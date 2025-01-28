Meet Caviar’s $10,000 Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Ultimate Luxury Smartphone

Caviar has launched a special edition Galaxy S25 Ultra collection to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The collection features designs inspired by the ouroboros symbol.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra Ouroboros boasts 999-fine gold detailing and a functional hourglass, with prices starting at $13,910.

The collection also includes a Dark Ouroboros model, with prices starting from $10,490.

Caviar, the luxury brand renowned for transforming flagship smartphones into exquisite masterpieces, has unveiled its latest custom collection for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The designs draw inspiration from the ancient ouroboros symbol—a serpent biting its own tail—which represents infinity and renewal. This collection celebrates the Year of the Snake, a significant year in the Lunar Zodiac that occurs every 12 years. The Year of the Snake begins on January 29th this year.

What Does the Ouroboros Symbol Mean?

The ouroboros, an ancient symbol depicting a serpent biting its own tail, holds a deep meaning across numerous cultures. This simple yet powerful image represents eternity, renewal, and the cyclical nature of life, illustrating how endings pave the way for new beginnings in an endless loop.

In the context of Caviar’s Lunar Year collection, the ouroboros also connects to the Chinese Zodiac. 2025 is the Year of the Snake, and the ouroboros symbolizes not just the serpent itself, but also the themes of change, growth, and the continuous passage of time.

Caviar’s Galaxy S25 Ultra Ouroboros Collection

Caviar is known for taking high-end devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and customizing them with rare materials and intricate designs. Think of it as turning your phone into a piece of luxury jewelry. Caviar uses fine gold, diamonds, titanium, and even meteorites to make each phone a unique masterpiece.

For those looking for a more minimalist yet equally luxurious design, Caviar offers the Dark Ouroboros Infinity model. This version features a black ouroboros crafted from aerospace-grade titanium which is coated with a sophisticated black PVD finish.

What sets Caviar apart is the level of detail and craftsmanship that goes into each phone. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra Ouroboros features a 3D ouroboros made of 999-fine gold, circling around a functional hourglass filled with golden particles. The flowing particles represent the passage of time and renewal. It really gives the phone a sense of luxury and exclusiveness that cannot be found in regular phones.

It’s worth mentioning that each phone in this collection is limited in number to ensure that buyers are getting something rare and special.

Caviar’s Galaxy S25 Ultra Collection Models and Pricing

Caviar’s Galaxy S25 Ultra collection offers a range of exclusive models. Here are the two models in the collection:

1. Galaxy S25 Ultra Ouroboros

Price : Starts at $13,910 for the 256GB variant, with prices increasing for larger storage options.



: Starts at $13,910 for the 256GB variant, with prices increasing for larger storage options. Design Highlights: This model features a 3D ouroboros made of 999-fine gold. It also includes a functional hourglass embedded into the phone’s body with flowing golden particles.

2. Galaxy S25 Ultra Dark Ouroboros

Price : Starting at $10,490 for the 256GB model, with higher prices for increased storage.



: Starting at $10,490 for the 256GB model, with higher prices for increased storage. Design Highlights: The Dark Ouroboros comes with a black ouroboros crafted from aerospace-grade titanium. It’s coated with a PVD finish and features engravings that resemble a starry sky.

So, would you spend thousands of dollars on a phone that’s as much a luxury statement as it is a tech device? Caviar’s Galaxy S25 Ultra collection isn’t just about features but about owning something unique and rare with ancient symbolism. Share your views with us on X.