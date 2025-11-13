Mech Arena Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Mech Arena Codes on November 13th, 2025.

Mech Arena offers a fast-paced multiplayer experience, combined with mech that you can you can upgrade and evolve as new weapons and features are added to the game. While you must grind to unlock some good stuff, various active codes can make things slightly easier for you, especially if you’re still new to the game. This article provides all the latest Mech Arena codes that will help you get an edge over others.

All Active Mech Arena Codes

Below, we have listed all the active codes for the game that can be redeemed for A-Coins and Credits. Make sure to redeem them before they expire.

SPOOKYSEASON – Redeem for 15,000 Credits, 5x Implant Parts, 1x Amateur Crate, and 150x A-Coins ( new )

– Redeem for 15,000 Credits, 5x Implant Parts, 1x Amateur Crate, and 150x A-Coins ( ) BACKTO5V5 – Redeem for 25,000 Credits, 1x Amateur Crate, and 250x A-Coins

– Redeem for 25,000 Credits, 1x Amateur Crate, and 250x A-Coins MIDMECH – Redeem for 100,000 Credits, 1x Amateur Crate, and 200x A-Coins

– Redeem for 100,000 Credits, 1x Amateur Crate, and 200x A-Coins FOR42OLDS – Redeem for 42,000 Credits, 420x Implant Parts, and 242 A-Coins

– Redeem for 42,000 Credits, 420x Implant Parts, and 242 A-Coins MIDGAMEGIFT – Redeem for 200x A-coins and Credits

– Redeem for 200x A-coins and Credits MIDGAMEMELEE – Redeem for 1x Rank 4 Arc Torrent 6, 250x A-Coins, and 1x Gold Crate (Only available for new players)

– Redeem for 1x Rank 4 Arc Torrent 6, 250x A-Coins, and 1x Gold Crate (Only available for new players) ILOVEMIDGAME – Redeem for 2x Rank 4 Nade Launcher 6 and 100x A-Coins (Only available for new players)

– Redeem for 2x Rank 4 Nade Launcher 6 and 100x A-Coins (Only available for new players) GGTBONUS – Redeem for 2x Rank 3 Javelin Rack 8 (Only available for new players)

– Redeem for 2x Rank 3 Javelin Rack 8 (Only available for new players) BLASTZONE – Redeem for Guardian and 50k Credits (Available only for new and returning players)

– Redeem for Guardian and 50k Credits (Available only for new and returning players) MIDTENGUGIFT – Redeem for Rank 3 Tengu, 100 A-Coins (Only available for new players)

It is worth noting that the game only considers you a “new player” for the first 71 hours after you register for the first time. Hence, we recommend using the new player-exclusive codes first when redeeming.

All Expired Codes

Next, we have a list of all the expired codes that no longer work in the game or can be redeemed for rewards.

SUMMERPILOTS

2GTSUMMER4ALL

HAPPYBDAYMA

PLARIUMSWEET16

MECH4YEARS

MIDGAME

LUCKYSHOT

SPOOKYSHOT

HOLIDAYMECH

MAGIFT

MAGIVEAWAY

MECH3YEARS

CHAMPION

FIREPOWER

How to Redeem Mech Arena Codes

Redeeming the codes in the game is a pretty straightforward task. However, you must first complete the tutorial before you can start redeeming the rewards. Once you do, simply follow the instructions below.

Launch Mech Arena on your device. In the Hangar, click the Envelope icon at the top of the screen. Next, click the Promo Codes option at the bottom. Type or paste any of the working codes in the text box. Hit the Claim button to redeem the reward.

It is worth noting that you can only redeem one code each day. Hence, you will need to return multiple days to collect everything that it has to offer.

How to Get More Mech Arena Codes

The best way to check for more new codes is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update our list as soon as a new code becomes available. On the other hand, you can also follow the official Mech Arena X page to follow the game’s updates and get regular news.