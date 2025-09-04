Where Does Marvel Zombies Fit in the MCU Timeline? Explained

Summary:

Marvel Zombies follows What If…? Episode 5, expanding the Quantum Virus storyline into a standalone series.

The series unfolds in a parallel universe, not impacting Phase 6 films like Avengers: Doomsday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Zombies’ MCU timeline.

The new Marvel Zombies trailer has finally arrived, and fans are asking the big question: where does Marvel Zombies fit in the MCU timeline? It is quite confusing with the multiverse and the multiple timelines already going on. With its gore aesthetic and TV-MA rating, this Disney+ series is unlike anything Marvel Studios has done before. Here is where the new Marvel Zombies show fits in the larger Marvel timeline.

Is Marvel Zombies Canon to the MCU?

Marvel Zombies’ promotional poster | Credits: Marvel Animation

No, Marvel Zombies (full cast revealed) is not part of the main MCU canon. Just like What If…?, it takes place in an alternate timeline where Earth’s mightiest heroes get transformed into flesh-eating zombies by a virus.

It picks up right after What If…? Season 1, Episode 5 (“What If… Zombies?!”), but follows its own rules. In short, you shouldn’t expect it to play out in such a manner that it has an impact on future Phase 6 blockbusters like Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

How Does Marvel Zombies Connect to What If…?

Spider-Man as seen in Marvel Zombies trailer | Credits: Marvel Animation

If you watched What If…?, you already know the premise. Hank Pym accidentally released a Quantum Virus while saving Janet van Dyne, sparking a deadly plague that infected most of the Avengers.

The episode ends with Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man’s disembodied head traveling to Wakanda, only to be greeted with a zombified Thanos with five Infinity Stones.

Marvel Zombies picks up that concept, expanding it into a full four-episode event. Survivors like Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Yelena Belova, and Red Guardian now lead the fight against terrifying zombie versions of Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more.

Why Marvel Zombies MCU Timeline Doesn’t Matter

Blade as seen in Marvel Zombies trailer | Credits: Marvel Animation

Since Marvel Zombies takes place in a parallel universe, it exists outside the MCU rather than within it. Imagine it is Marvel’s sandbox for darker, riskier plots. The series can kill off heroes, unleash zombie Scarlet Witch, and even introduce Blade without having to worry about canon consequences.

For us, that makes the timeline question simple: Marvel Zombies doesn’t fit into the main MCU timeline. Rather, it exists as an alternate horror timeline first hinted at in What If…? and now expanded into its own blood-soaked saga.

Final Answer: Where Does Marvel Zombies Fit in the MCU?

So, if you’re searching, “Where does Marvel Zombies fall in the MCU timeline?” the answer is simple: it doesn’t take place in the main timeline at all. It is an alternate reality born from What If…?, a standalone story arriving September 24, 2025, on Disney+.