Marvel Strike Force Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Marvel Strike Force Codes on December 23rd, 2025.

Marvel Strike Force is a turn-based RPG that brings together iconic Marvel heroes and villains in strategic combat. Build synergized teams, evolve your characters, and command them in ability-filled battles across various game modes. From the Fantastic Four to Spider-Man, assemble your ultimate squad to defend Earth against legendary threats. The game features both PvP and PvE content, with regular updates introducing new characters from across the Marvel multiverse. Let’s explore the current Marvel Strike Force codes that can give you free Gold, Training Modules, character shards, and other valuable resources.

Working Marvel Strike Force Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Marvel Strike Force that you can redeem for free rewards:

  • WINTERCOUNTS – Redeem for 100,000 Sigils
  • GOWINTERGUARD – Redeem for free rewards
  • WINTERGIFT – Redeem for 500,000 Credits
  • FOUR – Redeem for 2,000,000 Gold, 300 L3 Training Modules, 100 Invisible Woman shards, 100 Mister Fantastic shards, 100 The Thing shards, 100 Human Torch shards
  • NOVEMBERCOUNTS – Redeem for free rewards
  • NEWMUTANTSRISE – Redeem for free rewards
  • DANGERROOMGO – Redeem for free rewards
  • MSFMEMORIES – Redeem for free rewards

These codes provide essential resources to strengthen your roster and progress through the game.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

  • CHALLENGESLAYERS
  • IMMORTALWEAPONS
  • WEBPLAYABLE
  • OCTOBERBONUS
  • OCTOBERBOOST
  • OCTOBERLIVE
  • OCTOBERDROP
  • OCTOBERCOUNTS
  • SEVENEIGHTNINE

How to Redeem Marvel Strike Force Codes

Follow these steps to redeem your Marvel Strike Force codes:

  1. Open Marvel Strike Force on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already.
  3. Tap the Settings button (cogwheel icon) in the top-right corner.
  4. Sign into Scopely if you haven’t already (required for code redemption).
  5. Return to Settings and look for “Redeem Code” or “Redeem Gift”.

For Android users:

  • Click “Redeem Code” and enter your code directly in-game.

For iOS users:

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Marvel Strike Force codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during special events, milestones, or celebrations.

Remember to check your in-game mailbox regularly for additional rewards and complete daily tasks for Power Cores and other resources.

