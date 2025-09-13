Home » Entertainment » Marvel Zombies Trailer Breakdown: Spider-Man Repeats Thor’s Infinity War Mistake

Marvel Zombies Trailer Breakdown: Spider-Man Repeats Thor’s Infinity War Mistake

Spider-Man’s shocking face-off with Zombie Thanos and Scarlet Witch’s dark rule set the tone for Marvel’s bloodiest series.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Marvel Zombies trailer shows Spider-Man repeating Thor’s mistake against a zombified Thanos, wielding the Infinity Gauntlet.
  • Scarlet Witch emerges as the terrifying “Dead Queen,” commanding undead Avengers and villains in a grim multiverse battle.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about the new Marvel Zombies trailer.
Marvel Zombies Trailer: Spider-Man Repeats Thor’s Infinity War Mistake

The latest Marvel Zombies trailer has arrived, and it’s full of gore, zombie villains, and a shocking callback to one of the MCU’s most infamous mistakes. 

With its TV-MA rating, the upcoming Disney+ series is going full-on horror in a way Marvel rarely does, showing Spider-Man, Blade, and others battle in a world overrun by zombie Avengers and villains. Let’s take a closer look at what the new trailer reveals.

Spider-Man vs. Zombie Thanos: Stormbreaker Returns

The trailer reveals that survivors Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man will face off against a zombified Thanos holding a partially completed Infinity Gauntlet. In a shot-for-shot replay of Infinity War’s ending, Spider-Man throws Stormbreaker straight at Thanos’ chest instead of aiming for his head.

Just as Thor did, Peter pays the price. Thanos dodges the blow and lifts the Gauntlet, using the rest of the Infinity Stones. However, he can’t just snap yet without the Soul Stone. This chilling parallel highlights how Marvel Zombies leans into multiverse “what if” scenarios while replaying one of the franchise’s most haunting failures.

RELATED:

Who Are the Villains of Marvel Zombies?

A still from Marvel Zombies - Marvel Zombies Trailer: Spider-Man Repeats Thor’s Infinity War Mistake
Scarlet Witch as seen in the Marvel Zombies trailer | Credits: Marvel Studios

While Zombie Thanos is front and center in the trailer, he won’t be the overall villain of the series. That role belongs to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, dubbed the “Dead Queen,” and her right-hand man, Okoye. Various fallen heroes, such as Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, Ghost, and Abomination, join her undead army.

At the same time, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Moon Knight, and Blade battle for survival. In one notable scene, Blade clashes with a zombified Ghost while wearing the Moon Knight mantle, highlighting how the show won’t spare violence.

With its four-episode run kicking off on September 24, 2025, exclusively on Disney+, Marvel Zombies blends horror, action, and dark humor. The trailer makes one thing clear: you’ll see beloved heroes at their most desperate, and no one is safe.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

How is Spider-Man Holding Stormbreaker in Marvel Zombies? Explained

Super Mario Galaxy Movie: All New and Returning Characters

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4: Will Emilia Harcourt Betray Chris...

Peacemaker Season 2: Red St. Wild’s Mysterious Powers Explained

Tron Watch Order Guide: Chronologically and by Release Order

Avengers: Doomsday Promo Teases Doom’s First Look, X-Men, and Thanos’...

Is Conjuring: The Last Rites Based on a True Story

The Conjuring Watch Order Guide: Chronological and by Release Date

Who Is Red St. Wild in Peacemaker Season 2? Michael...

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Streaming? Possible Release...