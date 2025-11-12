Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine Bringing Their AI Version of Voice

Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine will lend their voice to the AI audio company ElevenLabs.

The actors will create AI-generated versions of their voices for new projects.

McConaughey will use his AI voice for a Spanish audio version of his newsletter, and Caine joins the Voice Marketplace.

We all know Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine for their unforgettable roles and iconic voices. McConaughey’s calm Texan voice in Interstellar and Caine’s classic British accent in The Dark Knight movies made a memorable impression. Now, both actors Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine have partnered with ElevenLabs, bringing the AI version of their voice. Let’s take a look at what both actors are bringing to the world of AI.

According to Variety, both actors have teamed up with the AI audio company ElevenLabs to create a lifelike AI version of their voice. McConaughey has also invested in the company, while Caine’s voice is now part of its newly launched Iconic Voice Marketplace.

What Is ElevenLabs?

ElevenLabs is a New York-based AI audio company that’s been making big moves in the world of voice technology. The company was founded in 2022, and it specialises in creating realistic AI-generated voices that sound natural and human. It’s the same platform that’s helping Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine bring their voices into the digital world.

ElevenLabs has grown rapidly this year. The company recently launched its Iconic Voice Marketplace, where other big celebrities have already contributed their voice.

Matthew McConaughey’s AI Voice Version?

Matthew McConaughey has been working with ElevenLabs since the company first started in 2022, and now he’s taking that partnership to the next level. The actor has officially invested in the AI audio firm and is using its technology to bring a Spanish-language version of his newsletter, Lyrics of Livin’, in his own voice.

McConaughey said in a statement that he was impressed by how ElevenLabs turned its voice technology into tools that creators use every day. He basically wants to reach and share stories with even more people, breaking the language barriers while keeping the personal touch.

Michael Caine AI Voice in ElevenLabs?

Acting legend Michael Caine has also partnered with ElevenLabs, but in a slightly different way. The 92-year-old star has contributed to the company’s new Iconic Voice Marketplace. That is a platform that lets creators and studios officially license AI versions of celebrity voices for storytelling, audiobooks, and other creative projects.

Caine said that this partnership is about preserving and celebrating voices, not replacing them. In his words, “It’s not about replacing voices; it’s about amplifying them.” He believes AI can help new storytellers find their voice while keeping the spirit of human creativity alive. His voice now joins a list of other legends like Judy Garland, John Wayne, Maya Angelou, and Alan Turing.

So, that's all, peeps, about McConaughey and Michael Caine partnering with ElevenLabs to bring AI versions of their Voices.