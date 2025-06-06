Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Skins are Coming, NetEase Dev Confirms

Summer is getting hot in Marvel Rivals, and fans are about to get some cool new stuff that’ll make their hero collection way better. Almost two months since the news came out, the developer finally confirms that Marvel Rivals Swimsuit skins are officially coming to the game, plus they dropped hints about a new hero that’s got everyone talking!

The Marvel Swimsuit Special Returns

Skins and costumes are one of the best parts of Marvel Rivals, and the devs keep adding new ones. One skin theme that everyone’s been waiting for? Swimsuit skins. Marvel is bringing back their famous Marvel Swimsuit Special comic series after fans kept asking for it. The new comic is called Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1, and it comes out on July 9th, 2025.

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1 on sale 7/9 will spotlight designs for new costumes coming soon to the Marvel Rivals plus a bonus digital redeem code for “The Unlimited Thing” skin to use in the game! #MarvelRivals #SwimSuit #Summer pic.twitter.com/ijJS9TTXpq — Danny Koo – 黑帮火锅 – (@zingodude) June 4, 2025

The most exciting part for Marvel Rivals players, though, is that some of the swimsuit looks from the comic will become actual skins you can use in the game! Danny Koo, who’s the Executive Producer for Marvel Rivals, posted on X that the outfits in the Marvel Swimsuit Special comic will also show up in Marvel Rivals.

Which Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Skins Can You Expect?

Based on what we’ve seen, players can get excited about some fun summer outfits. The pictures show heroes like Psylocke, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch wearing cool swimsuit gear.

The comic also has a surfing Black Panther, which could be one of the most awesome and unique skins in the whole game. Cyclops and Jean Grey are in the Swimsuit Special artwork, too. The art is done by really good artists like Nick Bradshaw, Mirka Andolfo, and David Marquez, so you know these skins will look amazing when they make it into Marvel Rivals.

Black Cat Teased in the Artworks

One of the comic artworks shows Black Cat (Felicia Hardy), and this has tons of players thinking she might be coming to Marvel Rivals. If Black Cat does join the game, she’ll probably bring some amazing abilities that would make her different from everyone else. Since she’s a cat burglar, she might have moves that focus on getting around fast and maybe even some tricks that mess with enemy abilities.

When Will You Get These Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Skins?

The devs haven’t said exactly when the swimsuit skins will hit Marvel Rivals, but everything points to July or August 2025. This makes sense because the comic drops on July 9, and Season 3 should start around then, too. It looks like the devs are planning this as a big summer event that could shake up the game’s cosmetic stuff. If you’ve been saving up your in-game Units or want new ways to make your favorite heroes look cool, this summer update should give you plenty to choose from!