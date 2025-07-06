Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, is one of the most deadly damage dealers in Marvel Rivals. He can dish out serious damage and pull off amazing Ultimate combos that never seem to end. But you really need to understand how he works to make him shine. This Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide will teach you everything about his skills and abilities so you can wreck enemies on the battlefield.

Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier Guide: Full Stats



Winter Soldier Role Duelist Difficulty 3-Star Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Affiliation Invaders

Winter Soldier Abilities and Ultimate

Here’s the deal with Winter Soldier: When someone picks him, they’re either going to dominate or get crushed. There’s no middle ground. That’s because he’s tricky to play right. You need to know how his auto-reload works, how to land his uppercut and other stuff.

Ability Name Description Roterstern (LMB) • Shoots explosive bullets that hurt your target and anyone standing behind them. Kraken Impact (Q – Ultimate) • Leap and slam down to damage and mark enemies for instant kill under low HP.

• Killing someone lets you use this ability again really fast. Trooper’s Fist (SHIFT) • Dash forward, grab an enemy and launch them up in the air. Tainted Voltage (E) • Punch enemies to deal damage, slow them down, and knock down flying heroes. Bionic Hook (RMB) • Hook the first enemy you hit and pull them toward you (plus anyone standing near them). Ceaseless Charge (Passive) • Your gun reloads by itself when you use your robot arm abilities, and you get extra health. Stars Aligned (Team-Up) • Jump to an ally and slam to damage and slow enemies.

• Works great with Captain America.

How to Play Winter Soldier: Combos and Tactics

Winter Soldier is all about getting up close and bursting down enemies fast. He’s perfect for picking off weak targets and messing up enemy team fights with his hook and combo potential. His gun is so powerful, and the headshot can do up to 140 damage. Plus, the bullets even hurt people standing behind your target. You can aim slightly to the right of someone’s head instead of dead center for better accuracy.

Your main combo is simple but deadly:

Hook an enemy with the Bionic Hook (RMB) .

. Shoot them twice with Roterstern (LMB) while they’re stunned.

with while they’re stunned. Use Trooper’s Fist (SHIFT) to uppercut them.

to uppercut them. Shoot again when they land.

This combo can eliminate most Strategists and DPS heroes, especially if you land headshots.

Winter Soldier’s abilities give him bonus health and reload his gun automatically, which keeps him alive in fights. Use Tainted Voltage (E) all the time to damage and slow enemies while keeping your gun loaded. It charges up fast and has two uses, plus it can knock flying enemies right out of the air.

Be smart with Kraken Impact (Q). Don’t jump into a whole team, because that’s suicide. Instead, go after lone enemies or supports trying to run away. When you kill marked enemies, you can use the ultimate again within 8 seconds, so try to chain kills together. Sometimes it’s better to wait before using it a second time so you can get in a better position.

In team fights, don’t be the first one in. Follow your tanks and hook enemies who are out of position. Always target the squishes and healers instead of the tanks. With good positioning, well-timed combos, and smart ability use, Winter Soldier can carry the entire fight.

Best Team Composition for Winter Soldier

Below are the best heroes to pair with Winter Soldier for maximum team effectiveness:

Hero Synergy With Winter Soldier

Captain America • Has a Team-Up that lets Winter Soldier leap to Cap or allies.

• Can chase and eliminate enemy backlines together.

Peni Parker • Winter Soldier can pull enemies onto her Cyber-Web for mine damage.

• Excellent combo for defensive setups.

Black Panther • Can finish off low-health enemies.

• Black Panther can flank while Winter Soldier holds team fights.

The Punisher • Both apply heavy, consistent pressure with ranged attacks.

Invisible Woman • Can heal Winter Soldier and damage enemies pulled by him at the same time.

Mantis • Can boost Winter Soldier’s damage.

• Her ultimate enhances his movement and healing for aggressive plays.

How to Counter Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals

These heroes give Winter Soldier the most trouble:

Hero Counterplay Against Winter Soldier

Doctor Strange • Winter Soldier’s projectiles cannot pierce through Doctor Strange’s shield.

Emma Frost • Her shield blocks Winter Soldier’s attacks.

• Can grapple him in Diamond Form during a duel.

Hela • Long-range hitscan has an advantage over Winter Soldier.

• Can escape when being chased.

The Punisher • Has better-ranged burst damage.

• Can switch to a shotgun in close combat for higher damage.

Invisible Woman • Can push or pull Winter Soldier to interrupt his combo.

• Able to counter his ultimate.

Luna Snow • Can freeze Winter Soldier to cancel his combo.

• Able to counter his ultimate.

That’s the end of our Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide. Getting good with him is the key to dominating every match. Follow this guide and you will be controlling the battlefield like an expert!