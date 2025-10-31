If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Mentally ill, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Mentally ill – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Mentally ill.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 25 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters MAD 4 Letters DAFT, LOCO, NUTS 5 Letters LOONY, CRAZY, NUTTY, FOLIE, FUROR, MANIA 6 Letters CUCKOO, CRAZED, PSYCHO, MENTAL, INSANE, MENTIS, ASYLUM, COMPOS, LUNACY 7 Letters CRACKED, LUNATIC, TOUCHED, CRACKUP, MADNESS, ODDNESS 8 Letters DERANGED, PARANOID, DEMENTED, INSANITY, DAFTNESS, DEMENTIA, NEUROSIS, PARANOIA, REACTION, SICKMIND, SICKNESS 9 Letters PSYCHOTIC, CRACKPOTS, DISTURBED, ILLOGICAL, ALLAYMENT, CRAZINESS, PSYCHOSIS, QUEERNESS, RABIDNESS, UNBALANCE 10 Letters UNBALANCED, PSYCHOPATH, ABERRATION, ALIENATION, INSANENESS, LOSSOFMIND, PIXILATION, POSSESSION, UNSANENESS 11 Letters ABNORMALITY, BRAINDAMAGE, CLOUDEDMIND, DERANGEMENT, DISTRACTION, MELANCHOLIA, STRANGENESS, UNSOUNDMIND, UNSOUNDNESS, WITLESSNESS 12 Letters PSYCHOPATHIC, BRAINDISEASE, DEMENTEDNESS, LOSSOFREASON, MINDSICKNESS 13 Letters SCHIZOPHRENIC, OFFONESROCKER, OUTOFONESMIND, BRAINSICKNESS, IRRATIONALITY, MALADJUSTMENT, MENTALDISEASE, SCHIZOPHRENIA, SENSELESSNESS, SHATTEREDMIND 14 Letters NOTOFSOUNDMIND, DISORIENTATION, MENTALDISORDER, MENTALSICKNESS, MINDOVERTHROWN, REASONLESSNESS, UNBALANCEDMIND 15 Letters UNWELLINTHEMIND, PSYCHOALIENJAWS, NERVOUSDISORDER 16 Letters MENTALDEFICIENCY, NERVOUSBREAKDOWN, PROBLEMSINLIVING 17 Letters EMOTIONALDISORDER, MENTALDERANGEMENT, MENTALDISTURBANCE, MENTALINSTABILITY, UNSOUNDNESSOFMIND 19 Letters PERSONALITYDISORDER, SOCIALMALADJUSTMENT 20 Letters EMOTIONALINSTABILITY 24 Letters MANICDEPRESSIVEPSYCHOSIS 25 Letters FUNCTIONALNERVOUSDISORDER

