Marvel Rivals Ultron Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

Ultron just dropped in Season 2.5 of Marvel Rivals as a new Strategist, and he’s pretty different from other healers. He’s a mix support hero who keeps your team alive while also putting out decent damage. Although many players consider Ultron a weak character, because he doesn’t have huge burst healing like other supports, trust me, when you know how to use him right, he’s actually really solid. This Marvel Rivals Ultron guide covers everything you need to know to play him effectively and maximize his potential.

Marvel Rivals Ultron Guide: Full Stats



Ultron Role Strategist Difficulty 2-Star Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s

Ultron Abilities and Ultimate

Ultron is a hybrid Strategist who can provide constant AoE healing and deal damage without a range limit. Here are his abilities and ultimate:

Ability Name Description Encephalo-Ray (LMB) • Shoots a burning energy beam at enemies. Dynamic Flight (SHIFT) • Quickly dash in the movement direction and enter an Accelerated state. Imperative: Patch (E) • Sends a giant drone to follow an ally, healing allies within its radius, with extra healing for the chosen ally. Imperative: Firewall (RMB) • Summon drones to grant bonus health to nearby allies, centered on Ultron and the ally marked by Imperative: Patch.

• Great for holding objectives. Rage of Ultron (Q – Ultimate) • Summon Ultron Drones to fire Encephalo-Rays that damage enemies or heal allies. Nano Ray (Team-Up) • Upgrade Encephalo-Ray to pierce through characters, dealing massive damage to enemies and healing allies.

How to Play Ultron: Combos and Tactics

Forget everything you know about your typical healers in Marvel Rivals. Instead of staying in the back and focusing purely on keeping your teammates alive, you need to be more aggressive and help your team push forward. This balance between offense and defense is what makes him so valuable once you get the hang of it.

Your healing drone is your best friend. Use the Imperative: Patch ability to send the drone that can reach any teammate within your line of sight. The best thing about this ability, it never goes on cooldown, and enemies can’t destroy it. When you see an ally brawler like Magik or Mister Fantastic getting into a fight, go and send a healing drone toward them to make sure they are winning.

Your ultimate, Rage of Ultron, is insane when you use it right. It spawns a bunch of drones that shoot beams everywhere, damaging enemies and healing your team at the same time. When you see the enemy team using their big abilities, immediately activate yours and aim the rays toward your teammates. The massive healing will likely keep them alive through whatever the enemy throws at them.

Best Combos for Ultron

Below are the best heroes to pair with Ultron for maximum team effectiveness:

Hero Synergy with Ultron

Doctor Strange As an aggressive tank, he benefits from Ultron’s constant healing when diving into fights or during team battles.

Thor Similar to Doctor Strange, Thor is an aggressive tank who can make good use of Ultron’s healing when he’s diving or fighting on the front lines.

Mister Fantastic He can stretch and position himself in ways that make good use of the healing drone’s area effect.

Iron Man • Has a Team-Up ability that enhances Ultron’s healing.

• Iron Man can also dive into the backline with Ultron to eliminate enemy Strategists.

Magik Magik’s presence near tank teammates turns her into a mobile healing hub, benefiting nearby allies with Ultron’s healing drone.

Luna Snow Adds the burst healing that Ultron lacks, creating a strong healing combo.

How to Counter Ultron in Marvel Rivals

Ultron has several weaknesses that can be used against him:

Hero How They Counter Ultron

Bruce Banner Can jump and bring Ultron down while he’s airborne.

Hela • Hit-scan Duelist with high poke damage.

• Efffective against flying Ultron.

Spider-Man • Can one-combo kill low-health Strategists like Ultron.

• Excellent mobility to chase Ultron when he flies away.

The Punisher • Hit-scan Duelist with high burst damage.

• Capable of quickly eliminating Ultron mid-air.

Adam Warlock • Hit-scan Strategist with strong poke damage.

• Ideal for pressuring airborne Ultron.

Luna Snow • Can freeze Ultron during flanks.

• Can counter-ult Ultron’s Ultimate.

That’s everything you need to know about playing Ultron in Marvel Rivals. Yes, his healing numbers aren’t the highest for now, but his real strength is giving consistent support while putting steady pressure on enemies. Getting good with Ultron is all about positioning and knowing when to use your abilities. Play him right, and he will be a great backbone for your team.