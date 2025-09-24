Marvel Zombies Streaming Guide: Where to Watch and Episode Count

Summary:

Marvel Zombies transforms Earth’s mightiest heroes into terrifying monsters, pushing the MCU into brutal, bloody territory.

The series stands as the studio’s darkest project to date.

Here’s where you can stream Marvel Zombies and its full episode count.

If you’ve been waiting for Marvel Studios to go darker, then Marvel Zombies is the series that delivers. Picking up five years after What If…? Zombies?, this TV-MA animated miniseries takes the MCU heroes darker, bloodier, and gorier than anything we’ve experienced before. And before you get started, you’re probably wondering where to stream it and how many episodes you’ll get to watch. So, let’s find out.

Where To Watch Marvel Zombies?

Scarlet Witch as seen in Marvel Zombies | Credits: Marvel Studios

Like with Loki, Moon Knight, and all the rest of the Marvel originals, Marvel Zombies is streaming exclusively on Disney+. No other platform has the rights, so a Disney+ subscription is the only way to watch it. The series premiered globally on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, with regional time zone variations as seen with past Marvel releases.

You don’t have to wait week to week. Marvel has released the complete season all at once as a true four-part event. Each part comes out at roughly 30 minutes of runtime, so you can binge the whole story in one sitting if you’re brave enough to handle the undead mayhem.

RELATED:

How Many Episodes Does Marvel Zombies Have?

Spider-Man as seen in Marvel Zombies | Credits: Marvel Studios

Unlike longer Marvel projects, Marvel Zombies is a four-episode limited series. Here’s the breakdown of runtimes so you know what you’re getting into:

Episode 1 : 35m 21s

: 35m 21s Episode 2 : 31m 24s

: 31m 24s Episode 3 : 30m 19s

: 30m 19s Episode 4 (Finale): 28m 49s

That’s almost two hours of continuous gore, horror, and MCU Easter eggs. And don’t expect any new weekly drops, it’s story opens and closes right here, unless Marvel decides to greenlight a second season.

RELATED:

Is Marvel Zombies on Disney+ Worth Watching?

Marvel Zombies’ promotional poster | Credits: Marvel Studios

If you thought What If…? was dark, this series takes things even further. Look out for dismembered Avengers, Scarlet Witch leading an army of the dead, and Kamala Khan standing tall as the emotional core of the series.

It’s Marvel’s boldest animated project yet, and one that could lead the franchise into even more gruesome tales if we show enough support.

So clear your schedule. Marvel Zombies is now streaming on Disney+ with four bloody episodes to binge.