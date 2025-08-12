Marvel Zombies 2025: Full List of Confirmed Characters

Summary:

Marvel Zombies will officially premiere on Disney+ on October 3, 2025, and will be rated TV-MA.

The show will be a continuation of the episode “What If… Zombies?!” from What If…?

The Marvel Zombies confirmed character roster will feature both returning faces from What If…? and exciting new additions to the lineup.

Here is a full list of all confirmed characters set to appear in Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Zombies is a spinoff of a What If…? episode from season one set in a zombie-ridden post-apocalyptic world. With several Marvel Zombies characters already revealed, the series promises to bring MCU heroes and villains into a grotesque zombie setting.

Marvel Zombies is based on a 2005 Marvel Comics miniseries by the same name. It was written by Robert Kirkman, who also happens to be the writer of Invincible and The Walking Dead. In this story, there are no traditional heroes or villains; it’s just the undead and the survivors fighting to stay alive.

Full List of Marvel Zombies Survivors

As of writing, no trailer, teaser, or poster has been revealed for Marvel Zombies. The only media and material made publicly available by Marvel are the first looks for some of the characters revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. However, since then, more characters have been added to the roster, and we will be sure to update this list as and when more characters are revealed.

First look at the survivors from Marvel Zombies | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

So, here is a list of confirmed survivors/ MCU characters that will be making an appearance in Marvel Zombies:

Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan – Voiced by Iman Vellani

– Voiced by Iman Vellani Shang-Chi – Voiced by Simu Liu

– Voiced by Simu Liu Death Dealer – Unknown

– Unknown Katy Chen (Shang-Chi’s friend) – Voiced by Awkwafina

– Voiced by Awkwafina Kate Bishop – Voiced by Hailee Steinfeld

– Voiced by Hailee Steinfeld Scott Lang’s head – Voiced by Paul Rudd

– Voiced by Paul Rudd Yelena Belova – Voiced by Florence Pugh

– Voiced by Florence Pugh Red Guardian / Alexei Shostakov – Voiced by David Harbour

– Voiced by David Harbour Jimmy Woo (WandaVision) – Voiced by Randall Park

– Voiced by Randall Park Ironheart / Riri Williams – Voiced by Dominique Thorne

– Voiced by Dominique Thorne Spider-Man / Peter Parker – Voiced by Hudson Thames

– Voiced by Hudson Thames Blade Knight – Unknown

First HD look at Mahershala Ali’s Blade as Moon Knight from the end of ‘WHAT IF…?’ Season 3.



The character will appear in ‘MARVEL ZOMBIES’ pic.twitter.com/tVMrgrcI10 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 12, 2025

Full List of Marvel Zombies Villains and Zombies

Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) will be leading the forces of zombies and will be referred as the Dead Queen. Okoye will serve as the general/ secondary villain and lead the zombie army. Since zombies don’t really speak and just snarl, these characters won’t be voiced by any actors.

Zombie Scralet Witch in What If… Zombies?! | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff

Captain America / Steve Rogers

Hawkeye / Clint Barton

Abomination / Emil Blonsky

Ghost

Okoye

Ikaris

Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel

Thanos

Xu Wenwu

Also Read:

What Caused The Zombie Outbreak in Marvel Zombies

The zombie outbreak in Marvel Zombies originates from Janet Van Dyne, making her the first patient. The story is set in a different universe where Hank Pym travels to the Quantum Realm to rescue Janet van Dyne. The virus originates from the Quantum Realm and affects organic brains, much like Janet’s.

When Hank Pym finds her and brings her back, she infects him almost instantly, who then sets off the zombie outbreak on Earth, infecting various heroes, villains, and the general population.

Will More Characters be Introduced in Marvel Zombies

As reported by Nexus Point News, Marvel Zombies will also feature John Walker, Baron Zemo, Namor, Melina Vostokoff, Thor, Valkyrie, and Black Panther. It’s unclear as of writing whether these characters will be playing survivors or their zombie counterparts.

Since the show is supposed to be a continuation of What If…?’s zombie episode, we already know that Black Panther (T’Challa) was among the survivors. However, it’s highly unlikely that the creators will bring back T’Challa, who was voiced by the late Chadwick Boseman. That said, as more details emerge, this list of Marvel Zombies confirmed characters will continue to grow.











