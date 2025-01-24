Marvel Rivals: Why Rocket Raccoon Is the Best Defensive Support

Let’s be real – Rocket Raccoon might not look as flashy as Luna Snow or Mantis, but don’t let that fool you. This little guy packs a serious punch in the Strategist role, especially when you’re playing defense. He is an underrated powerhouse that deserves more of your attention. I will explain to you in detail why Rocket Raccoon is the best defensive support in Marvel Rivals and why you should consider playing him in your next match.

Rocket Raccoon Is the True Strategist MVP in Marvel Rivals

Think of Rocket as your team’s secret weapon. He might be small, but his impact on the battlefield is anything but small. As a defensive support, he brings a unique mix of consistent healing, utility, and survival skills that can turn even the most chaotic fights in your favor. There is a reason why so many choose Rocket Raccoon as their Strategist.

Healing Orbs Ability

Rocket’s yellow healing orbs are what make him special. These yellow balls bounce around corners and can heal multiple teammates at once. The best part? You don’t even need to see your teammates to heal them. Just spam those orbs in their direction, and let the bouncing do the work. Additionally, while your healing orbs are bouncing around, you can focus on other tasks. Use your gun to clear enemy utilities like:

Loki’s clones

Moon Knight’s Ankhs

Namor’s Squids

Groot’s walls

Various mines and traps

This utility clearing helps your team focus purely on eliminating enemies rather than dealing with distractions. You also need to practice the common bounce angles on each map to optimize healing opportunities.

The Life-Saving Resurrection B.R.B.

Every 40 seconds, you can deploy your B.R.B (Be Right Back) resurrection tool and bring a dead teammate back to life. In a game where every second counts, this ability is huge. Think about it, while other supports are trying to prevent deaths, you can straight up undo them. Here are some strategies to remember:

Place it behind walls or in safe spots where enemies won’t find it.

or in where enemies won’t find it. Works on a single teammate at a time.

Must be placed proactively, it will resurrect if deployed before death .

. Keep it within reasonable range of the fight.

Pro Tip: If enemies spot your B.R.B, destroy it yourself by pressing the ability button again for a shorter cooldown. If enemies destroy it, you’ll face the full 45-second cooldown.

Also Read:

Rocket Raccoon is an Escape Artist

Wall-Crawling Jetpack Dash

Yes, being small has its perks. Rocket’s tiny hitbox, combined with his jetpack and wall-crawling abilities, makes him incredibly hard to kill because he can escape quickly. When those irritating Wolverines and Black Panthers try to dive you, you will be long gone before they can even land a hit.

Ultimate C.Y.A. Ability

Rocket’s ultimate ability, called C.Y.A. which deploys a Cosmic Yarn Amplifier, might not look as impressive as other support ults, but that 40% damage boost is no joke. Pair it with a Punisher or Winter Soldier, and you’ve got a recipe for team wipes.

Pro tip: You can coordinate with your DPS players to maximize the value.

When to Pick Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon shines in defensive roles thanks to his healing and resurrection abilities. Plus, his bouncing orbs are great for healing teammates who hold defensive positions. If the enemy team is running lots of mobile heroes like Spider-Man or Psylocke, Rocket is definitely your guy. His mobility also makes him nearly impossible to take down, and he can keep healing even under pressure. Here are some strategies that you can use when you are playing Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals:

Position yourself carefully and find angles where your healing orbs can bounce back into your team. Pre-heal before fights by starting to throw those orbs before the action kicks off. Use your mobility to your advantage, don’t be afraid to use your jetpack to reach high ground. Save your resurrection for key moments, as a well-timed res can turn the tide of battle.

Why Rocket Raccoon Is the Best Defensive Support

What makes Rocket Raccoon truly MVP-worthy? Because his hidden impact is actually huge. Those constant heals, well-timed resurrections and damage boosts make you the Strategist that enemy teams hate to face. His ability to counter the dive compositions, support multiple playstyles, and control defensive objectives, all while being nearly impossible to kill.

So next time you’re picking support on defense, remember that sometimes the best Strategist isn’t the most obvious choice. Rocket Raccoon might look small, but his strategic impact keeps the team alive and fighting. Give Rocket a try on your next defensive round, and watch how this small but mighty hero can change the game.