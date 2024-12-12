Marvel Rivals Thor Love and Thunder Skin Debuts with Star-Lord Master of Sun

Marvel Rivals is adding two awesome new MCU cosmetics to its roster, and they’re dropping sooner than you might expect. Here’s what you need to know about the fresh Thor ‘Love and Thunder’ and Star-Lord ‘Master of Sun’ skins, and how to get your hands on them in Marvel Rivals.

When Can You Get the New Thor and Star-Lord MCU Skins in Marvel Rivals?

The wait is almost over! Both the Thor Love and Thunder and Star-Lord Master of the Sun skins will be available starting December 13th, 2024, at 7 AM UTC. Here’s when you can grab these skins based on your timezone:

Timezone Date Time US West Coast (PST) December 12th, 2024 11 PM US East Coast (EST) December 13th, 2024 2 AM UK (BST) December 13th, 2024 7 AM Europe (CET) December 13th, 2024 8 AM Japan (JST) December 13th, 2024 4 PM India (IST) December 13th, 2024 12:30 PM

Thor: Love and Thunder Skin in Marvel Rivals

Thor’s new Love and Thunder skin in Marvel Rivals is a big upgrade from his basic look. Instead of the usual Asgardian armor, you get to rock the amazing blue and gold armor straight from the Love and Thunder movie. The cape has been updated too, it is now draped over his shoulders. This new skin is rumored to be priced at 1,800 Lattice, which is approximately $18. While it’s a bit on the expensive side, it’s honestly one of the coolest MCU skins we have seen in the game.

Star-Lord: Master of the Sun Skin in Marvel Rivals

The Master of the Sun costume brings a fresh look to Star-Lord’s character model. While the base skin is already popular among all MCU skins in Marvel Rivals, this new variant offers even more style to the character’s growing collection.

How to Purchase Thor and Star-Lord Skins in Marvel Rivals

To get the Thor and Star-Lord skins, you’ll need Lattice, the currency in Marvel Rivals. Below is a breakdown of Lattice pricing to help you decide the best option for your purchase:

Lattice Amount Price 100 Lattice $0.99 500 Lattice $4.99 1,000 Lattice $9.99 2,180 Lattice $19.99 5,680 Lattice $49.99 11,680 Lattice $99.99

Since Thor’s skin might cost around 1,800 Lattice, you’ll need to purchase the $19.99 package to get enough currency. The price of Star-Lord skin will be revealed when it launches.

Should You Buy These Skins?

Behold Rivals, Thor's Costume: Thor: Love and Thunder and Star-Lord's Costume: Master of the Sun will be available on Dec 13, 7 AM UTC / Dec 12, 11 PM PST / Dec 13, 2 AM EST / Dec 13, 4 PM JST!



⚡ Get ready to wear your true power on the battlefield! #MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/Bq3G96p30y — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 12, 2024

If you are a huge fan of the MCU series, then these skins are worth considering. Thor’s Love and Thunder skin particularly stands out. The detailed armor design and cape placement show great attention to detail, making it a worthy addition to any Thor collection.

Remember, these are purely cosmetic items that don’t affect gameplay, so the decision ultimately comes down to your personal preference and budget. But if you’ve been waiting to give your Thor or Star-Lord a fresh MCU look, December 13th is your chance to make it happen. Don’t forget to also check our guide for beginner-friendly heroes if you just started playing Marvel Rivals!