Marvel Rivals Support Characters Tier List: Ranked Best to Worst

If you’re looking to play a healer in Marvel Rivals but aren’t sure who to pick, you’re in the right place! After spending time testing every support character, also known as Strategists in the game, we have put together a ranking guide to help you choose the best ones. This breakdown considers player feedback and different team setups, so you’ll know exactly who’s worth your time and who might not fit your needs. This is the best to worst support character heroes ranked in Marvel Rivals.

Best to Worst Marvel Rivals Support/Healers Ranked

This ranking considers several key factors. For example how much healing each character can provide and their abilities, how well they fit into different team setups, their skill level requirements, and their usefulness beyond just healing.

7. Rocket Raccoon

Rocket starts the list as the most situational support. He can be effective against dive compositions. That’s a team strategy where fast characters focus on quickly jumping into the enemy backline to eliminate the target, but his damage output is quite low without team buffs.

Rocket Raccoon’s Battle Rebirth Beacon offers useful revives and items, but it can be easily destroyed and has a long 45-second cooldown. His healing output is decent but requires good positioning and aim to be effective. While he’s mobile, his small health pool makes him vulnerable to diving enemies.



Rocket Raccoon Health 250 Movement Speed 6 m/s Key Strength – Can revive allies

– Provides utility items

– Good mobility

– Easy to use healing

– Decent damage potential When to Pick Choose Rocket when your team needs anti-dive support and you have good positioning skills.

6. Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff might be adorable, but in competitive play, his position is controversial. Some Marvel Rivals players consider him a top healer due to his healing stream being the fastest in the game with hit-scan properties. But he struggles to match the impact of other supports.

His Aqua Burst launches a water jet that can heal at any range with a good line of sight, though there’s a slight curve for longer distances. His Healing Bubble mechanics can be inconsistent, requiring allies to collect them rather than receiving direct healing. However, he’s not without his strengths. His ability to move underground makes him surprisingly hard to kill, and his ultimate can remove enemies from the battlefield.



Jeff the Land Shark Health 250 Movement Speed 6 m/s Key Strength – Fastest healing stream in-game

– Works well with Luna Snow

– Can do Ultimate combo

– Good mobility underground

– Hard to kill When to Pick Choose Jeff for low-damage compositions or when you need to enable specific ultimate combinations.

5. Loki

Loki is a high-skill ceiling support who takes a different approach to the role by focusing on deception and control rather than pure healing. His ultimate, God of Mischief, is particularly powerful, allowing him to clone any hero from either team and use their ultimate ability. His healing comes from magical fields dropped by himself and his clones, making him unpredictable to play against. While his healing output is lower than other supports, his ability to confuse enemies and create space for his team can be just as valuable.



Loki Health 250 Movement Speed 6 m/s Key Strength – High mobility

– Good at avoiding damage

– Can copy enemy Ultimate abilities

– Decent damage output

– Creates chaos in enemy teams When to Pick Choose Loki when you have high game sense and want to provide both healing and DPS.

4. Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock is arguably the best “off-healer” in Marvel Rivals. He has a unique ability called Karmic Revival to revive fallen teammates. His Soul Bond ability shares damage between allies, which can be incredibly powerful when used correctly. He particularly shines with bunched-up teams (like Groot and Magneto compositions) and provides a valuable self-resurrection passive to Star-Lord and Mantis through team-up bonuses. While his healing numbers might not match the top supports, his utility and damage output make him a solid pick, especially in teams that stick together.



Adam Warlock Health 250 Movement Speed 6 m/s Key Strength – Strong burst healing

– Team-resurrection Ultimate

– Self-revival passive with team bonuses

– Excellent damage mitigation

– Good backline damage output When to Pick Perfect for teams that stay grouped or when you need a second support with high damage potential.

3. Cloak & Dagger

Playing Cloak & Dagger feels like controlling two characters in one, which is both their strength and weakness. Dagger provides steady healing over time, while Cloak offers offensive support and debuffs. Cloak & Dagger’s Ultimate can save the entire team from devastating attacks, and their ability to switch between forms gives them great adaptability.

However, they require good game awareness to use effectively. Dagger’s main attack features light tracking and both damages enemies and heals allies, making it easier to use than pure skill-shot healers. Cloak offers excellent dive defense with invisibility, repositioning, and damage debuffs.



Cloak & Dagger Health 250 Movement Speed 6 m/s Key Strength – Versatile gameplay options

– Strong team protection Ultimate

– Good sustained healing

– Can debuff enemies

– Great mobility options When to Pick Excellent for teams with high mobility heroes or when you need strong defensive capabilities.

2. Luna Snow

Luna Snow is the definition of consistency in Marvel Rivals. She excels in teams that stick together and also offers exceptional long-range healing. Her Frozen Chi ability lets her both heal allies and slow enemies. Her Ultimate ability, Fate of Both Worlds, can completely turn around a losing fight. While she might not have the highest healing numbers, her ability to provide constant healing while controlling space makes her invaluable and one of the most reliable supports in any team composition.



Luna Snow Health 275 Movement Speed 6 m/s Key Strength – Consistent healing output

– Strong crowd control

– Game-changing ultimate

– Easy to learn

– Good at both offense and defense When to Pick Ideal for teams that play together or when you need reliable long-range healing.

1. Mantis

Finally, we reached our top pick. Mantis tops our list as potentially the best character in the game, not just the best support. Despite being marked as an easy-to-play character, Mantis has emerged as the strongest support in Marvel Rivals. What makes her so special? It’s her unique combination of healing and damage that sets her apart.

She combines high mobility, self-healing, and team damage boost with strong single-target healing. Her sleep ability counters aggressive heroes like Iron Fist, Psylocke, and Venom, and she can effectively play like a DPS while maintaining a strong healing output.

Her Life Orb system might seem tricky at first, but it’s actually her biggest strength. By landing critical hits, you generate orbs that power both your healing and damage boosts. A good Mantis player can keep their team alive while putting serious pressure on enemies.



Mantis Health 275 Movement Speed 6 m/s Key Strength – Speed boost ability

– Strong anti-dive capabilities

– Highest single-target healing

– 12% team damage boost

– Excellent self-healing

– Counter to Iron Fist and Venom When to Pick Mantis is strong in almost any composition but particularly shines in spread-out teams where she can utilize her lock-on healing and damage boost.

Remember that team composition and player skill greatly influence a support’s effectiveness.

For new players, if your aim isn’t great, start with Cloak & Dagger or Jeff.

Try Luna Snow for consistent value.

Master Mantis if you want to carry as support.

Loki offers high outplay potential for experienced players.

Adam Warlock excels in coordinated teams.

Mantis and Luna Snow together create nearly unkillable teams.

Practice them all and pick your favorite Marvel Rivals support or strategist characters.