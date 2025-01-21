Marvel Rivals Spring Festival: Free Star-Lord Skin and New Soccer Mode

Marvel Rivals is making another awesome announcement with their upcoming Spring Festival event. This event is about to transform your favorite heroes into sports superstars, complete with festive Chinese New Year flair. Starting January 23rd, 2025, at 1 AM PST, you’ll get to experience a unique blend of superpowers and sports in the new Clash of Dancing Lions mode. Let’s break down everything that’s coming to the game.

Marvel Rivals Gets Festive with New Soccer-Style Mode in Spring Festival

NetEase just dropped the trailer for its Spring Festival celebration, which will be Marvel Rivals’ second seasonal event, following the successful Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival. From the trailer, you can see that this mode will offer a different type of battle. It’s going to be a wild mashup between powers and sports that seems to take inspiration from games like Rocket League. The focus on Chinese New Year celebrations, particularly the traditional lion dance, brings cultural flair to the superhero action too.

New Game Mode: Clash of Dancing Lions

The star of the show is definitely the new limited-time game mode called Clash of Dancing Lions. It’s a 3v3 game mode that looks like a superhero take on soccer. From the trailer, we can see that you’ll team up with two other players, choosing between Star-Lord, Iron Fist, or Black Widow, to score goals against the opposing team. What makes this different from regular soccer is that you’ll be using your hero’s special abilities to control the ball and outplay your opponents. Isn’t that cool?

Free Rewards and Costume in Marvel Rivals Spring Festival

During the Spring Festival, you can earn several free rewards too, such as a special Dancing Lion skin for Star-Lord, a new nameplate, and other additional rewards that haven’t been revealed yet. But we are sure that these rewards will have a Chinese New Year theme too.

Star-Lord Dancing Lion Skin Iron Fist Dancing Lion Skin Black Widow Dancing Lion Skin

The event also introduces two premium Dancing Lion skins for Iron Fist and Black Widow, which will be available in the store. Based on the glimpses in the trailer, these skins feature intricate details inspired by traditional lion dance costumes.

Also Read:

Just remember, when the festival kicks off on January 23rd, your superpower abilities might matter less than your actual soccer skills. Or maybe, both will make you unstoppable. Only one way to find out! Don’t forget to log in when the event starts and earn those exclusive rewards! Are you ready to score some goals with your superpowers?