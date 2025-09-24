Home » Entertainment » Marvel Zombies Ending Explained: Did Scarlet Witch Really Win?

Marvel Zombies Ending Explained: Did Scarlet Witch Really Win?

The finale delivers Marvel’s darkest animated ending yet, with Kamala battling Wanda’s illusions and a collapsing reality.

by Umair Nakade
Summary:

  • Scarlet Witch succeeds in the Marvel Zombies finale, using Kamala Khan’s powers to create a fake reality.
  • Most of the heroes die or become zombies, with Hulk, Shang-Chi, Blade, and others falling to Wanda’s army.
  • Here’s a complete breakdown of Marvel Zombies’ Ending.
Marvel Zombies Ending Explained: Scarlet Witch’s Nightmare Twist Leaves Kamala Khan Trapped

Marvel Zombies on Disney+ concludes its four-part series with one of the darkest endings the MCU has ever delivered. What If…?’s animated spinoff goes all-out into horror as Kamala Khan battles a zombified Scarlet Witch and her undead army. But the ending leaves major questions unresolved: Was the world really saved, or has Wanda simply tricked Kamala into a nightmare illusion?

The finale doesn’t hold back. Heroes die off one after another, Wanda takes Hulk’s Infinity Stone energy, and Kamala makes a heartbreaking decision. If you walked away wondering what truly happened, here’s a detailed breakdown of the Marvel Zombies ending explained.

Did Scarlet Witch Win in Marvel Zombies’ Finale?

A still from Marvel Zombies - Marvel Zombies Ending Explained: Scarlet Witch’s Nightmare Twist Leaves Kamala Khan Trapped
Infinity Hulk as seen in Marvel Zombies | Credits: Marvel Animation

In the final episode, Kamala Khan and her friends arrive at Kamar-Taj, prepared to make a last stand against Wanda Maximoff and her army of zombies. Valkyrie, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, and others join her, but the defenders are overwhelmed. Scarlet Witch seeks Hulk’s Infinity Stone and Kamala’s powers to reshape reality itself.

Hulk, now transformed into “Infinity Hulk,” puts up a fierce fight against Wanda, but even his strength isn’t enough. Heroes like Blade, Shang-Chi, and Rintrah are killed or turned, leaving Kamala cornered.

Desperate, she has no choice but to yield and allow Wanda to use her powers. This decision results in a massive explosion that wipes out the battlefield, leaving the Scarlet Witch in total control.

A still from Marvel Zombies - Marvel Zombies Ending Explained: Scarlet Witch’s Nightmare Twist Leaves Kamala Khan Trapped
Wanda as seen in Marvel Zombies | Credits: Marvel Animation

At first, it seems Wanda’s promise to Kamala worked, and everything has returned to normal. We see Kamala waking up at her home, reunited with her parents and her friends Kate Bishop and Riri Williams.

But the relief is fleeting as subtle cracks appear, and glimpses of the zombie-infested world break through. Wanda didn’t cure the plague. Instead, she threw Kamala into an illusory world, recalling her deceptive tactics from WandaVision.

How Is Riri Williams Alive and What Does It Mean for Kamala

A still from Marvel Zombies - Marvel Zombies Ending Explained: Scarlet Witch’s Nightmare Twist Leaves Kamala Khan Trapped
Kamala Khan as seen in Marvel Zombies | Credits: Marvel Animation

The final episode ends with a shocking cliffhanger by showing Riri Williams. In the very first episode, we saw her sacrificing herself to save Kamala. However, in the season finale, Riri warns Kamala that whatever she is seeing isn’t real. The series doesn’t explain exactly how she survived, though she may have used her tech and FRIDAY to avoid infection.

This reveal dismantles Kamala’s illusion. While Kate Bishop’s return is only a part of Wanda’s fantasy, Riri represents reality breaking through. Scarlet Witch may have created a new fantasy world for Kamala, but beyond it, the undead continue to roam.

Final Thoughts on Marvel Zombies’ Ending

Marvel Zombies’ ending is less about victory and more about surrender. Kamala becomes trapped within Wanda’s dreamscape, the rest of the heroes are either dead or turned, and the zombie apocalypse runs amok.

It’s a nightmarish ending that leaves the door wide open for Marvel Zombies Season 2, suggesting an even darker plunge into Marvel’s dead universe.

Marvel Zombies is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

