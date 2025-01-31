Massive Fortnite Leak: Customizable Iron Man, Avatar Banshees, and JJK Skins

Huge news for Fortnite players, reliable leakers have uncovered what might be the biggest collaboration update of 2025. Data miners have discovered files revealing a customizable Iron Man suit, rideable Avatar Banshees, and a fresh wave of Jujutsu Kaisen skins, which could be rolling out in the coming weeks before Chapter 6 Season 2 starts.

Avatar Takes Flight in Fortnite

James Cameron’s Avatar franchise might finally make its way to the Battle Royale island. Based on the leak posted by HYPEX, players will soon be able to soar through the skies using Jake and Neytiri’s Banshees. These flying creatures from Pandora could either be available as gliders in the Item Shop or as actual vehicles on the map. The collaboration has been in development since it was first teased in last year’s Disney x Epic Games trailer. You can watch the trailer below:

New Customizable Iron Man Suit

Tony Stark might also be returning to Fortnite with a major upgrade. Unlike his previous appearances, based on the leak, the new Iron Man skin will be fully customizable with four different style options. One of the most exciting variants is the Doom-inspired design, which seems to tie in with recent Marvel developments. Players will be able to modify colors and other features, making each Iron Man running around the battlefield truly unique.

[VIA @ShiinaBR] pic.twitter.com/BBIwqQ8XFt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 31, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Second Wave Collaboration

The hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen is getting a second collaboration with Fortnite. The leak revealed that the fearsome antagonist Ryomen Sukuna is confirmed as one of the new skins. While their identities remain hidden, previous leaks suggested that characters like Maki Zenin, Panda, and Yuta Okkotsu might be included too in the upcoming update.

NEW TEXT: "Ryomen Sukuna" pic.twitter.com/EO9IXj86hR — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 31, 2025

Release Timeline for the Massive Fortnite Leak

While Epic Games hasn’t made any official announcements yet, these collaborations are expected to be released before Chapter 6 Season 2 begins on February 21st, 2025. If these leaks do come true, then Fortnite will bring a ton of new content and there’s something for everyone—sci-fi, superheroes, and anime fans alike.

However, while these leaks come from reliable sources like HYPEX and ShiinaBR, everything is subject to change until Epic Games makes official announcements. Always check on the Item Shop and game updates in the coming weeks to catch these exciting new additions as soon as they drop. For now, you can still play as Godzilla, defeat the kaiju, or maybe check out the new Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 update. They have 17 new POIs and also classic weapons coming back to the island.