Marvel Rivals Voice Chat Not Working? Here’s Every Fix You Need to Know

The problem with voice chat in Marvel Rivals has become a hot topic in the gaming community lately. Whether you’re trying to coordinate with your team or just want to chat with friends, a broken voice chat can really hurt your gaming experience. I have gathered all the working solutions to fix voice chat in Marvel Rivals, and I will walk you through them step by step.

Why Your Voice Chat Might Not Be Working in Marvel Rivals

First, let’s understand why this is happening. Many players have reported that they can hear others but can’t speak themselves. The issue seems to pop up randomly – you might be chatting fine one day, and the next day nothing works. It’s frustrating, but there’s usually a fix that will work for your situation.

Most Effective Way to Fix Marvel Rivals Voice Chat on PC

If you’re playing Marvel Rivals on PC, here’s what you need to try. I’ve ordered these fixes from the simplest to the most complex ones:

1. Windows Sound Settings Fix

This is the easiest fix that has worked for most players. Here are the steps:

Right-click your volume icon. Open the Sound Setting. Manually set the microphone input there. Then, open Marvel Rivals and click Settings. Select the Audio tab. Verify these settings: Master Volume: Turned up

Turned up In-game Voice Volume: Turned up

Turned up Voice Chat: Toggled ON

Toggled ON Input Device: Same as your Windows settings

Same as your Windows settings Voice Chat Mode: Choose “Open Mic” or “Push to Talk”

Choose “Open Mic” or “Push to Talk” Voice Chat Volume: Turned up

Turned up Microphone Volume: Turned up

Many players have reported this instantly solved their problems.

2. The Discord Conflict Solution

A lot of players discovered that Discord was causing problems with Marvel Rival’s voice chat. These are the complete steps:

Ensure Discord is fully closed in Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc). Find your Discord shortcut on your desktop. Right-click the Discord icon. Click the Run this program as administrator button. Check if your voice chat is working in Marvel Rivals after these steps.

It’s a bit annoying to do this every time, but it actually works for many players.

3. Router and Network Fix

According to one Marvel Rivals player on Reddit, the issue seems to be related to both Pi-hole and UDM Pro routers. Think of them as security guards for your internet connection. Sometimes, these guards can be a bit too strict and block things they shouldn’t. In this case, they’re blocking the connection that Marvel Rivals needs for voice chat to work.

For Pi-hole Users:

To allow Marvel Rivals voice chat, add who.nie.easebar.com to your Pi-hole whitelist. Restart your Pi-hole for the changes to take effect.

For UDM Pro Router Users:

Log in to your router’s settings. Go to the firewall settings, but do not turn the firewall off. Add an exception for who.nie.easebar.com to allow the connection. Restart your router to apply the changes.

Many players have confirmed that this fix worked for them as well.

4. Stop Using Screen Recording Software

Many players have reported that game recording software can conflict with Marvel Rivals voice chat. Let’s say you have Overwolf installed on your PC. Before you play, open the application and stop the automatic recording for Marvel Rivals. Then, close the application completely. So, if you’re having issues, try playing without any recording software running first to isolate the problem.

Also Read:

Solutions for Marvel Rivals Voice Chat Not Working on Console

Playing on a console? The fixes are a bit different. Remember, on both PlayStation and Xbox, voice chat is OFF by default in Marvel Rivals. You need to manually enable it the first time you play.

How to Turn on Marvel Rivals Voice Chat on PlayStation and Xbox

In-Game Settings

Open Settings. Go to the Audio tab. Scroll down to find Voice Chat. Toggle the voice chat switch to ON. Adjust Voice Chat volume (default is 80).

PlayStation and Xbox System Settings

Open the Control Center on PS or System Settings on Xbox. Select Microphone on PS or Headset Settings on Xbox. Make sure voice chat is not muted. Select your input device, usually, it’s the Wireless Controller. Adjust the microphone volume too if you want.

What to Check If Nothing Else Works

If you’ve tried everything above and still can’t get your voice chat working, here are some final things to check:

Make sure your Windows privacy settings allow Marvel Rivals to access your microphone.

to access your microphone. Update your audio drivers – outdated ones can cause weird issues.

– outdated ones can cause weird issues. Try rebinding your Push-to-Talk key to something else.

to something else. Check if your headset works in other games to rule out hardware issues.

The developers are aware of these issues, and the community is actively discussing them, but unfortunately, NetEase has not given us a solution until now. While we wait for official fixes, these community-found solutions should hopefully get you back to communicating with your team. Do you have any other fixes to help other Marvel Rivals players whose voice chat is not working? Let us know in the comments.