Marvel Rivals: Strategies to Get Out of Bronze Rank in Competitive Mode

Are you stuck in Bronze rank in Competitive mode in Marvel Rivals and can’t seem to climb out? Don’t give up yet! It’s definitely possible to rank up and escape the lower tiers of the game. In this guide, I will share some strategies to help you win more games and get out of Bronze rank in Marvel Rivals competitive mode.

Why Can’t You Get Out of Bronze Rank in Marvel Rivals?

First, ask yourself: “Why am I stuck in Bronze?” Is it the game’s ranking system? The community? Or is it something you’re doing wrong? The first two factors are out of your control, so the focus should be on eliminating the “you factor.” How do you do that? Here are some tips to improve in Marvel Rivals and finally escape the depths of Bronze rank.

1. Familiarize and Master Simple Characters

The first step to climbing the ranks is mastering a character, preferably an easy and simple one. Take The Punisher or Groot, for example. These characters are simple to play yet highly impactful in matches.

Punisher is easy to use but incredibly lethal. As his name suggests, he can punish the entire enemy team if played correctly. His skill set is simple, making him a great choice for beginners who want to improve quickly. Groot is another beginner-friendly character who can make a significant impact in games. His abilities allow you to contribute effectively to your team and secure more wins.

We have a complete guide on all beginner-friendly characters in Marvel Rivals to help you choose the right one. Pick a character from our list, practice consistently, and master their skill set and movement to dominate your matches.

2. Start Playing as a Strategist

One of the most common mistakes in lower ranks of Marvel Rivals is the obsession with Duelists. Many players insta-lock them, expecting to carry the team and wipe out enemies. However, this mindset is flawed. Strategists in Marvel Rivals are not just passive support characters like healers in other games. They can deal decent damage, play a crucial role in the team, and, most importantly, are surprisingly fun to use.

Instead of relying on others to pick a support role—something rare in Bronze—main a Strategist and master their mechanics. This way, you become a key player in your team’s success without depending on others. We have created a list of the best Strategists with the highest healing capability in the game. Try this, and you’ll be surprised at how quickly you start securing victories.

3. Play With a Party

Playing with a party of friends is one of the most effective ways to climb ranks. If you ever find a skilled, communicative, and most importantly, non-toxic teammate in a match, add them and try forming a party together. Having a 2-, 3-, or 4-man party in Marvel Rivals significantly increases your chances of winning. Just make sure that everyone in your team, including yourself, is focused on improving and playing seriously, while still having fun.

Why not a full team of six? Because a full party will be matched against another full-party team, which is usually more coordinated and challenging to beat. In my experience, facing a full team is much tougher than going up against a mix of solo and duo players. That said, never hesitate to team up with good players you come across. Playing and improving together is one of the best ways to climb the ranks efficiently. You can check out our guide on how to add your friends in Marvel Rivals. Additionally, you can also train with them in the practice range.

Also, if you are already in a party, try to focus on the objective to speed up progress. This means that if your group is missing a Support or Tank, then play that role. DPS is fun, but balanced teams win. Stick with your team, listen to callouts, and don’t rush ahead.

4. Don’t Underestimate the Power of Communication

Communication is key to winning matches, yet many players overlook it. You don’t need to use voice chat and talk nonstop. Just make use of pings and chat wheels effectively. This is how to set your ping feature in the game:

Go to Settings and then click the Keyboard page. Under the Keyboard page, you have to click the Communication tab. There will be a Ping Button option, where you can see how it works: Single-click > Send a quick signal.

> Send a quick signal. Double -click > Ping a dangerous location.

> Ping a dangerous location. Hold > Open the ping wheel, which will give you different options. You can also set your personal ping wheel in the Number of Wheel Sections.

Ping feature allows you to organize and strategize without disrupting gameplay. Whether it’s marking an enemy, calling for backup, or signaling objectives, proper ping usage can make a huge difference in team coordination. Mastering non-verbal communication keeps your team informed and improves overall synergy, increasing your chances of securing victories.

5. Accept That You Need to Improve

Last but not least, accept that you need to improve. While this may seem simple, it’s a powerful mindset that will help you get better and stay motivated. At some point, you might start blaming your teammates for poor performance. However, this mindset won’t help you climb the ranks. It will only hold you back.

Instead, accept losses, practice more, and learn new strategies. Focus on improving your mechanics, mastering combos, and refining your decision-making. Over time, you’ll find yourself capable of carrying your team rather than relying on others. Stay positive, work on yourself, and avoid spreading negativity because it will only slow your progress.

Climbing out of Bronze rank in Marvel Rivals isn’t just about mechanical skill or picking the right character. It’s about developing a mindset focused on improvement, being a team player, and staying positive even when things get tough. Whether you choose to master Punisher, pick up a Strategist role, or team up with friends, the key is to keep learning and enjoying the journey. Keep these tips in mind, stay patient, and you’ll find yourself ranking up before you know it. Good luck out there!