Marvel Rivals Winter Event: All-Jeff Game Mode and Free Holiday Skins

The beloved Jeff the Land Shark is making an even bigger splash in Marvel Rivals as NetEase Games announces its first winter event. Players can join the Winter Celebration event that transforms the hero shooter into something unexpectedly fresh and festive. Here is everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals winter event. We will also talk about the All-Jeff game mode and free holiday skins.

Marvel Rivals Winter Event Overview

The main event of this celebration is Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival. It is a fun 4v4 game mode with a Marvel twist on Splatoon-style gameplay. In this mode, every player plays as Jeff the Land Shark, and teams race to cover the map with their colored snow. It’s a break from the usual hero shooter style and a cool way to enjoy one of the game’s most famous characters.

The Winter Celebration runs from December 19th, 2024, at 11 PM PST until January 9th, 2025. The event is available across all platforms where Marvel Rivals can be played. For example PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, and PC. As a free-to-play game, all players can participate in the festivities without any entry cost.

Free Winter Holiday Skins in Marvel Rivals

The event adds some fun holiday-themed costumes too to warm up your favorite characters. Jeff gets an adorable new look with thermal wear and earmuffs. And the best part? This skin is free for everyone who joins the event. Other festive looks include Groot as a Christmas tree, Venom with an icy style, and Magik and Rocket Raccoon rocking cool winter sports attire.

Moreover, beyond the game mode and cosmetics, players should look forward to a special winter greeting card containing gifts from Jeff himself. While the exact contents haven’t been revealed, it’s expected to include various in-game rewards to celebrate the holiday season.

This event shows a new direction for Marvel Rivals, a game often compared to Overwatch. With a Splatoon-inspired mode, NetEase Games is exploring fresh gameplay ideas. Highlighting Jeff, known for his strong ultimate and healing skills, shows they’re paying attention to the community’s love for the character. This event is arriving just two weeks after the official game’s launch. That shows the developer is focused on keeping players engaged with regular updates and season events. That’s a good thing.

If you are a fan of Jeff, this winter event will give you a fun way to enjoy Marvel Rivals with your friends during the holidays. Don’t forget to log in during the event to grab your free Jeff winter costume. Also, join the chaos of eight Land Sharks covering the battlefield in festive colors.