’s Soul and Nature’s Soul: 120s → 135s cooldown
|Symbiote Shenanigans
|Power increase
|• Guardian of the Deep max bonus health: 50 → 100
• Tendril link period: 3s → 5s
If you like quick, aggressive games, this update might frustrate you a little bit. However, if you prefer longer, more tactical fights where positioning and teamwork matter more, you’ll love these changes. The best advice is to try out the buffed heroes and see which new team-ups work for you. The game feels different now, so don’t stick to old strategies that might not work anymore.
Jump into Season 3 and try out these changes for yourself. Some heroes you never played before might be really good now, and some team-ups could be way more fun than you think. Have fun in the new season!