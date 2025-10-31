Home » Puzzles » Mentally ill – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Mentally ill.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 25 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersMAD
4 LettersDAFT, LOCO, NUTS
5 LettersLOONY, CRAZY, NUTTY, FOLIE, FUROR, MANIA
6 LettersCUCKOO, CRAZED, PSYCHO, MENTAL, INSANE, MENTIS, ASYLUM, COMPOS, LUNACY
7 LettersCRACKED, LUNATIC, TOUCHED, CRACKUP, MADNESS, ODDNESS
8 LettersDERANGED, PARANOID, DEMENTED, INSANITY, DAFTNESS, DEMENTIA, NEUROSIS, PARANOIA, REACTION, SICKMIND, SICKNESS
9 LettersPSYCHOTIC, CRACKPOTS, DISTURBED, ILLOGICAL, ALLAYMENT, CRAZINESS, PSYCHOSIS, QUEERNESS, RABIDNESS, UNBALANCE
10 LettersUNBALANCED, PSYCHOPATH, ABERRATION, ALIENATION, INSANENESS, LOSSOFMIND, PIXILATION, POSSESSION, UNSANENESS
11 LettersABNORMALITY, BRAINDAMAGE, CLOUDEDMIND, DERANGEMENT, DISTRACTION, MELANCHOLIA, STRANGENESS, UNSOUNDMIND, UNSOUNDNESS, WITLESSNESS
12 LettersPSYCHOPATHIC, BRAINDISEASE, DEMENTEDNESS, LOSSOFREASON, MINDSICKNESS
13 LettersSCHIZOPHRENIC, OFFONESROCKER, OUTOFONESMIND, BRAINSICKNESS, IRRATIONALITY, MALADJUSTMENT, MENTALDISEASE, SCHIZOPHRENIA, SENSELESSNESS, SHATTEREDMIND
14 LettersNOTOFSOUNDMIND, DISORIENTATION, MENTALDISORDER, MENTALSICKNESS, MINDOVERTHROWN, REASONLESSNESS, UNBALANCEDMIND
15 LettersUNWELLINTHEMIND, PSYCHOALIENJAWS, NERVOUSDISORDER
16 LettersMENTALDEFICIENCY, NERVOUSBREAKDOWN, PROBLEMSINLIVING
17 LettersEMOTIONALDISORDER, MENTALDERANGEMENT, MENTALDISTURBANCE, MENTALINSTABILITY, UNSOUNDNESSOFMIND
19 LettersPERSONALITYDISORDER, SOCIALMALADJUSTMENT
20 LettersEMOTIONALINSTABILITY
24 LettersMANICDEPRESSIVEPSYCHOSIS
25 LettersFUNCTIONALNERVOUSDISORDER

