Marvel Zombies Trailer Breakdown: Spider-Man Repeats Thor’s Infinity War Mistake

The latest Marvel Zombies trailer has arrived, and it’s full of gore, zombie villains, and a shocking callback to one of the MCU’s most infamous mistakes.

With its TV-MA rating, the upcoming Disney+ series is going full-on horror in a way Marvel rarely does, showing Spider-Man, Blade, and others battle in a world overrun by zombie Avengers and villains. Let’s take a closer look at what the new trailer reveals.

Spider-Man vs. Zombie Thanos: Stormbreaker Returns

The trailer reveals that survivors Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man will face off against a zombified Thanos holding a partially completed Infinity Gauntlet. In a shot-for-shot replay of Infinity War’s ending, Spider-Man throws Stormbreaker straight at Thanos’ chest instead of aiming for his head.

Just as Thor did, Peter pays the price. Thanos dodges the blow and lifts the Gauntlet, using the rest of the Infinity Stones. However, he can’t just snap yet without the Soul Stone. This chilling parallel highlights how Marvel Zombies leans into multiverse “what if” scenarios while replaying one of the franchise’s most haunting failures.

Scarlet Witch as seen in the Marvel Zombies trailer | Credits: Marvel Studios

While Zombie Thanos is front and center in the trailer, he won’t be the overall villain of the series. That role belongs to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, dubbed the “Dead Queen,” and her right-hand man, Okoye. Various fallen heroes, such as Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, Ghost, and Abomination, join her undead army.

At the same time, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Moon Knight, and Blade battle for survival. In one notable scene, Blade clashes with a zombified Ghost while wearing the Moon Knight mantle, highlighting how the show won’t spare violence.

With its four-episode run kicking off on September 24, 2025, exclusively on Disney+, Marvel Zombies blends horror, action, and dark humor. The trailer makes one thing clear: you’ll see beloved heroes at their most desperate, and no one is safe.