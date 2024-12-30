Marvel Rivals to Overwatch Characters Playstyle Comparison – Who Wins

Jumping from Overwatch into Marvel Rivals, I instantly noticed how some heroes and villains felt familiar. Both games bring their own style to the hero-shooter genre, but certain characters almost seem like Overwatch inspired them. Here are the heroes and villains that seem almost like Overwatch characters, and I can’t help but wonder who’d come out on top in a one-on-one fight.

Marvel Rivals Heroes That Match Your Overwatch Playstyle

If you’re coming from Overwatch and looking for your next main in Marvel Rivals, you’re in for a treat. Marvel’s roster has several heroes that feel similar to your favorite Overwatch characters. Let’s compare some of the most similar characters and see how they match up:

Hawkeye vs Hanzo

These two bow-wielding heroes have more in common than just their weapons. Both are great at landing headshots and can double jump to get the perfect shot. But when I played as Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals, I noticed his arsenal had more damage-focused options, like the Hypersonic Arrow and Crescent Slash. It gave him an edge over Hanzo in Overwatch, who feels more about utility and control.

Who Would Win? I would say Hawkeye has this one in the bag. His overall kit is more capable of dealing damage, while Hanzo’s kit primarily focuses on shooting a recon bolt.

Black Widow vs Widowmaker

It’s kind of funny how similar these two feel. Both are all about finding the perfect spot and landing precision shots. Playing as Black Widow in Marvel Rivals, though, I noticed she has an edge with her close-combat moves, something Overwatch’s sniper just doesn’t offer.

Who Would Win? Honestly, Black Widow would dominate this duel. Unlike Widowmaker, who needs time to charge her shots, Black Widow can fire instantly. Add in her melee abilities with her baton, and she’s simply more versatile in combat situations.

Psylocke vs Genji

Every hero shooter needs some ninjas, and these two fill that role perfectly. They both excel at sneaking around and taking out enemies fast with their swift attacks. While Psylocke relies on invisibility for positioning, Genji uses his parkour skills to navigate the battlefield.

Who Would Win? Despite Psylocke’s broader skill set, I believe Genji would likely win this matchup. His combination of mobility and deadly ultimate ability makes him particularly lethal in one-on-one situations.

Scarlet Witch vs Moira

Here’s an interesting comparison – a duelist versus a healer. Both characters share a similar primary attack that drains enemy health with minimal aim requirements, and both can escape danger by becoming temporarily invisible.

Who Would Win? Surprisingly, I think Moira would probably win this fight. Both deal decent damage, but Moira’s self-healing in Overwatch makes a huge difference in longer fights, which can be a big advantage.

Marvel Rivals Villains That Match Your Overwatch Playstyle

Some villains in Marvel Rivals have abilities and playstyles that feel surprisingly similar to Overwatch heroes too. Let’s see some of the most obvious similarities between the characters from both games:

Venom vs Wrecking Ball

Venom’s playstyle in Marvel Rivals feels a lot like Wrecking Ball’s in Overwatch. Both are dive tanks, using their swinging abilities to jump into the action and throw off enemy positioning. Like Wrecking Ball’s adaptive shields, Venom can get bonus health when fighting enemies, making them both tough to take down.

Who Would Win? In this tank showdown, Venom definitely has the upper hand. His damage output is higher, and his self-sustaining mechanics are more reliable. While both are great at initiating fights, Venom’s ability to keep healing during extended battles will make him stay in power.

Magneto vs Sigma

When I first saw Magneto in action, I immediately thought of Sigma. Both characters can create protective shields and pack a projectile that can really mess with enemies. Their ultimates are pretty similar too, both can float high above the battlefield before dropping a devastating attack.

Who Would Win? In a one-on-one showdown, Sigma would likely emerge victorious. While Magneto shines in team fights where his shield can absorb more damage to power up his stun ability, Sigma’s devastating ultimate ability can immobilize and potentially one-shot his opponents.

Marvel Rivals vs Overwatch Playstyle Comparison

So that’s our list of Marvel Rivals heroes and villains that we feel have a similar playstyle to Overwatch characters. While comparing these characters is fun, it’s clear that Marvel Rivals isn’t just copying Overwatch. A lot of these abilities and playstyles match how these Marvel characters are shown in the comics. The game does a great job of turning those familiar powers into solid gameplay mechanics, all while keeping its distinct feel!

These parallels show how different developers take similar ideas and adapt them uniquely. They end up creating fun experiences that still stay true to their source material.