Ellis is a completely new character whose role in the story is unknown.

Brett Gipson, the voice of Sabretooth in Marvel's Wolverine, is confirmed to be playing Ellis in GTA 6.

GTA 6 is still a few months away, but new details about the game's cast keep popping up as Rockstar ramps up its marketing campaign. With pre-orders coming soon and more information expected in the coming months, fans are paying close attention to every new reveal. The latest name linked to the game is an actor set to appear in several major releases this year, and according to his acting resume, he will also be a voice actor and play a character in GTA 6.

Marvel's Wolverine Voice Actor to Play a GTA 6 Character

You may not have heard of Brett Gipson by name yet, but his 2026 is stacking up fast. He is playing:

That is three massive franchises in a single year for someone still relatively new to video games. Now, his public acting resume on Actors Access has quietly added a fourth: Grand Theft Auto 6.

According to his resume, Gipson is voicing a supporting character named Ellis in GTA 6. That is all we know for now. No description, no story context, no hint at where Ellis fits into Jason and Lucia's world. Rockstar has not said a word about it, which is completely on brand for them.

What we do know is that the cover art and pre-order reveal last week showed Rockstar is shifting into full marketing mode now, which means more cast and character reveals are probably coming soon.

Could Ellis Connect to GTA 5?

Some fans are already theorizing that Ellis might be a callback to Jamie Ellis, a minor LifeInvader user from GTA 5 who lived in Los Santos. It is a stretch, but Rockstar loves hiding those kinds of threads in plain sight. More likely, Ellis is a brand-new character you will stumble into through a side mission, random encounter, or stranger mission somewhere in Leonida.

Personally, I think that is where the real excitement is. GTA games have always built their best moments around characters you were never expecting. Some of my favorite GTA 5 memories come from those unexpected side interactions, not the main story missions. If Rockstar is bringing in an actor with Gipson's range for a supporting role, there is a good chance Ellis delivers something memorable.

The GTA 6 Voice Actor Casts Keep Getting Bigger

Gipson joins a list of actors the community has already tied to the game. Lucia Caminos is widely linked to Manni L. Perez, Jason Duval to Dylan Rourke, and Raul Batista to Oscar Jaenada. None of it is official yet, but resume evidence has been pretty reliable so far.

The bigger takeaway is that Rockstar doesn't seem to be taking shortcuts with voice acting, even for smaller characters. Ellis may only be a small part of the story right now, but this new detail makes him a lot more interesting.

GTA 6 launches November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to keep track of exactly how long you have left, our GTA 6 countdown is live and updating in real time.

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