Marvel Zombies New Trailer Asks an Important Question Around Avengers

Undead heroes, brutal action, and Blade’s big debut make this trailer a must-watch.

by Umair Nakade
A still from Marvel Zombies - Where Does Marvel Zombies Fit in the MCU Timeline?

Marvel has finally released the trailer for Marvel Zombies, and all I can say right now is this is not your usual animated series. Rated TV-MA and packed with gore, blood, and undead superheroes, this four-episode series airs on Disney+ on September 24, 2025, just in time for Halloween. But what does this trailer reveal, and why should you watch? Let’s break it down.

What Happens in the Marvel Zombies Trailer?

The trailer opens with a chilling question: “Who will save us from our heroes?” We see an alternate Marvel universe in which a zombie virus has consumed Earth’s mightiest heroes. The Avengers have been overrun, and now a ragtag group of survivors has to battle a zombified roster that includes Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, Namor, Clint Barton, and others.

The footage shows bloody action sequences, Spider-Man chopping off wave after wave of zombie heads, and Yelena Belova joining forces with heroes such as Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, and Red Guardian. It’s violent, dark, and easily Marvel’s darkest animated project yet.

Who Is in the Marvel Zombies Cast?

A still from Marvel Zombies
Blade as seen in Marvel Zombies trailer | Credits: Marvel Studios

It has a huge voice cast of returning MCU actors. That includes:

  • Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch)
  • Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)
  • David Harbour (Red Guardian)
  • Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)
  • Awkwafina (Katy)
  • Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop)
  • Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)
  • Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie)
  • Randall Park (Jimmy Woo)
  • Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent)
  • Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)
  • Dominique Thorne (Ironheart)

Particularly notable is Todd Williams’ narration of Blade, who makes a complete appearance in a Moon Knight variant, wielding a sword against zombie Ghost. This marks Blade’s first big animated appearance under Marvel Studios.

What Does the Marvel Zombies Trailer Reveal about the MCU?

A still from Marvel Zombies
Marvel Zombies’ promotional poster | Credits: Marvel Studios

Even though Marvel Zombies is a What If…? spinoff, the series is not MCU canon; instead, it continues the What If… Zombies?! episode. It shows a dystopian reality in a world where survivors utilize any available weapons and skills they have to stop the plague.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch stands out as one of the most terrifying threats, and her chaos magic makes her a virtually unstoppable zombie. While we wait for Wanda’s live-action return, this isn’t half bad. Here, she looks scarier than ever.

Final Thoughts on the Marvel Zombies Trailer

If you’ve been craving darker Marvel animation, this is it. With a four-episode run, Marvel Zombies guarantees a violent ride packed with familiar faces, shocking moments, and gore-filled battles. Whether you’re here for the horror feel, Scarlet Witch’s return, or Blade cutting his way into Marvel animation at long last, you won’t want to miss this when it hits Disney+ September 24.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

