Marvel Rivals The Thing Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

Benjamin Grimm, aka The Thing, has finally been officially introduced in Marvel Rivals as a new Vanguard. He’s a tank with high mobility and strong crowd-control abilities, making him a tough frontline hero. To play him well, it’s essential to understand his abilities, combos, and the best counters if you ever face him as an opponent. In this Marvel Rivals The Thing guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about him!

Marvel Rivals The Thing Guide: Full Stats



The Thing Role Vanguard Difficulty 1-Star Health 700 Movement Speed TBA Affiliation Fantastic Four

The Thing Abilities and Ultimate

Ability Name Description Rocky Jab (LMB) • Rapidly punch forward. Stone Haymaker (RMB) • Deliver a devastating heavy blow. Yancy Street Charge (Shift) • Continuously charge forward, launching up enemies and leaving behind a zone at the final position that prevents the use of mobility abilities. Embattled Leap (E) • Jump to an ally and give both of you damage reduction. Unyielding Will (F) • Cannot be launched, knocked back, or moved by enemy abilities. Clobberin’ Time (Q – Ultimate) • The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify the entire Fantastic Four team.

• This formidable force bolsters Mister Fantastic, The Thing, and Human Torch, granting damage resistance.

• Once activated, they can continually regenerate bonus health over time. Cosmic Fastball (Team Up – Z) • Wolverine, Hulk, and The Thing can interact with each other.

• Once both parties confirm, Hulk and The Thing can lift Wolverine and press the key to hurl him forward. Cooperative Comrades (Team Up – C) • Launch all enemies in front of you into the air with a powerful attack.

Do you know what time it is? It’s Clobberin’ Time! Fan-favorite hero The Thing has arrived in Marvel Rivals as a new Vanguard. What makes him exceptional is his tank-like durability, Duelist-level mobility, and support skills, just as if he is a Strategist. Now let’s look into his best combos and how to play him efficiently.

How to Play The Thing: Combos and Tactics

The Thing is a 1-Star difficulty hero, making him an easy-to-use, beginner-friendly Vanguard. However, mastering his abilities will make him indestructible on the battlefield. Here are the best tips for playing The Thing efficiently:

Constantly Use His Movement Abilities

Although The Thing is an immovable tank—immune to launch-ups and knockbacks, even from the ultimate tank-buster Wolverine—he still has strong movement abilities. The best way to play The Thing is to constantly utilize his mobility skills:

Yancy Street Charge (Shift): Can be used to initiate fights or retreat.

Can be used to initiate fights or retreat. Embattled Leap (E): Allows The Thing to jump toward allies or enemies, making him highly versatile.

Allows The Thing to jump toward allies or enemies, making him highly versatile. Use Shift to dive into enemy lines and E to jump back to allies when needed.

to and to when needed. Alternatively, use E to leap toward a frontline ally and Shift to retreat or assist your backline.

These movement abilities are The Thing’s bread and butter, making him incredibly hard to kill while allowing him to have a huge impact on the match.

Best Combos for The Thing

The Thing excels at stunning enemies and preventing their mobility. His Shift can lock down enemies, while his ultimate launches opponents into the air, making him a perfect setup hero for burst-damage teammates.

Marvel Rivals Hero Description

Cloak & Dagger Combining The Thing’s Charge or Ultimate with Cloak & Dagger’s Ultimate can devastate enemy teams.

Moon Knight If The Thing stuns enemies, Moon Knight’s bouncing projectiles become deadlier.



His Ankh can further pull escaping enemies, securing kills.

Star-Lord, Punisher, and Winter Soldier Their burst damage pairs well with The Thing’s crowd control, allowing them to quickly finish off clobbered enemies.

The Fast Ball Combo

Here is a fun yet deadly way to use The Thing’s team-up ability with Wolverine:

Throw Wolverine into the enemy line. Immediately use the Embattled Leap (E) to jump toward Wolverine. This allows The Thing to quickly join Wolverine in the enemy backline while granting damage reduction to both heroes.

With this brutal combo, The Thing and Wolverine can clobber enemy teams in seconds!

How to Counter The Thing in Marvel Rivals

Finally, a Vanguard that can’t be countered by Wolverine! The Thing has a unique passive ability that makes him immune to launch-ups and knockbacks, making him one of the hardest tanks to displace. However, while he may seem unstoppable, there are still effective counters to shut him down, especially heroes who can stun.

Heroes Description

Groot Groot’s walls can easily prevent The Thing from initiating with his charge or retreating with his leap.

Peni Parker The Thing can only initiate by charging or diving in, making him an easy target for Peni’s mines.

Hela She can use her Astral Flock (Shift) to get away before The Thing reaches her.



She can stun The Thing with her Soul Drainer (E).

Human Torch Flying heroes are the best counters to The Thing.

Scarlet Witch Her basic attack deals damage based on a percentage of the enemy’s Max Health, allowing her to melt high-HP targets like The Thing.



Her Dark Seal (E) can stun The Thing and prevent him from clobbering away.

Squirrel Girl She can quickly run away from The Thing using her Tail Bounce (Shift).



She can stun The Thing with her Squirrel Blockade (RMB).

Storm Again, flying heroes are the best counters to The Thing.

Luna Snow Her Absolute Zero (RMB) ability can stun The Thing if he dives into your backline.

The Thing brings formidable tank capabilities to Marvel Rivals with his unique combination of durability, mobility, and crowd control. So that is all for our Marvel Rivals The Thing guide. Are you going to play as him when he arrives in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 on February 21st?