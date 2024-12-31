Marvel Rivals: List of Ultimate Voice Lines for Vanguards, Duelists, and Strategists

Ever wonder what your favorite Marvel heroes are yelling when they use their ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals? From cool battle cries to fun movie references, these voice lines amp up the action in the game. Let me take you through the ultimate list of voice lines I’ve heard in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Vanguard Characters Ultimate Voice Lines

The Vanguard heroes in Marvel Rivals are known for their ability to initiate fights and rally their teams. Their voice lines perfectly capture and show off their strength and leadership. For example, Captain America’s “Assemble!” is a line coming straight out of the movies, while Hulk’s “HULK SMASH!” makes every enemy tremble. Here’s a look at all the Vanguard voice lines. Here are all the Vanguards’ voice lines:

Character Self / Enemy Team Teammate

Bruce Banner HULK SMASH! NOW HULK MAAAD!

Captain America Assemble! Together! To victory!

Doctor Strange By the eye of Agamotto! I unleash the Vishantis’ power!

Groot I AM GROOT! WE ARE GROOT!

Magneto Fear Magneto! For mutantkind!

Peni Parker It’s SP//dr time! SP//dr mode!

Thor Behold the God of Thunder! I am Asgard’s might!

Venom We are Venom! We hunger!

Marvel Rivals Duelist Characters Ultimate Voice Lines

The Duelist category in Marvel Rivals has some of the most intimidating voice lines in the game. These characters are designed to take down and kill their opponents, and their ultimates really show that. Winter Soldier’s “AGAIN! AGAIN! AGAIN!” highlights his nonstop fighting style, while Punisher’s “Judge, Jury, EXECUTIONER!” nails his brutal justice approach.

Some duelists even incorporate their native languages, adding authenticity to their characters. Iron Fist shouts “气贯长虹!” (Qi guan chang hong) while Psylocke calls out “蝶の舞を喰らえ!” (Chō no mai o kurae), bringing their multicultural backgrounds into the gameplay. Here are all the Duelists’ voice lines:

Character Self / Enemy Team Teammate

Black Panther Tremble before Bast! Bast, grace us with victory!

Black Widow Plasma burst! Mind the exploding plasma.

Hawkeye Woo.. I never miss! Here’s how you shoot!

Hela Hel unleashed! A feast for my crows!

Iron Fist 气贯长虹! / Qì guàn cháng hóng! The Dragon Unleashed!

Iron Man Maximum pulse! Pulse charge… Fire!

Magik Behold: Darkchild! Limbo stands with you!

Moon Knight The moon haunts you! Leave them to Khonshu!

Namor Conch shell blowing sound Conch shell blowing sound

Punisher Judge, Jury, EXECUTIONER! I’m doing this my way!

Scarlet Witch Pure chaos! The perfect hex! Gyah!

Squirrel Girl Squirrel stampede! My friends are here!

Spiderman Don’t mess with the Amazing Spider-Man! You get a web, and you get a web, and you get a web!

Star-Lord Legendary! All right!

Storm Feel the wrath of the Goddess! Hurricane incoming!

Winter Soldier Armed and dangerous! AGAIN! AGAIN! AGAIN! Stand down! AGAIN! AGAIN! AGAIN!

Wolverine Huuurgh! Berserker rage!

Psylocke 蝶の舞を喰らえ! / Chō no mai o kurae! Watch me soar!

Marvel Rivals Strategist Characters Ultimate Voice Lines

The Strategist class offers some of the most uplifting voice lines in the game. These characters focus on team support, and their ultimates often boost team morale. Luna Snow’s “It’s the grand finale!” and Mantis’ “Friends, gather around!” create moments of team synergy that can turn the tide of battle.

Even Jeff the Land Shark gets in on the action with his adorable “NOMNOMNOM!” which, despite its simplicity, has become a fan favorite among players. Here are all the Strategists’ voice lines:

Character Self / Enemy Team Teammate

Adam Warlock Born again! Rise, my friends!

Cloak & Dagger Us against the world! Co-op time!

Jeff the Land Shark NOMNOMNOM! YUMMY YUMMY!

Loki Your powers are mine! Bring on the chaos!

Luna Snow I am ready to put on a show! It’s the grand finale!

Mantis We are undefeatable! Friends, gather around!

Rocket Racoon This is real firepower! Hey team, enjoy the amplifier!

Iconic Marvel Rivals References

One of the reasons Marvel Rivals is so immensely popular is its inclusion of iconic characters, both heroes and villains. Thanks to groundbreaking movies such as The Avengers, character designs and voice lines add significant value to the game. I can’t help but get excited when I hear Captain America’s “Assemble!” straight from The Avengers, or Hulk’s classic “Hulk Smash!” and Groot’s “I am Groot!” which are legendary dialogues from the cinematic universe.

Some lines also have cool comic references, such as “By the Eye of Agamotto!” – a reference to Doctor Strange’s mystical artifact, which has been central to his character since his earliest appearances in Strange Tales. Similarly, Moon Knight’s line “Leave them to Khonshu!” ties directly to the Egyptian deity central to his comic book origin.

Remember, voice lines aren’t just for show, they’re also important gameplay indicators. When you hear an enemy’s ultimate voice line, it’s your cue to engage or retreat, making these battle cries an essential part of the game’s strategic depth. Pay attention to these voice lines the next time you’re in a match. They might give you the extra motivation you need to secure victory for your team.