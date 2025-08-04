Mediatek Dimensity 9500: The New Ray Tracing King? Leaks Suggest Huge Win for Gamers

MediaTek is set to unveil its flagship Dimensity 9500 in October.

A new leak claims that it will offer 40% faster ray tracing performance and efficiency.

It will be the first mobile chip capable of running ray-traced games at over 100 FPS.

While Qualcomm prepares to unveil its Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset next month, MediaTek is also getting ready to launch its flagship offering. A new leak suggests the upcoming Dimensity 9500 will bring significant improvements in AI, gaming performance, and power efficiency. It aims to compete directly with Qualcomm’s next-generation processor.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to Offer 40% Faster Ray Tracing Performance

According to renowned tipster IceUniverse, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 will boast significant improvements. For starters, the flagship chipset will offer 40% faster ray tracing performance.

Let's talk about something exciting—the Dimensity 9500's GPU performance has seen a massive upgrade, with energy efficiency improving by over 40% compared to the previous generation, and peak performance is also top-tier. Ray tracing performance has surged by more than 40%!! Even… — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) August 4, 2025

The tipster further claims that you will be able to enjoy mobile games with ray tracing at over 100 FPS. While there are only a handful of games that support ray tracing on Android, it would make it the go-to processor for gamers.

Ice Universe claims that this will be a “mind-blowing experience” as you will be able to enjoy gaming at the highest fidelity without compromising on performance. He further states that MediaTek has “fully unleashed the performance potential of ARM’s latest Drage GPU.

The Dimensity 9500 is likely to use the “Immortalis Drage” GPU architecture by ARM. By focusing on peak sustained performance, MediaTek could set a new benchmark for mobile gamers.

With great power comes great power consumption, but not this time. MediaTek seems to have tuned the efficiency well. Ice Universe says that it will have 40% better efficiency than the Dimensity 9400 from last year.

Expected Specifications And Availability

The Dimensity 9500, just like its predecessor, will rely on an all-big core design architecture. It is likely to consist of one Cortex X930 Ultra chip, three Cortex X9 chips, and four Cortex A7xx cores.

With a clock speed of 3.23GHz, it certainly won’t get any awards since the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is likely to touch the 5GHz mark. That being said, it will be the first MediaTek chipset based on TSMC’s advanced 3nm N3P node.

This could significantly reduce the power draw and account for the lack of any efficiency cores. Another upgrade would be the new NPU with 100 TOPS of power, capable of offering better image processing, voice ask, and running large LLM models on the device.

Leaked benchmarks show the chip could reach 3,900 in Geekbench single-core and 11,000 in multi-core tests. This is around a 30% boost over the Dimensity 9400.

As far as availability is concerned, the Dimensity 9500 is likely to debut with the Oppo Find X9 series and Vivo’s X300 series. MediaTek is likely to unveil the chipset in October, the same timeline as the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and the Apple A19 Pro.