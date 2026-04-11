A State of Play showcase focused entirely on the game is rumored for April 16, 2026.

The game is made by Insomniac Games and features brutal combat across locations like Madripoor, Canada, and Tokyo.

Insomniac Games finally has a release date locked in for Marvel's Wolverine, and it's coming sooner than many fans expected. If you've been keeping an eye on this one since it was first teased back in 2021, the wait is almost over. Here's everything you need to know about Marvel's Wolverine, including the release date, the story, the characters, and what's coming up next.

Marvel's Wolverine Release Date

Marvel's Wolverine will be released on September 15th, 2026. Insomniac Games shared the news on X. The game is a PS5 exclusive, so you won't be playing this on PC or Xbox. It also supports PS5 Pro enhancements, DualSense vibration, and adaptive triggers, so the hardware features are all in.

You can already add it to your PlayStation Store Wishlist, but preorders haven't opened yet. Insomniac has said they want to show more of the game first before letting people put money down, which is a great move.

Detail Info Release Date September 15, 2026 Platform PS5 / PS5 Pro Enhanced Players 1 Player (Single-Player) Developer Insomniac Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Offline Play Yes

What Is Marvel's Wolverine About?

This game is a full, original story built around Logan trying to piece together his past. He doesn't remember everything about who he used to be, and the whole game is about him chasing those answers through dangerous places and even more dangerous people.

Insomniac has called it a "globe-spanning thriller," and the locations you'll visit reflect that. You'll travel across three main settings:

Madripoor

Canada

Tokyo

Each of these places serves as a battleground, and the tone of the game is going to be darker and more violent than what you'd normally expect from an Insomniac title.

You won't be completely alone on this journey. You will see familiar faces, like Mystique and Omega Red. He's one of Wolverine's classic comic book rivals, so fans will recognize him immediately. The Reavers are the main enemy faction you'll be dealing with throughout.

A New State of Play Might Be Right Around the Corner

Insomniac posted on X on April 10, 2026, reminding fans about the September 15 release date and hinting that more news was coming in the spring. That post immediately set off speculation online.

PlayStation insider NatetheHate has claimed a State of Play is happening on Thursday, April 16th, 2026. Multiple sources suggest it will focus entirely on Marvel's Wolverine, similar to how PlayStation dedicated a full State of Play to Borderlands 4 back in April 2025.