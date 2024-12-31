Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals: List of Ultimate Voice Lines for Vanguards, Duelists, and Strategists

Marvel Rivals: List of Ultimate Voice Lines for Vanguards, Duelists, and Strategists

by Shida Aruya
Ever wonder what your favorite Marvel heroes are yelling when they use their ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals? From cool battle cries to fun movie references, these voice lines amp up the action in the game. Let me take you through the ultimate list of voice lines I’ve heard in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Vanguard Characters Ultimate Voice Lines

The Vanguard heroes in Marvel Rivals are known for their ability to initiate fights and rally their teams. Their voice lines perfectly capture and show off their strength and leadership. For example, Captain America’s “Assemble!” is a line coming straight out of the movies, while Hulk’s “HULK SMASH!” makes every enemy tremble. Here’s a look at all the Vanguard voice lines. Here are all the Vanguards’ voice lines:

CharacterSelf / Enemy TeamTeammate
Hulk Marvel Rivals
Bruce Banner		HULK SMASH!NOW HULK MAAAD!
Captain America Marvel Rivals
Captain America		Assemble!Together! To victory!
Doctor Strange Marvel Rivals
Doctor Strange		By the eye of Agamotto!I unleash the Vishantis’ power!
Groot Marvel Rivals
Groot		I AM GROOT!WE ARE GROOT!
Magneto Marvel Rivals
Magneto		Fear Magneto!For mutantkind!
Peni Parker Marvel Rivals
Peni Parker		It’s SP//dr time!SP//dr mode!
Thor Marvel Rivals
Thor		Behold the God of Thunder!I am Asgard’s might!
Venom Marvel Rivals
Venom		We are Venom!We hunger!

Marvel Rivals Duelist Characters Ultimate Voice Lines

The Duelist category in Marvel Rivals has some of the most intimidating voice lines in the game. These characters are designed to take down and kill their opponents, and their ultimates really show that. Winter Soldier’s “AGAIN! AGAIN! AGAIN!” highlights his nonstop fighting style, while Punisher’s “Judge, Jury, EXECUTIONER!” nails his brutal justice approach.

Some duelists even incorporate their native languages, adding authenticity to their characters. Iron Fist shouts “气贯长虹!” (Qi guan chang hong) while Psylocke calls out “蝶の舞を喰らえ!” (Chō no mai o kurae), bringing their multicultural backgrounds into the gameplay. Here are all the Duelists’ voice lines:

CharacterSelf / Enemy TeamTeammate
Black Panther Marvel Rivals
Black Panther		Tremble before Bast!Bast, grace us with victory!
Black Widow Marvel Rivals
Black Widow		Plasma burst!Mind the exploding plasma.
Hawkeye Marvel Rivals
Hawkeye		Woo.. I never miss!Here’s how you shoot!
Hela Marvel Rivals
Hela		Hel unleashed!A feast for my crows!
Iron Fist Marvel Rivals
Iron Fist		气贯长虹! / Qì guàn cháng hóng!The Dragon Unleashed!
Iron Man Marvel Rivals
Iron Man		Maximum pulse!Pulse charge… Fire!
Magik Marvel Rivals
Magik		Behold: Darkchild!Limbo stands with you!
Moon Knight Marvel Rivals
Moon Knight		The moon haunts you!Leave them to Khonshu!
Namor Marvel Rials
Namor		Conch shell blowing soundConch shell blowing sound
The Punisher Marvel Rivals
Punisher		Judge, Jury, EXECUTIONER!I’m doing this my way!
Scarlet Witch Marvel Rivals
Scarlet Witch		Pure chaos!The perfect hex! Gyah!
Squirrel Girl marvel Rivals
Squirrel Girl		Squirrel stampede!My friends are here!
Spider-Man Marvel Rivals
Spiderman		Don’t mess with the Amazing Spider-Man!You get a web, and you get a web, and you get a web!
Star-Lord's Jovial Star costume
Star-Lord		Legendary!All right!
Storm Marvel Rivals
Storm		Feel the wrath of the Goddess!Hurricane incoming!
Winter Soldier marvel Rivals
Winter Soldier		Armed and dangerous! AGAIN! AGAIN! AGAIN!Stand down! AGAIN! AGAIN! AGAIN!
Wolverine marvel Rivals
Wolverine		Huuurgh!Berserker rage!
Psylocke Marvel Rivals
Psylocke		蝶の舞を喰らえ! / Chō no mai o kurae!Watch me soar!

Marvel Rivals Strategist Characters Ultimate Voice Lines

The Strategist class offers some of the most uplifting voice lines in the game. These characters focus on team support, and their ultimates often boost team morale. Luna Snow’s “It’s the grand finale!” and Mantis’ “Friends, gather around!” create moments of team synergy that can turn the tide of battle.

Even Jeff the Land Shark gets in on the action with his adorable “NOMNOMNOM!” which, despite its simplicity, has become a fan favorite among players. Here are all the Strategists’ voice lines:

CharacterSelf / Enemy TeamTeammate
Adam Warlock Marvel Rivals
Adam Warlock		Born again!Rise, my friends!
Cloak and Dagger Marvel Rivals
Cloak & Dagger		Us against the world!Co-op time!
Jeff the Land Shark Marvel Rivals
Jeff the Land Shark		NOMNOMNOM!YUMMY YUMMY!
Loki Marvel Rivals
Loki		Your powers are mine!Bring on the chaos!
Luna Snow Marvel Rivals
Luna Snow		I am ready to put on a show!It’s the grand finale!
Mantis Marvel Rivals
Mantis		We are undefeatable!Friends, gather around!
Rocket Raccoon Marvel Rivals
Rocket Racoon		This is real firepower!Hey team, enjoy the amplifier!

Iconic Marvel Rivals References

One of the reasons Marvel Rivals is so immensely popular is its inclusion of iconic characters, both heroes and villains. Thanks to groundbreaking movies such as The Avengers, character designs and voice lines add significant value to the game. I can’t help but get excited when I hear Captain America’s “Assemble!” straight from The Avengers, or Hulk’s classic “Hulk Smash!” and Groot’s “I am Groot!” which are legendary dialogues from the cinematic universe.

Some lines also have cool comic references, such as “By the Eye of Agamotto!” – a reference to Doctor Strange’s mystical artifact, which has been central to his character since his earliest appearances in Strange Tales. Similarly, Moon Knight’s line “Leave them to Khonshu!” ties directly to the Egyptian deity central to his comic book origin.

Remember, voice lines aren’t just for show, they’re also important gameplay indicators. When you hear an enemy’s ultimate voice line, it’s your cue to engage or retreat, making these battle cries an essential part of the game’s strategic depth. Pay attention to these voice lines the next time you’re in a match. They might give you the extra motivation you need to secure victory for your team.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

