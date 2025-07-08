Marvel Rivals Season 4 and 5 Theme Leaked: K’un-Lun, New Heroes, and Romance

Marvel Rivals Season 3 drops on July 11th, and we’re getting some cool symbiote stuff. However, even before Season 3 officially launches, more leaks are already showing us what’s coming in Season 4 and 5, and it looks incredible. If you want to know what happens after the symbiote season wraps up, you’re in the right place. I will show you everything we know so far about Marvel Rivals Season 4 and 5 theme, based on recent leaks.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Theme: K’un-Lun

Season 4 is apparently taking us to K’un-Lun, the hidden mystical city from Marvel comics. If you haven’t heard about this place, it’s where Iron Fist gets his dragon powers from Shou-Lao, the immortal dragon. The leak comes from X0X_LEAK, a data miner who’s been pretty spot-on with Marvel Rivals info before. They’ve been talking about K’un-Lun since May, and now there’s even more proof pointing to this theme.

Season 4 will be in K'un-Lun pic.twitter.com/9EoSzDr35b — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) July 4, 2025

Think about it, Season 3 introduces Phoenix, and her Phoenix Force can get pretty out of control. In the comics, heroes sometimes hide in K’un-Lun when things get too crazy. So it makes perfect sense that the story would lead there next.

Plus, there are leaked voice lines that back this up. Storm says something like, “If we can’t complete this mission, we deserve Shou-Lao’s wrath,” and Rocket Raccoon mentions hoping they don’t become “dragon food.” These lines pretty much confirm that K’un-Lun is happening.

Possible New Heroes Coming to Season 4

Here’s where it gets interesting. Since Iron Fist is already in the game, we might see him get a special K’un-Lun skin instead of being the main character. The smart money is on Daredevil or White Fox joining the roster. These characters have strong connections to K’un-Lun in the comics, and guess what? Their abilities have already been leaked, too. But NetEase likes to surprise us. They don’t always follow comic book logic when picking characters, so we might see other leaked characters instead.

Marvel Rivals Season 5 Theme: Love and the Eternal Touch of Romance

Season 5 is going in a totally different direction with a theme called “Love and the Eternal Touch of Romance.” When you think about Marvel couples after Reed Richards and Sue Storm, Rogue and Gambit are probably the first names that pop into your head. These two are fan favorites, and their voice lines have already been leaked. So they might be the new hero drop for the love-themed season.

Marvel Rivals Season 5 will be themed around love and the eternal touch of romance#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/5lwioITp8s — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) July 4, 2025

However, let’s not forget about Jean Grey (Phoenix) joining in Season 3. She also has a partner in the comics, so Cyclops could also be the new hero coming to the game. He’s been one of the most requested characters since the game launched, and NetEase usually listens to what players want. The X-Men power couple would be complete, and let’s be honest, Cyclops should be in this game already.

Since love is the main theme, Season 5 could drop between late December and late March. Because Season 3 launches July 11, Season 4 should hit around September, so Season 5 would naturally land around December. The days around Valentine’s Day would be the perfect peak for a romance-themed season.

Remember, these are still just leaks. NetEase could change its plans, delay content, or surprise us with completely different characters. Are you excited about martial arts action in K’un-Lun? Or are you more curious about how they’ll handle a romance theme?