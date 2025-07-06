Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, is one of the most deadly damage dealers in Marvel Rivals. He can dish out serious damage and pull off amazing Ultimate combos that never seem to end. But you really need to understand how he works to make him shine. This Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide will teach you everything about his skills and abilities so you can wreck enemies on the battlefield.

Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier Guide

Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier Guide: Full Stats

Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide
Winter Soldier
RoleDuelist
Difficulty3-Star
Health275
Movement Speed6m/s
AffiliationInvaders

Winter Soldier Abilities and Ultimate

Here’s the deal with Winter Soldier: When someone picks him, they’re either going to dominate or get crushed. There’s no middle ground. That’s because he’s tricky to play right. You need to know how his auto-reload works, how to land his uppercut and other stuff.

Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide

Ability NameDescription
Roterstern (LMB)• Shoots explosive bullets that hurt your target and anyone standing behind them.
Kraken Impact (Q – Ultimate)• Leap and slam down to damage and mark enemies for instant kill under low HP.
• Killing someone lets you use this ability again really fast.
Trooper’s Fist (SHIFT)• Dash forward, grab an enemy and launch them up in the air.
Tainted Voltage (E)• Punch enemies to deal damage, slow them down, and knock down flying heroes.
Bionic Hook (RMB)• Hook the first enemy you hit and pull them toward you (plus anyone standing near them).
Ceaseless Charge (Passive)• Your gun reloads by itself when you use your robot arm abilities, and you get extra health.
Stars Aligned (Team-Up)• Jump to an ally and slam to damage and slow enemies.
• Works great with Captain America.

How to Play Winter Soldier: Combos and Tactics

Winter Soldier is all about getting up close and bursting down enemies fast. He’s perfect for picking off weak targets and messing up enemy team fights with his hook and combo potential. His gun is so powerful, and the headshot can do up to 140 damage. Plus, the bullets even hurt people standing behind your target. You can aim slightly to the right of someone’s head instead of dead center for better accuracy.

Your main combo is simple but deadly:

  • Hook an enemy with the Bionic Hook (RMB).
  • Shoot them twice with Roterstern (LMB) while they’re stunned.
  • Use Trooper’s Fist (SHIFT) to uppercut them.
  • Shoot again when they land.
Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide
Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide
Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide

This combo can eliminate most Strategists and DPS heroes, especially if you land headshots.

Winter Soldier’s abilities give him bonus health and reload his gun automatically, which keeps him alive in fights. Use Tainted Voltage (E) all the time to damage and slow enemies while keeping your gun loaded. It charges up fast and has two uses, plus it can knock flying enemies right out of the air.

Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide

Be smart with Kraken Impact (Q). Don’t jump into a whole team, because that’s suicide. Instead, go after lone enemies or supports trying to run away. When you kill marked enemies, you can use the ultimate again within 8 seconds, so try to chain kills together. Sometimes it’s better to wait before using it a second time so you can get in a better position.

Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide

In team fights, don’t be the first one in. Follow your tanks and hook enemies who are out of position. Always target the squishes and healers instead of the tanks. With good positioning, well-timed combos, and smart ability use, Winter Soldier can carry the entire fight.

Best Team Composition for Winter Soldier

Below are the best heroes to pair with Winter Soldier for maximum team effectiveness:

HeroSynergy With Winter Soldier

Captain America		• Has a Team-Up that lets Winter Soldier leap to Cap or allies.
• Can chase and eliminate enemy backlines together.
Peni Parker Marvel Rivals
Peni Parker		• Winter Soldier can pull enemies onto her Cyber-Web for mine damage.
• Excellent combo for defensive setups.

Black Panther		• Can finish off low-health enemies.
• Black Panther can flank while Winter Soldier holds team fights.
Punisher Marvel Rivals
The Punisher		• Both apply heavy, consistent pressure with ranged attacks.
Invisible Woman Marvel Rivals
Invisible Woman		• Can heal Winter Soldier and damage enemies pulled by him at the same time.
Mantis Marvel Rivals
Mantis		• Can boost Winter Soldier’s damage.
• Her ultimate enhances his movement and healing for aggressive plays.

How to Counter Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals

These heroes give Winter Soldier the most trouble:

HeroCounterplay Against Winter Soldier

Doctor Strange		• Winter Soldier’s projectiles cannot pierce through Doctor Strange’s shield.
MR Emma Frost
Emma Frost		• Her shield blocks Winter Soldier’s attacks.
• Can grapple him in Diamond Form during a duel.
Hela Marvel Rivals
Hela		• Long-range hitscan has an advantage over Winter Soldier.
• Can escape when being chased.
Punisher Marvel Rivals
The Punisher		• Has better-ranged burst damage.
• Can switch to a shotgun in close combat for higher damage.
Invisible Woman Marvel Rivals
Invisible Woman		• Can push or pull Winter Soldier to interrupt his combo.
• Able to counter his ultimate.

Luna Snow		• Can freeze Winter Soldier to cancel his combo.
•  Able to counter his ultimate.

That’s the end of our Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide. Getting good with him is the key to dominating every match. Follow this guide and you will be controlling the battlefield like an expert!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Roblox Steal a Fish Codes (July 2025)

Why GTA 6 Will Be the Last Most Expensive Game...

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 7, 2025

Roblox Flag Wars Codes (July 2025)

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Complete Banner Schedule

Roblox Gym Showdown Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1479 Hints, Answers – July 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #491 Hints and Answers for July 7,...

Today’s NYT Connections #757 Hints, Answers – July 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #287 Hints, Answers – July...